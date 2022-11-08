Read full article on original website
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
5newsonline.com
Election results: Arkansas jail expansions
ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
Van Horn revels in nation’s No. 1 Diamond class
Arkansas has the nation's No. 1 baseball recruiting class for 2023
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
5newsonline.com
One of the youngest members of the Arkansas House will represent south Fort Smith
Zack Gramlich is the District 50 State Representative-elect. At 29, he'll be one of the youngest to serve. Daren visited with Zack about his goals.
Crews working diesel spill in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police and fire crews are working a significant diesel fuel spill in the area of Veterans Avenue and Roberts Boulevard.
LSU vs. Arkansas preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Fresh off a statement win over Alabama, now Brian Kelly and LSU look to finish the season strong and clinch its position atop the SEC West as they take on Arkansas in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. LSU knocked off the Crimson Tide with a one-point win overtime last week and is now ...
Kait 8
Former Melbourne Lady Bearkat Jenna Lawrence signs with Arkansas
FARMINGTON, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Fastbreak Friday Night star will hoop with the Hogs. Jenna Lawrence helped Melbourne win 2A State Championships in 2020 and 2021. She moved to Farmington last year. The two-time All-State forward signed with Arkansas on Wednesday. “I’m from Arkansas, so obviously my dream has...
KHBS
Tyson's chief financial officer arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication Sunday. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep in her bed when she came home early Sunday morning, according to the police report. VIDEO ABOVE: John R. Tyson being...
Tyson CFO issues apology following arrest for ‘serious mistake’
Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson has issued an apology following his weekend arrest after allegedly becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in somebody else's home.
bestofarkansassports.com
The Real Reasons That Arkansas Football’s Feel-Good Story Took a Turn for The Worse
Arkansas fans don’t have the market cornered on this – just read most Power 5 teams’ message boards or listen to their podcasts, even Alabama’s – but many among the Razorback faithful never fail to grab an opportunity for massive overreaction. When things are going...
Early Signing Day Quietly Passes Hogs By
What does that mean for Arkansas Razorback basketball recruiting
Har-Ber High School student-athletes sign letters of intent
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Seven Har-Ber High School student-athletes committed on Nov. 9, 2022, to play college sports at a National Signing Day event at Wildcat Arena. The following students will go on to compete at the collegiate level: Galatia Andrew,17 Austin Jones,18 Lauren Milligan,17 Madison Pratt, 17 Tyler Ridley, 17 Dawson Welch, 17 Jeffery Zachry, […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
Multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling
A multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling near K Street on November 8.
mypulsenews.com
Mena Police Reports
Martin Cruz, 53, was charged with Criminal Trespass at United Country Real Estate. A report of Sexual Assault was taken from a walk-in complainant. Christopher Ridley, 59, was charged with DWI after a crash at Murphy USA. October 31. Johnathan White, 37, was served with warrants at Janssen Park. November...
Kicker 102.5
