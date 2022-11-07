The rally in fast-growing technology stocks continued Friday after economic news released yesterday charged up stocks in sectors like electric vehicles (EVs). But EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was underperforming start-ups like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). While Lucid and Rivian shares jumped nearly 9% and over 5%, respectively, Tesla stock didn't spike. As of 2 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were up just 2.5%, while Lucid and Rivian stocks were higher by 6.2% and 4.5%, respectively.

