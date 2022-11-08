ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ConsumerAffairs

FCA issues Do Not Drive order for older Dodges and Chryslers

If you own a 2005 to 2010 Dodge Magnum station wagon, Dodge Challenger coupe, Dodge Charger, or Chrysler 300 the automaker says you should stop driving it immediately. FCA US warns that approximately 276,000 of these vehicles on U.S. highways still have Takata airbags on the driver’s side that have not been modified. The defective airbags can deploy unexpectedly, spraying bits of metal through the vehicle’s interior, resulting in death or injury.
Action News Jax

Recall alert: General Motors recalls 340K SUVs due to light issues

Automaker General Motors has recalled almost 340,000 large SUVs because their daytime running lights won’t turn off when the vehicles’ regular headlights are switched on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that having both sets of lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming traffic and could increase the risk of a crash, The Associated Press reported.
CarBuzz.com

Audi And Volkswagen Recall Almost 232,000 Cars For Bad Infotainment And TPMS

Apparently, Volkswagen's (and Audi's) infotainment woes extend beyond just touch buttons on steering wheels. Together, the two German brands issued a recall over faulty tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and infotainment system voltage regulators. All told, 231,780 cars between the two brands have been recalled. Affected models include the Audi...
Franklin County Free Press

Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
insideevs.com

Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs

Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
Carscoops

Tesla Opens Up Its EV Charging Connector Design To Other Automakers

Tesla announced today that it is inviting other charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers to use its electric car charging connec. The carmaker reports that third party operators already have plans to incorporate the plug into their stations. The Tesla plug, which is now being called the North American Charging...
Carscoops

Honda’s U.S. Dealers Won’t Sell But Will Service EVs Made With Sony

Honda’s dealerships in the United States likely won’t be involved in selling the electric vehicles produced through the Honda-Sony partnership. Soon after the collaboration between the two industry juggernauts was announced, U.S. dealerships raised questions about how they would be involved in the process. While speaking during the company’s third-quarter financial results announcement, Honda chief financial officer Kohei Takeuchi noted a new sales model will be adopted, meaning dealers may only be able to service the new EVs, Auto News notes.
Carscoops

New Tesla Models Are About To Receive Zoom Video Conferencing

All Tesla models will soon be updated to include Zoom, although the video conferencing application will not be accessible when the vehicle is being driven. Zoom Group product manager Natasha Walia made the announcement during Tuesday’s Zoomtopia event. This came almost three years after Tesla first announced plans to add video conferencing to its vehicles in early 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carscoops

New Toyota Prius Hybrid Officially Confirmed For November 16 Debut

Toyota has finally confirmed that the mysterious hybrid model that was teased a few days ago is indeed the new generation of the Prius, set to debut on November 16. The new teasers reveal more of the model’s design, including the aggressive headlights looking somewhat similar to the recently revealed Crown models. The sharp lines of the LED headlight graphics and the dynamic lines on the bonnet point towards the Toyota emblem on the nose, which is probably going for a grille-less look. The profile is sleeker than the previous generations of the Prius, retaining its focus on aerodynamics and the five-door fastback bodystyle. Another detail we get to see clearer than before is the pronounced rear shoulders and a portion of the tail.
teslarati.com

Volvo continues rapid electrification with new electric 7 seater, the EX90

Volvo has unveiled its next electric vehicle offering, a full-sized 7-seater SUV, the Volvo EX90. Volvo had three clear focuses with their newest electric vehicle; internal capacity, safety, and sustainability. The Volvo EX90 seats 7, uses a suite of new safety features, and employs a laundry list of recycled materials throughout the vehicle. With success on these fronts and in a market with low competition (7-seater electric vehicles), Volvo might have created an enticing offering at just the right time.
Carscoops

Elon Musk Wants Carmakers To Resume Twitter Advertising

Elon Musk is encouraging car manufacturers to resume advertisements on Twitter after his purchase of the social media giant. From the moment the world’s richest person acquired Twitter, a number of the world’s largest carmakers paused advertisements on the platform, including Volkswagen, Stellantis, and General Motors. Musk wants them back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy