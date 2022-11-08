Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Mercedes G-Class Gains Rolls-Royce-Style Suicide-Door Option By Mansory
Suicide doors are one of the stand-out features of Rolls-Royce models, as a graceful way of entering and exiting the vehicle. Thanks to Mansory, owners of the Mercedes G-Class are now able to enjoy this feature, whether they drive an AMG-branded G63 performance flagship or any other regular or armored G-Wagen.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 In Verde Abete With Bronze Wheels Will Turn You Green With Envy
As the first examples of the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 reach their lucky owners, a Canadian example has particularly stood out. With production capped at just 112 units for the entire world (and all already spoken for), the V12 supercar is exceedingly rare, and we’d be interested to know how many others are in North America.
Bikerumor
Yeti SB160: Obsessive Fine Tuning Makes for the Yeti Enduro Bike Yet
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. In the past four years, a lot of brands have made exceptional enduro bikes. Across the industry, a rethinking of geometry made bikes of all travel more fun on descents, and new geometry norms made bigger travel bikes climb better.
Bikerumor
Mondraker adds Raze Alloy and Chrono DC 120mm Hardtail
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Mondraker has announced its 2023 lineup of Downhill, Super Enduro, Enduro, Trail and eBikes with no fewer than 68 new models to choose from. The vast majority of those see basic component and colorway updates, but there are two nuggets of newsworthiness buried within that stack. The Mondraker Raze is now available in two new aluminum models, improving affordability of their 130mm Trail Bike by over € 2,000. And, the Spanish brand has added the Chrono DC (Downcountry) Hardtail into the mix with a 120mm fork and a 68.5° head angle. Here’s a brief introduction.
Bikerumor
Wilde Bikes Goes Bikepacking With the New Supertramp, the “Logical” Choice for Adventures
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. News from the Northstar State, Minnesota, Wilde Bikes announces their new bikepacking frameset, the Supertramp. I know what you are thinking, but no, it has nothing to do with these guys. Ok, that was low-hanging fruit perhaps.
Bikerumor
Muc-Off Turns Premium Aluminum Crank Preload Ring
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. To maximize the life of your bottom bracket bearings, and minimize side-to-side rattle over time, you need a crank preload ring that’s easy to adjust. And if you need a ring you can easily adjust...
Top Speed
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Finally Answers Your Prayer For A More Powerful Cruiser
In recent times, there have been a bevy of sightings and rumors about the Royal Enfield’s new 650cc cruiser. Finally, the Indian giant has put it all to rest by unveiling its first-ever multi-cylinder cruiser, the Super Meteor 650, at EICMA. The cruiser aims to answer the prayers of Royal Enfield enthusiasts who’ve been begging for a more powerful retro cruiser from the company and take on the global market by storm just like its fellow 650cc siblings, the Interceptor and Continental GT 650.
Bikerumor
ProTaper drops 125g Hyperlite XC Bar, plus Icon Gold A25 Ltd Ed
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Leigh Donovan’s World Championship bike of 1997 was bedecked with a blinged-out gold handlebar made by ProTaper. Now, the brand are celebrating the good old days releasing a limited edition Icon Gold A25 riser bar. Announced in conjunction with it is a new range of carbon handlebars for Enduro, All-Mountain and XC, a highlight of which has to be the ProTaper XC Hyperlite weighing a claimed 125 grams.
Bikerumor
The Orucase Janus Duffel Offers Cyclists Modular Organization, Adventure-specific Features
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. It’s hard to beat a duffel for maximum mobility and flexibility while traveling. But the lack of interior organization is always an Achilles’ heel. Cycling bag-maker Orucase addresses that problem with its Janus Duffel 50.
Bikerumor
Grateful Dead Ten Spot Collection Adds to PEARL iZUMi’s Far Out Cycling Clothing
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. If you’ve been wishing on a Dark Star for yet more Grateful Dead-inspired cycling apparel from PEARL iZUMi, your wish just came true. The Ten Spot collection is a swirling, colorful homage to the Dead’s 1981, ten-day romp through Colorado. The collection includes jerseys, bibs, socks, and water bottles.
Bikerumor
Pro Bike Check: Eric Brunner’s Pan American Winning Blue Norcross Cyclocross Bike
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Eric Brunner (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) recently stormed his way to victory at the Pan American Championships and took all three days of the Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross (RRFCX) in Falmouth, MA. Brunner (also the defending US National Champion) defended his Pan American jersey against a relentless chasing Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) and a profoundly talented field.
Top Speed
2023 Indian FTR: Performance, Price, And Photos
Indian Motorcycles subjected its FTR 1200 model to a ground-up rebuild to capitalize on the success of its Flat-Track race team and the concurrent interest in the made-for-public model. The newly rebranded Indian FTR carries a top-shelf suspension with a tweaked engine, and it all comes shot in a new colorway to set it apart at a glance from its predecessors.
Top Speed
Top 10 Bikes For A Cross-Country Road Trip
It is a great debate in the motorcycle world. Do you ride or trailer your bike to events? Traditionalists argue that the point of owning a motorcycle is to ride it, not trailer it. However, modern practical riders know that not all bikes perform well on long rides. The last thing you want is to arrive at your destination event too sore and tired to enjoy it. That is why large touring motorcycles exist. These bikes excel at making long-distance travel an enjoyable experience. So, head out on your next great adventure with one of these ten motorcycles that are perfect for a cross-country road trip.
Bikerumor
Blackheart Bike Co. Hits the ALt Road with New Aluminum Flat Bar Gravel Bike
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Blackheart Bike co is getting ready for the chunky gravel with a twist on its popular Allroad AL frame — Allroad ALt. The new gravel creation mixes the Allroad AL, the new ENVE Gravel fork, and some very intentional product specs. The result is a flat-bar gravel rig that can take on more than most, with a classic-looking frame that begs to shred.
Bikerumor
Dan Atherton teases the AM.170.M Enduro Bike
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Dan Atherton has revealed that he is working on the development of a new Atherton Bike; the AM.170.M, a 170mm travel mullet enduro bike. The brand are in full tease-mode, showing us a rendering of the frame and a picture of its titanium headtube lug only. That said, it shouldn’t be too long before we see it out in the wild, given that it is now in Phase 3 of development, the final phase, wherein the last minor tweaks are tested before it goes to production. Here are some words from the man himself.
Bikerumor
Portland Design Works go Timber To Town with New Adventure Cycling Accessory Lineup
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. A new stainless bottle cage, a fancy CO2 inflator, and a premium gravel pump round out Portland Design Works’ new Timber To Town cycling accessory line. Developed to take PDW’s affordable tools & riding accessories to the next level, Timber To Town relies on top-tier materials to deliver premium quality & reliability for everything from city commutes to backcountry adventure gravel rides…
Bikerumor
‘The Road Book 2022’: Ned Boulting’s 5th Cycling Almanac Follows UCI Season
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Ned Boulting’s “The Road Book” arrives just in time to make any cyclist’s coffee table handsome — and informative — for the holidays. The British cycling journalist’s annual yearbook returned for pre-order availability Tuesday.
