ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Why Patients on Ventilators May Take Weeks to Regain Consciousness

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOnjy_0j3KZssd00

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While it can take some time for COVID patients who are taken off ventilators to regain consciousness, a new study suggests this is not necessarily a bad omen.

Instead, it might be the way the body protects the brain from oxygen deprivation as a patient starts to recover.

Physicians should take these lengthy recovery times into account when determining a patient's prognosis, the researchers said.

"The delayed recoveries in COVID-19 patients are very much like the rare cases we've documented in previous research," said study co-senior author Dr. Nicholas Schiff , co-director of the Consortium for the Advanced Study of Brain Injury at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City.

"In this new paper, we describe a mechanism to explain what we're seeing in both types of patients," he said in a Weill Cornell news release.

Schiff and his colleagues first observed these delays more than a decade ago in comatose cardiac arrest patients. Those patients received cooling therapy to reduce brain damage caused by a loss of blood flow. One 71-year-old patient awakened after 37 days, but later made a near-complete recovery.

Schiff, a neurologist at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, saw similar delayed awakenings when COVID-19 patients were taken off ventilators.

About a quarter of patients who survived ventilation took 10 days or longer to regain consciousness. That was longer if they had experienced more oxygen deprivation while on the ventilator.

Evidence that the patients' brains may be protecting themselves during these days or weeks can be found in animals that can tolerate extended periods without oxygen.

Schiff noted that this happens in painted turtles, which can go for up to five months without oxygen under ice in the winter. They do this by activating the same inhibitory system within the brain targeted by anesthetics.

"These observations may offer new insights into the mechanisms of how certain anesthetics produce unconsciousness, and new approaches for ICU sedation and for fostering recovery from disorders of consciousness," said study co-author Dr. Emery Brown , a professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School.

Often, physicians may recommend withdrawing life support for patients who fail to regain consciousness for an extended time. That is typically set at 14 days or less for cardiac patients. No guidelines exist for COVID-19 patients.

The researchers said as long as patients do not have brain injuries, physicians should avoid making negative projections about their potential to recover.

The findings were published Nov. 7 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences .

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on ventilator use during the COVID-19 pandemic .

SOURCE: Weill Cornell Medicine, news release, Nov. 8, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

She Thought Cancer Had Won — Until This Experimental Therapy

FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The breast cancer of author and poet Stephanie Gangi has receded and advanced in wearying waves for two decades now. First diagnosed and treated in 1999, Gangi’s cancer spread to the bone of her sternum in 2014. In 2021, a tumor the size of an orange appeared on her adrenal gland. “I could not possibly tell you the number of treatments I’ve been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Herald News

America's ER Docs Warn of Surge in Patients Due to 'Tripledemic'

FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Emergency rooms are clogged with people who are waiting for inpatient beds or other care and it's causing a crisis, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). ACEP is one of more than 30 medical, patient advocacy and public health and...
The Herald News

Mindfulness Program Equals Antidepressants in Easing Anxiety Disorders

THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new study harnesses the power of mindfulness to help overanxious people calm themselves -- and the benefit may equal the use of an antidepressant, according to researchers at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C. Olga Cannistraro said practicing mindfulness certainly helped her. "There was something excessive about the way I responded to my environment," she explained. Cannistraro, now 52, decided to...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Herald News

Alzheimer's Experts Offer Tips for 'Dementia-Friendly' Homes

SUNDAY, Nov. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While most homes aren't designed to be dementia-friendly, they can easily be adapted, according to a national Alzheimer's disease group. "Virtually every aspect of a home can affect the person's quality of life," said Charles Fuschillo Jr., president and CEO of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA). "From purchasing higher-tech appliances all the way down to labeling dresser drawers and putting up old...
The Herald News

Health Highlights: Nov. 11, 2022​

Three-fifths of world's people may have been exposed to COVID virus. Many more people have been infected with COVID-19 than previously known, with as many as 10.5 infections for every reported case, new research suggests. Read more Liability fears keep some schools from stocking asthma rescue inhalers. Parents are advised to check with their child's school to see if inhalers are kept on hand, and if they aren't to lobby schools to stock them. Read more America's ER docs warn of surge in patients due to 'tripledemic.' ERs nationwide are clogged with patients waiting for care or hospital beds, and the pileup dovetails with a wave of respiratory infections. Read more Science reveals why eye contact is tough for people with autism. Brain scans show that folks with autism had significantly less activity in their dorsal parietal cortex during eye-to-eye contact, compared to people without the condition. Read more
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy