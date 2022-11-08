A Christmas wreath-making kit is a great way to kick off the festive season. Imagine sipping on a mulled wine one cozy afternoon and getting creative with your kit, be it stitching up some holly leaves or having a go at floral arranging.

When it comes to Christmas decorating ideas , a wreath is the crowning jewel of your front door, ready to welcome guests, setting the tone for the rest of your Christmas scheme. Often, it can be difficult to find a festive wreath that appeals to your exact decor tastes, so a Christmas wreath-making kit is the perfect solution.

Our craft expert Esme Clemo has chosen a selection of the very best DIY wreath kits to help you find the perfect wreath this season—from simple rustic creations to fun, colorful arrangements. There are easy styles for families to make together and more complex options for those who want to get really creative.

The best DIY Christmas wreath making kits to try at home in 2022

DIY Christmas wreath-making kits: US

(Image credit: Not On The High Street)

1. Jewel Tone Paper Flower Mini Wreath Craft Kit

RRP: $27.93 | Included in kit: Different colored paper flowers | Instructions: Yes—step-by-step photo instructions

Fun for the whole family Bright colours make it unique Not suitable for hanging outdoors A smaller wreath than the others

If you'd rather not use twigs, pine cones or leaves around your children (if they are particularly young, for example), then this flower paper wreath could be a great alternative, and it's a bit more of a unique option too if you simply don't want the standard green wreath. Christmas wreath-making kits should be simple, and this one absolutely is—it comes with a twine base and multicolored paper/card flowers. All you need to provide yourself is some scissors or a craft knife, a pencil and some glue, and you're ready to go! It's worth noting though that this kit will create a mini wreath, so it won't be as big as the rest of the wreaths on our list.

(Image credit: Bucilla)

2. Bucilla Felt Applique Wreath Kit

RRP: $36.99 | Included in kit: Stamped felt, embroidery floss, beads, needles | Instructions included: Yes

Kids will love the end result Great for craft enthusiasts More complicated than other kits

Sewing enthusiasts will adore this DIY Christmas wreath that's fun and full of colour. Just like the best Christmas tree decorating ideas , sometimes more really is more when it comes to Christmas wreath-making kits. With shapes including a gingerbread man, sweets, and candy canes, you can create an adorable wreath that you'll will love making and that will look incredibly fun up in your home. Handily, all the shapes come stamped on felt sheets—but it's worth noting that they will need to be stuffed and sewn onto the wreath. However, if you're running low on great Christmas centerpiece ideas , we reckon this wreath could be a great focal point around which to style your Christmas table.

(Image credit: Bergin & Bath)

3. Bergin & Bath Macramé Kit Mandala Wreath Pine Green

RRP: $20.95 | Included in kit: 19.5 metres cotton rope in pine green and 6inch copper ring | Instructions included: Yes

Perfect for ambitious crafters Stylish and minimal The minimalist design won't be for everyone

Often, the best Christmas wreaths are the most simple ones. Not everyone loves color at Christmas—some prefer to go down the more minimalist, modern and natural route, with more muted colors like this deep forest green. If that's your preferred decor style for the holidays, then this DIY Christmas wreath by Bergin & Bath is perfect for you. It's a great wreath to flex your crafting know-how and wise up on this trendy technique.

(Image credit: Target)

4. Big Dot of Happiness Ornament Wreath Accessories

RRP: $17.99 | Included in kit: 9 pieces of decoration | Instructions included: No

Can put these decorations on any wreath you want Affordable Requires some additional materials

Now, this option is a little different, in that at Target you can find some cute wreath accessories—but you won't get a blank wreath along with them. You'll get nine pieces of decor in this set, with one big piece (a Happy Holidays sign) and eight smaller pieces (baubles). Made of sturdy PVC material, you can essentially hang them on any wreath you like—be it a new green one you purchase, or your favorite wreath from every year which needs a bit of jazzing up. For a really simple, DIY activity, this is the perfect option. It's worth noting, though, that you'll need some clear cord with which to hang the accessories.

