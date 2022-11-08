Chiefs-Chargers flexed to Sunday Night Football Nov. 20

The NFL has used its flex power to put a better game on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 20.

The AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers has been shifted to the evening on NBC.

The original game that was in the SNF time slot was the AFC North clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers, however, are 2-6 and that makes the game far less enticing than the Chiefs at the Chargers.

The Bengals-Steelers game will go to CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET.