Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Election results: Arkansas jail expansions

ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Former Melbourne Lady Bearkat Jenna Lawrence signs with Arkansas

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Fastbreak Friday Night star will hoop with the Hogs. Jenna Lawrence helped Melbourne win 2A State Championships in 2020 and 2021. She moved to Farmington last year. The two-time All-State forward signed with Arkansas on Wednesday. “I’m from Arkansas, so obviously my dream has...
MELBOURNE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Har-Ber High School student-athletes sign letters of intent

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Seven Har-Ber High School student-athletes committed on Nov. 9, 2022, to play college sports at a National Signing Day event at Wildcat Arena. The following students will go on to compete at the collegiate level: Galatia Andrew,17 Austin Jones,18 Lauren Milligan,17 Madison Pratt, 17 Tyler Ridley, 17 Dawson Welch, 17 Jeffery Zachry, […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
mypulsenews.com

Mena Police Reports

Martin Cruz, 53, was charged with Criminal Trespass at United Country Real Estate. A report of Sexual Assault was taken from a walk-in complainant. Christopher Ridley, 59, was charged with DWI after a crash at Murphy USA. October 31. Johnathan White, 37, was served with warrants at Janssen Park. November...
MENA, AR
