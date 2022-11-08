Latest Forza Horizon 5 update now available with improved PC ray tracing and Series 14 content

What you need to know

Forza Horizon 5 enjoys regular post-launch updates and new content thanks to the Festival Playlist.

On Tuesday, Playground Games began rolling out the latest Forza Horizon 5 update to all players.

The release includes bug fixes, new PC features like improved ray tracing, and a ton of fresh content for Series 14 "Donut Media."

The racing genre of video games is bustling with more competition than ever before, but Playground Games' latest masterpiece, Forza Horizon 5, has been able to keep up with the best. The game is constantly evolving over time with new content and improvements, and the latest batch of such advancements is now rolling out to players across Xbox and PC platforms.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 14 "Donut Media" is the next chapter of the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist , and it sees the legendary racing franchise partner with popular automotive brand Donut Media on a new Horizon Story and themed weekly events. Series 14 also brings four new cars, 21 new body kits, and plenty of rewards and challenges for players to explore ahead of the holidays. All of this arrives with today's update, before Series 14 officially kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

Alongside this new content, PC players are also gaining several awesome new features and options with today's Forza Horizon 5 update . Players with more powerful NVIDIA or AMD-equipped gaming PCs can enable improved in-game ray tracing, while NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR support promises superior performance without sacrificing resolution or visual fidelity.

Finally, the latest Forza Horizon 5 update also brings a fresh collection of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements to make everyone's racing experience a little bit better. There are few racing games as great as Forza Horizon 5 , which has earned its place as one of the best racing titles on Xbox . The Forza Horizon 5 Series 14 update brings a plethora of new content and improvements to players on both Xbox and PC, and is now available to download.

It's worth mentioning that some Steam players were encountering issues with launching Forza Horizon 5 after installing this update. Playground Games has since addressed this issue, and has advised any Steam users who already installed the update to ensure their game is fully up to date with the latest version.

The full changelog for the Forza Horizon 5 Nov. 8, 2022 update includes:

New features & improvements

General

Horizon Story "Donut Media @ Horizon" featuring the "Donut Media Test Track"

8 Accolades

Donut Media clothing items, emotes, ForzaLink, and collectible

Unlockable cars

New to Forza 2020 Lynk&Co #62 Cyan Racing 03

Returning to Forza 1965 Morris Mini-Traveller 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon 1953 Morris Minor Series II Traveler



Car customization

21 New Rocket Bunny Widebody Kits: 1997 BMW M3 2005 BMW M3 1992 Honda NSX-R 2003 Honda S2000 2015 Lexus RC F 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata 1997 Mazda RX-7 (features 2 Rocket Bunny widebody kits) 1993 Nissan 240SX SE 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z 1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K's 1994 Nissan Silvia K's 1998 Nissan Silvia K's Aero 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS 2013 Subaru BRZ 2013 Toyota 86 1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI 16v Mk2 2014 Volkswagen Golf R



PC improvements

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2

Enhanced DirectX Raytracing

Includes two new presets "Ultra" and "Extreme" which render reflections for the player's car in Free Roam, Races, and Drivatar reflections in Photo Mode

NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution

NVIDIA DLAA

3DRap Hand Controller HC1 compatibility

Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue where players were systematically getting prompted to set a route in the world map for Horizon Origins story

Fixed an issue where "Car Type" sorting was not displaying in alphabetical order

General improvements to ASL and BSL for various Story missions

General improvements to localized VOs in Horizon Stories

General performance and stability fixes

Fixed an issue where big hats were not visible in some cabriolets while in free roam

Fixed an issue with the Tankito Doritos outfit where the hat was missing the brand logo

Fixed an issue where the microphone was missing from the Karaoke emote

Cars

Fixed an issue with the 2020 Toyota Supra GR where all engine check lights were active at the same time

EventLab

Improvements to the Props memory budget UI showing incorrect values upon re-editing a custom blueprint

PC

Fixed an issue where Steering Wheels input mapping layout was changing to default after restarting the client

Fixed an issue with 40xx Series NVIDIA GPUs where default graphic preset was set as "Low" instead of "Extreme"

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Forza Horizon 5 is included in every tier of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, making the epic gaming subscription the best way to race into Mexico alongside industry-leading visuals and hundreds of awesome cars.

Logitech G920 Racing Wheel

The Logitech G920 remains one of the best racing wheels for Forza Horizon 5, thanks to its quality construction, plethora of high-end features, and an appealing price tag thanks to the existence of its more expensive successor.