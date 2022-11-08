Read full article on original website
ConsumerAffairs
FCA issues Do Not Drive order for older Dodges and Chryslers
If you own a 2005 to 2010 Dodge Magnum station wagon, Dodge Challenger coupe, Dodge Charger, or Chrysler 300 the automaker says you should stop driving it immediately. FCA US warns that approximately 276,000 of these vehicles on U.S. highways still have Takata airbags on the driver’s side that have not been modified. The defective airbags can deploy unexpectedly, spraying bits of metal through the vehicle’s interior, resulting in death or injury.
Carscoops
Hyundai Recalls And Issues Stop-Sale Of 6 Models, Kia Recalls 2 Models, Over Dual Clutch Transmission
Hyundai and Kia will recall a total of eight vehicle models and more than 122,000 vehicles as a result of an issue with their 8-speed dual clutch transmissions’ high-pressure electric oil pumps. The fault may lead to the vehicle entering a failsafe mode and losing propulsion. In an email...
Tesla issues recall for 40,000 vehicles to fix problem with power steering
Tesla is recalling more than 40,000 vehicles to fix an issue that causes loss of power steering on rough roads.
Action News Jax
Recall alert: General Motors recalls 340K SUVs due to light issues
Automaker General Motors has recalled almost 340,000 large SUVs because their daytime running lights won’t turn off when the vehicles’ regular headlights are switched on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that having both sets of lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming traffic and could increase the risk of a crash, The Associated Press reported.
Audi And Volkswagen Recall Almost 232,000 Cars For Bad Infotainment And TPMS
Apparently, Volkswagen's (and Audi's) infotainment woes extend beyond just touch buttons on steering wheels. Together, the two German brands issued a recall over faulty tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and infotainment system voltage regulators. All told, 231,780 cars between the two brands have been recalled. Affected models include the Audi...
Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle
When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
Kia recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
Kia announced a recall for some 2008 and 2009 Sportage vehicles because there's a risk that the engine could catch on fire.
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
Carscoops
Tesla Opens Up Its EV Charging Connector Design To Other Automakers
Tesla announced today that it is inviting other charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers to use its electric car charging connec. The carmaker reports that third party operators already have plans to incorporate the plug into their stations. The Tesla plug, which is now being called the North American Charging...
GM recalls nearly 340,000 big SUVs over daytime running lights issue
The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.
Carscoops
The Used Car Market Is So Messed Up That Some 3-Year-Old Vehicles Actually Appreciated In Value
The last three years have been, to put it mildly, weird. And the latest data on used vehicle values from iseecars.com shows that we’re still in a deeply strange historical moment. Not only has depreciation on used vehicles dropped significantly, it has reversed on at least five vehicles. The...
Carscoops
Honda’s U.S. Dealers Won’t Sell But Will Service EVs Made With Sony
Honda’s dealerships in the United States likely won’t be involved in selling the electric vehicles produced through the Honda-Sony partnership. Soon after the collaboration between the two industry juggernauts was announced, U.S. dealerships raised questions about how they would be involved in the process. While speaking during the company’s third-quarter financial results announcement, Honda chief financial officer Kohei Takeuchi noted a new sales model will be adopted, meaning dealers may only be able to service the new EVs, Auto News notes.
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
New Tesla Models Are About To Receive Zoom Video Conferencing
All Tesla models will soon be updated to include Zoom, although the video conferencing application will not be accessible when the vehicle is being driven. Zoom Group product manager Natasha Walia made the announcement during Tuesday’s Zoomtopia event. This came almost three years after Tesla first announced plans to add video conferencing to its vehicles in early 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carscoops
New Toyota Prius Hybrid Officially Confirmed For November 16 Debut
Toyota has finally confirmed that the mysterious hybrid model that was teased a few days ago is indeed the new generation of the Prius, set to debut on November 16. The new teasers reveal more of the model’s design, including the aggressive headlights looking somewhat similar to the recently revealed Crown models. The sharp lines of the LED headlight graphics and the dynamic lines on the bonnet point towards the Toyota emblem on the nose, which is probably going for a grille-less look. The profile is sleeker than the previous generations of the Prius, retaining its focus on aerodynamics and the five-door fastback bodystyle. Another detail we get to see clearer than before is the pronounced rear shoulders and a portion of the tail.
Carscoops
First Dyno Test Shows 2023 Civic Type R Makes More Power Than Honda Says
Noted Honda tuner Hondata is working on its modifications for the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. Before doing that, though, the company decided to put the bone stock car on its dynamometer to find out how much power it makes from the factory. The results are surprisingly good, as the...
teslarati.com
Volvo continues rapid electrification with new electric 7 seater, the EX90
Volvo has unveiled its next electric vehicle offering, a full-sized 7-seater SUV, the Volvo EX90. Volvo had three clear focuses with their newest electric vehicle; internal capacity, safety, and sustainability. The Volvo EX90 seats 7, uses a suite of new safety features, and employs a laundry list of recycled materials throughout the vehicle. With success on these fronts and in a market with low competition (7-seater electric vehicles), Volvo might have created an enticing offering at just the right time.
Carscoops
Elon Musk Wants Carmakers To Resume Twitter Advertising
Elon Musk is encouraging car manufacturers to resume advertisements on Twitter after his purchase of the social media giant. From the moment the world’s richest person acquired Twitter, a number of the world’s largest carmakers paused advertisements on the platform, including Volkswagen, Stellantis, and General Motors. Musk wants them back.
Carscoops
Mercedes-AMG ONE Is Now The Fastest Production Car Around The Nürburgring At 6:35.183
Mercedes took the AMG ONE at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife where it set a new record for production vehicles despite the less-than-ideal conditions. Driver Maro Engel set a lap time of 6:35.183 around the 20.832 km track, making full use of the F1-derived tech and hybrid powertrain that delivers 1,049 hp.
