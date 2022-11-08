Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Dan Atherton has revealed that he is working on the development of a new Atherton Bike; the AM.170.M, a 170mm travel mullet enduro bike. The brand are in full tease-mode, showing us a rendering of the frame and a picture of its titanium headtube lug only. That said, it shouldn’t be too long before we see it out in the wild, given that it is now in Phase 3 of development, the final phase, wherein the last minor tweaks are tested before it goes to production. Here are some words from the man himself.

22 HOURS AGO