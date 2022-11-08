ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

AR House & Senate election winners focus on issues affecting Fort Smith residents

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas House Districts 48, 49, 50 and 51 represent Fort Smith residents. On Tuesday, Ryan Rose (R) was elected to AR House District 48. Cindy Crawford (R) was reelected to AR House District 51. Both candidates were unopposed during the election. District 48 largely represents Van Buren and a portion of Crawford County as well as a small section of Fort Smith. AR House District 51 represents much of the southern and eastern parts of the city.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Watkins hired as Fort Smith prosecuting attorney

Rita Howard Watkins began as the new city prosecutor for the city of Fort Smith on Oct. 31. As prosecutor, Watkins will advocate on behalf of the city in district court proceedings and report to City Administrator Carl Geffken. According to a press release issued Tuesday (Nov. 8), the city...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tahlequah Man Indicated on Catalytic Converter Thefts

A Tahlequah man has been indicted by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATION HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at local, state and federal levels. The operation targeted a network of thieves who were operating throughout several states, including Oklahoma, to steal catalytic converters from parked cars and sell them to a refinery for melting down and then selling the steel overseas and to other US companies. Investigators said that tens of millions of dollars were collected by the thieves and refinery.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
fayettevilleflyer.com

New Businesses and Grand Openings: The Rise at Coler

Website: https://www.peelcompton.org/spaces/visit-coler/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/colermountainbikepreserve. Coler Mountain Bike Preserve’s opens its newest feature “The Rise” stairway on Friday, November 18th. The Rise will serve Coler’s pedestrian visitors as an ergonomic running space and safe ascent to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve. The stairs are located 200 yards north of Airship on the east side of the greenway. For ease of access and the quickest walk, park in the North lot located off 11840-11850 Peach Orchard Rd in Bentonville. Visitors can also access The Rise from any parking lot via the Applegate Trail which runs from SW 8th St to NW 3rd St.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

No matter how old I get, nothing beats a good plate or bowl of spaghetti. It's the classic Italian dish that originated out of Italy. Over the years, there have been plenty of spins on the classic dish, but the overarching recipe has remained the same. But not every plate of spaghetti is the same, and it all depends on how the dish is prepared.
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Healthy Living: Baptist Health Welcomes Cardiologist

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Dr. Hussam Hawamdeh recently joined Baptist Health-Fort Smith. Dr. Hawamdeh is an interventional and structural cardiologist. In his practice, Dr. Hawamdeh not only performs catheter-based procedures, such as angioplasty and stenting but also provides minimally invasive treatments for patients with atherosclerosis and structural heart disease, and heart valve disease.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Multi-vehicle crash takes place in Barling, injuries reported

BARLING, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash took place on Highway 59 near K Street in Barling on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is reporting several injuries but no details were released. Deputies and other area officers are on their way to the scene to assist.
BARLING, AR
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy