How the $2 billion Powerball jackpot winner should protect their newfound wealth
After one very lucky person won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing, the prize reset for the next drawing to an estimated $20 million. But since there was no winner Wednesday, the jackpot for Saturday night's drawing has grown to an estimated $47 million. Lottery officials put the...
With Democrats' win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada
All eyes are now on Nevada, where tens of thousands of votes remain to be counted in the Senate race. The contest remains extraordinarily close, and with an Associated Press race call late Friday night that incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly has won in Arizona, control of the Senate could come down to Nevada.
New omicron subvariants now dominant in the U.S., raising fears of a winter surge
Two new omicron subvariants have become dominant in the United States, raising fears they could fuel yet another surge of COVID-19 infections, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subvariants — called BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 -- appear to be among the most adept...
Control of Congress matters. But which party now runs your state might matter more
Who leads your state's government shapes daily life in the United States. These governors and legislatures make policy on guns, abortion, education and the environment. Combined with gridlock at the federal level, "where you live now increasingly determines what policies you live under," said Thad Kousser, professor of political science at UC San Diego.
News brief: Arizona midterms, Biden at climate summit, student debt relief blocked
Arizona's Senate seat, among other races, are still undecided. President Biden speaks to the U.N. climate summit in Egypt. A Texas judge strikes down Biden's student loan-forgiveness plan.
The culture wars are pushing some teachers to leave the classroom
In the spring of 2020, James Whitfield had just become the first African American to be named principal at Colleyville Heritage High School, located in a predominantly white Dallas-Fort Worth suburb. Whitfield, who holds a doctorate in education, was anticipating big challenges when students returned in the fall. COVID-19 had...
Democrat Mark Kelly pulls off Senate win in Arizona
Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly spent Saturday morning celebrating. The Associated Press called his Senate race in his favor after days of vote counting. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MARK KELLY: Thank you, everybody, for being here. What a great day today. (CHEERING) MARTIN: NPR politics reporter Ximena Bustillo is with us...
Charlotte plans an EV sharing service at affordable housing sites
Think of it as Zipcar for electric vehicles in underserved neighborhoods: In some Charlotte affordable housing complexes next year you'll be able to reserve and drive EVs as part of a federally-backed car sharing pilot program. Charlotte is among 10 cities nationwide and the only one in the South chosen...
