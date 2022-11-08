Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Arkansas, you should add the following town to your list.
KHBS
AR House & Senate election winners focus on issues affecting Fort Smith residents
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas House Districts 48, 49, 50 and 51 represent Fort Smith residents. On Tuesday, Ryan Rose (R) was elected to AR House District 48. Cindy Crawford (R) was reelected to AR House District 51. Both candidates were unopposed during the election. District 48 largely represents Van Buren and a portion of Crawford County as well as a small section of Fort Smith. AR House District 51 represents much of the southern and eastern parts of the city.
talkbusiness.net
Watkins hired as Fort Smith prosecuting attorney
Rita Howard Watkins began as the new city prosecutor for the city of Fort Smith on Oct. 31. As prosecutor, Watkins will advocate on behalf of the city in district court proceedings and report to City Administrator Carl Geffken. According to a press release issued Tuesday (Nov. 8), the city...
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
Oklahoma’s Viking Runestone Is Now World Famous, But Logically Fake
If you weren't aware of it, and why would you be, Oklahoma is the home of a now-famous landlocked Viking runestone that very well could be ancient, but it's not without its own shenanigans. On the edge of a little town called Heavener, OK lies a park dedicated to the...
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tahlequah Man Indicated on Catalytic Converter Thefts
A Tahlequah man has been indicted by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATION HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at local, state and federal levels. The operation targeted a network of thieves who were operating throughout several states, including Oklahoma, to steal catalytic converters from parked cars and sell them to a refinery for melting down and then selling the steel overseas and to other US companies. Investigators said that tens of millions of dollars were collected by the thieves and refinery.
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
fayettevilleflyer.com
New Businesses and Grand Openings: The Rise at Coler
Website: https://www.peelcompton.org/spaces/visit-coler/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/colermountainbikepreserve. Coler Mountain Bike Preserve’s opens its newest feature “The Rise” stairway on Friday, November 18th. The Rise will serve Coler’s pedestrian visitors as an ergonomic running space and safe ascent to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve. The stairs are located 200 yards north of Airship on the east side of the greenway. For ease of access and the quickest walk, park in the North lot located off 11840-11850 Peach Orchard Rd in Bentonville. Visitors can also access The Rise from any parking lot via the Applegate Trail which runs from SW 8th St to NW 3rd St.
5newsonline.com
One of the youngest members of the Arkansas House will represent south Fort Smith
Zack Gramlich is the District 50 State Representative-elect. At 29, he'll be one of the youngest to serve. Daren visited with Zack about his goals.
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves adult man, child dead
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
No matter how old I get, nothing beats a good plate or bowl of spaghetti. It's the classic Italian dish that originated out of Italy. Over the years, there have been plenty of spins on the classic dish, but the overarching recipe has remained the same. But not every plate of spaghetti is the same, and it all depends on how the dish is prepared.
Tyson CFO issues apology following arrest for ‘serious mistake’
Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has issued an apology following his weekend arrest after allegedly becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in somebody else's home.
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in Conoco robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a Conoco gas station in Little Rock on Nov.1. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Dallas Heiman, of Paris, Arkansas and he is currently being held at the Logan...
uatrav.com
Nonprofit Spotlight: Thrift boutique brings hope, beauty, inspiration to women in NWA
Upon entering Beautiful Lives Boutique, shoppers begin an immersive experience. Employees present customers with friendliness, support and free water or coffee all while showcasing their carefully curated displays of new and gently used clothes, shoes and accessories for every season and occasion. Beyond giving shoppers supplements for their closets, Beautiful...
5newsonline.com
Healthy Living: Baptist Health Welcomes Cardiologist
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Dr. Hussam Hawamdeh recently joined Baptist Health-Fort Smith. Dr. Hawamdeh is an interventional and structural cardiologist. In his practice, Dr. Hawamdeh not only performs catheter-based procedures, such as angioplasty and stenting but also provides minimally invasive treatments for patients with atherosclerosis and structural heart disease, and heart valve disease.
Early Signing Day Quietly Passes Hogs By
What does that mean for Arkansas Razorback basketball recruiting
Man found dead at Fort Smith park
Fort Smith Police found a dead man around noon on Nov. 5 at Martin Luther King Park.
Armed and extremely dangerous suspect caught in Crawford County
Jarred Cole Watson was stopped by police at an apartment complex when he rammed his motorcycle into the police car. He then fled the scene on foot while pointing a firearm at the officer.
Multi-vehicle crash takes place in Barling, injuries reported
BARLING, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash took place on Highway 59 near K Street in Barling on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is reporting several injuries but no details were released. Deputies and other area officers are on their way to the scene to assist.
