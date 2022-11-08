Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Montana vote adds to win streak for abortion rights backers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters secured another win Thursday as voters in Montana rejected a ballot measure that would have forced medical workers to intercede in the rare case of a baby born after an attempted abortion. The result caps a string of ballot defeats, months after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade galvanized abortion-rights voters. Michigan, California and Vermont voted to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitutions, and Kentucky voters rejected an anti-abortion amendment in a tally that echoed a similar August vote in Kansas.
KTVZ
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
KTVZ
Merkley partners with Veterans History Project to preserve, share Oregon veterans’ stories of service
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Ahead of Veterans Day, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Thursday his office is taking part in the Library of Congress American Folklife Center’s Veterans History Project, to help record and share the unique stories of Oregon veterans from all walks of life. “Oregonians have...
KTVZ
A second $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon, as $2.04 billion jackpot won in California
Salem, Ore. – Another $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday with a single ticket sold in California worth $2.04 billion. The $1 million ticket sold on Monday was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland last Wednesday.
KTVZ
Prison advocacy groups concerned over number of overdoses in Missouri Corrections facilities
PACIFIC, Missouri (KMOV) — We’re learning more about an ongoing drug problem inside prisons across Missouri. Last month, we told you about a new Missouri Department of Corrections initiative to stop drugs from getting into facilities. Advocacy groups argue those steps aren’t working. Now, DOC leaders said...
KTVZ
A look at C.O. county election results for some state races considered too close to call
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Oregon elections were considered too close to call Wednesday morning, with about 50% of the ballots sent out returned so far and thousands more to count in coming days that were postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8. The tightest, and arguably most controversial are: The governors...
KTVZ
A bit more snow, then frosty for a couple of days
Election night lows will dip to the single digits to upper teens, with snow showers possible much of the night. After a slight chance of some isolated snow showers early Wednesday, we will see some partial clearing. Highs will reach the mid-30s to low 40s. We will see a variable cloud cover for the rest of the week and through the weekend, but after Tuesday night, there is no snow in the forecast. Highs will stay in the low to mid-40s and lows will stay in the single digits to mid-teens through the weekend.
