Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
German cabinet blocks Chinese takeover of Elmos chip factory, ERS - source
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet has agreed to block the prospective Chinese takeovers of Elmos' ELGG.DE chip factory and semiconductor firm ERS Electronic, a government source said on Wednesday. The economy ministry had previously said a Chinese takeover of the Elmos factory would pose a threat to national...
NASDAQ
Germany to block Chinese takeover of semiconductor firm ERS Electronic - Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government will block a prospective Chinese takeover of the German semiconductor firm ERS Electronic due to security concerns, the Handelsblatt newspaper said on Wednesday, citing government sources. ERS Electronic declined comment. It was not immediately clear which Chinese company was interested in buying...
NASDAQ
FTX to start U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, CEO to exit
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX is to start U.S. bankruptcy proceedings and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is to step down, after a liquidity crisis at the cryptocurrency group that has prompted intervention from regulators around the world. The distressed crypto trading platform had been struggling to raise billions...
NASDAQ
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
You shouldn't expect most investments to make you lots of money right away. Most of the time, investing boils down to finding companies and stocks that can deliver wealth-building results in the long run. The history books are packed with tremendous winners that spent many years in Wall Street's basement...
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Stock Was Underperforming Lucid and Rivian Friday
The rally in fast-growing technology stocks continued Friday after economic news released yesterday charged up stocks in sectors like electric vehicles (EVs). But EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was underperforming start-ups like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). While Lucid and Rivian shares jumped nearly 9% and over 5%, respectively, Tesla stock didn't spike. As of 2 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were up just 2.5%, while Lucid and Rivian stocks were higher by 6.2% and 4.5%, respectively.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as Fed rate hopes dent dollar
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Global stocks rose on Friday for a second day on hopes cooler U.S. inflation would lead to less aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, an outlook that pushed the dollar toward its biggest two-day drop in almost 14 years. Crypto exchange FTX...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Bitcoin
After a 59% return in 2020 and a 60% return in 2021, a 67% decline year to date clearly wasn't the type of performance that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investors were expecting in 2022. But as legendary investor Peter Lynch once stated, "The key to making money in stocks is to...
NASDAQ
China's COMAC secures 330 aircraft orders, boosts demand outlook at air show
BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said it had secured 330 orders for its homegrown C919 narrowbody and ARJ21 regional jets, and raised its 20-year aircraft demand forecast at the country's biggest air show. China Development Bank Leasing, ICBC Leasing, CMB Financial Leasing,...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq gain on rising bets of Fed slowdown; healthcare drags Dow
Nov 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Friday extended a rally that was sparked by rising hopes of smaller interest rate hikes following an easing in consumer prices, while a slide in healthcare stocks weighed on the Dow. Trading turned choppy after crypto exchange FTX said...
NASDAQ
Crypto.com Preliminary Audit Shows That 20% of Its Assets Are in Shiba Inu Coin
The swift collapse of the crypto exchange FTX has sparked an industry push among big rivals to publish their proof-of-reserves as a means to provide transparency into the assets on their platforms. With those efforts just getting underway, one firm, Crypto.com, has taken the proactive step of providing a preliminary...
Comments / 0