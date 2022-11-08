ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Central football coach Kevin O'Shea resigns: 'A change of scenery is much needed.'

Kevin O’Shea resigned as football coach at North Central on Friday, ending a six-year tenure at the school that included the program’s first sectional championship in 25 years. O’Shea was 25-37 in six seasons, leading the Panthers on an upward trajectory after 10 consecutive non-winning seasons. After a 3-7 season in his first...