(Image credit: Not On The High Street)

5. Christmas Metal Wreath-Making Kit

RRP: $23.28 | Included in kit: Pre-cut leaves, wreath base ring, sandpaper, embossing mat, copper wire, a nail, BlueTack | Instructions included: Yes

Very affordable Will provide a really unique wreath Not super child-friendly - adult supervision is needed

This basic kit is ideal for those looking out for a “recycled” unique wreath that will truly stand out on your front door. With the kit (for which you'll only need to provide a biro and scissors), you'll be able to create a metal wreath with the pre-cut metal leaves provided in a quick and easy way. Brilliantly, it is also sent in a letterbox-shaped container, so will be able to fit through your door or postbox even if you aren't in. Be warned, though, this is a kit primarily designed for adults, and if you are supervising any children you'll need to be aware of the potentially sharp edges of the leaves.

(Image credit: Etsy)

6. DIY Wreath Kit Merry Christmas Truck

RRP: $65 | Included in kit: Wired ribbon, metal wreath sign, wreath sign, work wreath form, jute mesh, deco mesh | Instructions included: Yes—a YouTube video

Kids will love it A fun busy design More expensive than other kits

This wreath comes with all of the materials (including mesh and ribbons), pre-cut, so it will be minimal work and maximum fun. At 26in diameter, it's a great size, and young children are likely to love the Christmas tree truck sign in the middle of the wreath - making it a fun Christmas gift for families . It's slightly more expensive than some other DIY wreaths on offer, but if you enjoy the design it will be completely worth it.

(Image credit: Naturely Box)

7. Naturely Box DIY Moss Art Wreath Kit

RRP: $40 | Included in kit: A variety of naturally preserved moss, flowers, and ferns, plus a 6-8 inch tree branch wreath | Instructions included: No

Rustic, minimal design Easy to make Requires additional equipment/tools, which come at an extra cost

This natural DIY Christmas wreath is ideal for those looking for something a little different to display on their door. You'll receive almost everything you need to make this wreath in the kit, including moss, preserved foliage and a hoop but it's worth noting that you'll need to have a glue gun and some glue sticks to get started - these items can be included in your kit for an additional cost.

DIY Christmas wreath-making kits: UK

(Image credit: Florence and Flowers)

1. Florence and Flowers Fresh Wreath Making Kit In Blues And Greens

RRP: £43 / $50 | Included in kit: 12-inch wire wreath ring, moss, reel of wire, length of twine, seasonal fresh foliage, dried flowers and foliage including pinecones, five green stub wires | Instructions included: Yes

Stunning wreath design Traditional fresh foliage wreath None that we can think of!

This is our top pick from our round-up of the best Christmas wreath-making kits. The beautiful design and fresh foliage create a special display that would suit any home and style. It's fairly hardy so can also be hung outdoors, making it a great outdoor Christmas decoration if you're not a fan of lights. Nestled amongst the intense green pine sprigs and leafy stems are feathery fronds of fern, sea thistles and perfectly placed pine cones in subtle blue shades. What’s not to love?

(Image credit: The Flower Boutique)

2. The Flower Boutique DIY Wreath Kit: Frost

RRP: £40-£50 | Included in kit: Wreath frame, wire, stub wires, moss, blue spruce, pine, berried ivy, fir, wild thyme, lime slices and lotus seed heads | Instructions included: No

Full of natural foliage Available in a medium or large size You need secateurs to assemble this one, which can be costly

If it's a more natural DIY Christmas wreath you're after, this is the ideal pick. Available at The Flower Boutique, this kit has reams of fresh festive foliage including wild thyme, blue spruce and fir, which will be plenty to help you create a really unique wreath that is guaranteed to look different from anyone elses. This kit comes with pretty much everything you'd need, but you will need to provide secateurs or scissors to help assemble the decor items. Plus, the wreath comes in both a medium and a large size option, so you choose the one that best suits your door or window.

