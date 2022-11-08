PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A toss-up in one congressional district and a closer-than-expected race in another have Democrats battling to maintain their advantage in Oregon as Republicans seek to capitalize on concerns about inflation and crime. Democrats controlled four of the state’s five previous U.S. House seats and are hoping to claim its newly created sixth one as well. Oregon was one of just six states to gain a seat after the 2020 census. The most hotly contested race is in the 5th District, which stretches from Portland’s affluent southern suburbs to the central high desert city of Bend and includes the rural, mountainous areas in between.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO