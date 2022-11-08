ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana vote adds to win streak for abortion rights backers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters secured another win Thursday as voters in Montana rejected a ballot measure that would have forced medical workers to intercede in the rare case of a baby born after an attempted abortion. The result caps a string of ballot defeats, months after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade galvanized abortion-rights voters. Michigan, California and Vermont voted to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitutions, and Kentucky voters rejected an anti-abortion amendment in a tally that echoed a similar August vote in Kansas.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
A bit more snow, then frosty for a couple of days

Election night lows will dip to the single digits to upper teens, with snow showers possible much of the night. After a slight chance of some isolated snow showers early Wednesday, we will see some partial clearing. Highs will reach the mid-30s to low 40s. We will see a variable cloud cover for the rest of the week and through the weekend, but after Tuesday night, there is no snow in the forecast. Highs will stay in the low to mid-40s and lows will stay in the single digits to mid-teens through the weekend.