(Image credit: The Danes)

3. The Danes Christmas DIY Wreath-making Kit Classic Christmas

RRP: £29.95 | Included in kit: Wire frame, florist wire, green moss, ribbon, natural decorations | Instructions included: Yes

Will create a chic natural wreath Affordable You need to source your own foliage and greenery

For a classic, natural Christmas wreath kit, look no further than this one from The Danes, which embraces the rustic theme with plenty of natural decorations, such as oranges, pine cones, cinnamon, and aniseed stars, as well as green moss for the base. It's available for a great price and comes with almost everything you'll need: the only drawback is that you'll need to find/source your own foliage and greenery aside from the moss. The brand suggests foraging yours locally, which is the most sustainable too - so this kit may even spark a fun autumn walk. Plus, it's beautifully packaged if you'd like to buy it as a Christmas gift for friends or loved ones.

(Image credit: Wreath Making Delivered)

4. Nordic Wreath-making Kit

RRP: £60 | Included in kit: Copper wreath ring, reel wire, moss, foliage and twigs, velvet stars and pines cones | Instructions included: Yes—step-by-step pictures and video available

Great range of decor included Unique Higher price point

You can create a Nordic-style wreath (read: minimal, neutral, and uber-stylish) with this wreath-making kit that's great for people who prefer more muted, sophisticated Christmas decor. It's a little bit more on the expensive side, but you get a fair amount for your money, as well as the standard wreath ring, wire, and moss, Wreath Making Delivered also provide you with fresh foliage from both Sussex and Ireland, as well as five white decorative velvet stars, and four white-tipped pine cones. The only equipment you'll need to provide is scissors, and you can see their step-by-step video or photos for help on how to construct your wreath. Who needs the best Christmas tree decorations with a wreath like this?

(Image credit: Florence and Flowers)

5. Florence and Flowers Complete Wreath-making Kit

RRP: £45 | Included in kit: Wire wreath ring, dried moss, reel wire, natural twine (to hang with), dried flowers and foliage | Instructions included: Yes

Plenty of decorations included Long-lasting The autumnal color palette isn't as festive as some of the other picks

This kit will make you a gorgeous wreath that will last you all the way from October through to December, with seasonal decor items that offer something a little different from your standard traditional wreath. It offers great value for money, as it comes with everything you need to make your dried wreath, including dried moss, a variety of dried and preserved flowers, and foliage such as preserved eucalyptus, natural grasses, seed pods, and flower heads. Plus, because it's all dried (as opposed to fresh) this will be a wreath you can use for as long as you want.

(Image credit: Bloom.)

6. Bloom Berried Clementine DIY wreath kit

RRP: £85 | Included in kit: Wreath ring, adorned with fresh moss and ready to decorate, twine & wires, spruce, eucalyptus, berried ivy, natural pinecones, whole and sliced oranges | Instructions included: Yes (plus access to a video tutorial)

Fragrant arrangement All elements dry in two weeks for a long-lasting display Higher price point

Measuring a substantial 35cm, this bold and beautiful wreath will help your door display stand out on the street. Not only does it look good, but it smells festive too with the fragrant orange elements and sprigs of eucalyptus and Nordmann spruce. With access to a private video tutorial by celebrity florist Larry Walshe, your arrangement is sure to have a professional finish.

(Image credit: Mary Elizabeth Flowers)

7. Mary Elizabeth Flowers Make A Wreath For Christmas Floristry Kit

RRP: £42 | Included in kit: Willow wreath base, selection of dried and preserved flowers, foliage, grasses and fruits, binding twine | Instructions included: Yes with step-by-step picture guide

Lots of options when purchasing to personalise your order Can be used all year round, not just at Christmas Ribbons, feathers and fixtures come at an extra cost

This classic country wreath can be personalized to suit your tastes, with multiple ribbon options in colorful velvets and Hessians, and add-ons like pheasant or peacock feathers for a luxe finish. Plus, we love the all-natural elements of the wreath itself, made with zero plastic and delivered in recyclable or compostable packaging - perfect if you're looking for a great sustainable gift for a loved one.

(Image credit: Shida Preserved Flowers)

8. Shida Preserved Flowers Indoor Wreath Making Kit With Gold Ring

RRP: £36 | Included in kit: Preserved foliage and flowers, 30cm matt gold wreath ring, floristry tape, wire | Instructions included: Yes

Beautiful mix of foliage and flowers Scandi style arrangement Half-wreath style might not suit all tastes

With this wow-factor wreath, you don’t need to worry about the flora wilting away before the big day comes. Made with a mix of dried and preserved flowers and foliage, this pretty arrangement will remain in perfect condition long after the Christmas season comes to an end. Create yours in a similar half-wreath style to buck the traditional trend and add a contemporary twist to your festive decorations.

(Image credit: Wool Couture Company)

9. Wool Couture Company Felt Craft Kit - Christmas Berry Wreath

RRP: £24.99 | Included in kit: 3 sheets of felt in Olive, 5 sheets of felt in Emerald, 4 skeins of embroidery thread in Dark Green (319), 1 skein of embroidery thread in Red Berry (347), 20g of Cheeky Chunky in Ruby yarn, embroidery needle, wreath ring | Instructions included: Yes

Unique looking wreath Everlasting design A little more involved than the others

If you love crafting, this stitched wreath is perfect for you. To create this unusual design, you’ll learn how to do cross stitch, running stitch and anchor stitch from the in-depth instructions and detailed pattern that’s included. Once you’ve handcrafted your wreath for this Christmas, bring it out year after year to get the most out of this affordable kit.

What do you need to make a wreath?

Making your own wreath can be incredibly fun and rewarding, and leave you with the style of your dreams that you simply can't achieve with a standard shop-bought one. However, there's no doubt that they are trickier to create. Trudy Hendy, the wreath-making expert at Langford Lakes Christmas tree farm, says, “Making your own wreaths can be a little harder. However, if you’re feeling creative or want to get involved in a festive activity with family or friends, this is a great opportunity. It’s about getting the right technique. You’ll need the right equipment, tools, and the right type of foliage, too.”

So what should we have to hand before we embark on creating a wreath—or what should be check our Christmas wreath-making kit for before buying?

Hendy explains that you need:

Secateurs or scissors to cut your wire and decor with.

A wire ring to create the base of your wreath.

Gloves to protect your hands from any potential rashes, cuts, and scratches.

For additional finishing touches, you will also need a glue gun or additional wire if you want to attach any other decorations to complete your wreath.

She also explains, "To be more sustainable and eco-conscious, you could use vintage decorations such as baubles, old tinsel or ribbons, and even cinnamon sticks from your cooking cupboards, really get creative with it."

Emily Lambert, owner, and florist at Thatch Roses , adds that when decorating your wreath "using evergreen foliage which you can cut from the garden, you can bind bundles of foliage onto your base using bind wire or twine. To add further decor, things like fresh flowers can be pushed into your base to secure them, or items can be attached using floristry wires."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why can making a wreath be better than buying?

“Making your own wreath can be better than buying one because it’s totally bespoke to you and your home. And if you’re eco-conscious, you can be sure to know exactly where your ingredients have come from, says Lambert.

Trudy agreed, telling w&h, “Making your own wreath makes it more personal and you can decorate it with your own style in mind. You can add any foliage which can be found in your garden or even at your nearby flower shop to support independent businesses in your area. It shouldn’t cost a lot, as you won’t need much. I recommend that you don’t over-buy, it doesn’t take much to make a wreath, and you can build it as you go along!

“Some people like modern, some like rustic, or you can even have fabric ones. You need to choose what you like. I recommend buying fresh. With everyone concerned about their environmental impact, they can be disposed of in garden waste and composted.”

And now that you've sorted your wreath, why not take a look at our guide to the best luxury Christmas crackers to ensure that your home is ready for the festivities?

Is it cheaper to make your own Christmas wreath?

For fresh flower and foliage wreaths, a large part of the cost comes down to the florist’s skill in putting the arrangement together. With a DIY Christmas wreath kit, the cost is reduced significantly. Admittedly, you’re paying for the inclusion of instructions and sometimes tools to enable you to create the wreath at home but, usually, these won’t equate to the ready-made fresh wreaths produced to order.

A few of the Christmas wreath-making kits we tested are made with pre-dried elements or the foliage will dry out a few weeks after the wreath has been put together. Choosing one of these options is a great way to make your money go further, as the wreath can be brought out year after year if stored correctly. It’s easy to change up the look if you get a little bored with different ribbons, baubles, dried or faux florals and even feathers.