California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters have rejected a new tax on the state’s richest residents. Proposition 30 would have boosted the tax on incomes above $2 million to help put more electric cars on the road. Backers of the measure said California badly needs a reliable source of money to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation. The measure’s defeat marks a win for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned against it despite his support for electric cars. He called it a corporate giveaway for ridesharing companies like Lyft, which paid for the “yes” campaign.
Colorado launches driver’s license and state ID in Apple Wallet
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced the launch Wed. of Colorado ID in Apple Wallet. Beginning today, Wed., Nov. 9, Coloradans can choose to add their driver’s license or state identification card to Wallet and easily and securely present it with a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck security checkpoints, including within the Denver International Airport.
Veteran-owned businesses in Colorado nearly two percent higher than national average
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - Veteran business owners are being celebrated nationwide. Transitioning out of the military can be difficult but, a veteran-owned business owner says it is about taking a risk. The small business administration of the Pikes Peak region says veterans are 45 percent more likely to start...
Pueblo pharmacy braces for the possible impact of a nationwide amoxicillin shortage
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A nationwide shortage of one of the most widely-prescribed antibiotics could soon impact parts of Southern Colorado. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first posted amoxicillin on its Current and Resolved Drug Shortages and Discontinuations list on Oct. 28, 2022. A Pueblo pharmacy that's...
KRDO Live 2022 Midterm Election Blog
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, voters across Colorado have submitted their ballots or are in the process of voting in the 2022 Midterm Elections. Stay with KRDO NewsChannel 13 on election day for full coverage. This blog will be updated throughout the evening with new, live information as it...
Democrats hope to maintain edge in Oregon US House races
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A toss-up in one congressional district and a closer-than-expected race in another have Democrats battling to maintain their advantage in Oregon as Republicans seek to capitalize on concerns about inflation and crime. Democrats controlled four of the state’s five previous U.S. House seats and are hoping to claim its newly created sixth one as well. Oregon was one of just six states to gain a seat after the 2020 census. The most hotly contested race is in the 5th District, which stretches from Portland’s affluent southern suburbs to the central high desert city of Bend and includes the rural, mountainous areas in between.
D49 votes to demand board member’s resignation following controversial Facebook post
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The District 49 School Board voted tonight, November 10, whether or not to censure and demand Board Member Ivy Liu’s resignation. The vote comes after Liu posted a Hitler quote on Facebook. Liu wrote on her personal Facebook page, “'He alone, WHO OWNS THE...
South Dakota approves Medicaid expansion over GOP resistance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota voters have approved the expansion of Medicaid health insurance to tens of thousands of low-income residents through a constitutional amendment. South Dakota is the 39th state to expand eligibility for the government health insurance program under the Affordable Care Act. The amendment will extend Medicaid to those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level — currently about $18,800 for an individual or $38,300 for a family of four. The Republican-controlled Legislature had long resisted expanding Medicaid eligibility, and GOP Gov. Kristi Noem opposed it. But a coalition of South Dakota health care groups and progressive organizations backed a well-funded ballot campaign this year.
Republican Dunleavy leads in Alaska governor’s race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy led in first-choice votes in early returns in his bid to become the first governor in the state since Democrat Tony Knowles in 1998 to be elected to back-to-back terms. Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker, and former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, trailed, with Republican Charlie Pierce far behind all three. The ranked vote election was in keeping with a 2020 voter initiative that replaced party primaries with open primaries and instituted ranked voting for general elections. A candidate can win outright with more than 50% of the vote in the first round. Otherwise, the race goes to tabulation rounds, which are planned for Nov. 23.
US Senate candidates in Nevada locked in neck-and-neck race
RENO, Nev. (AP) — For a swing state, there’s been remarkably little motion in Nevada’s polls: Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt have been locked in a tight race for weeks. Both have hit hard on national party talking points. Laxalt has blamed inflation and illegal immigration on Democratic policies. Cortez Masto has promised to block GOP-led attempts at a nationwide abortion ban and said she will fight for a pathway to permanent citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children. But those issues aren’t necessarily sure-fire wins in Nevada. As voters headed to the polls Tuesday, the nail-biting race may hinge on nuance.
The race to become the next governor of Colorado; Jared Polis re-elected
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday night during the 2022 Midterm Elections, voters chose incumbent Gov. Jared Polis to stay in office. AP News called the race in his favor at 7:58 p.m. Watch his acceptance speech below:. His Republican opponent, Heidi Ganahl, gave her concession speech shortly after 8 p.m....
Race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat
WESTERN SLOPE (KRDO) -- While several statewide and local races were called Tuesday night during the 2022 Midterm Elections, the results are still coming in for who'll represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Running for that seat are:. Watch Boebert address her supporters Tuesday night:. As the election night came to...
