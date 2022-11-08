ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Suspect arrested with guns, machete in car after reported kidnapping

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas — Police arrested a man on a list of charges after officers said he forced a screaming woman into his car and then led them on a pursuit.

The Amarillo Police Department told KAMR that officers were called Monday morning to a scene where a man had allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle.

Officers identified the silver Hyundai sedan involved, but the driver refused to stop, which started a pursuit, KFDA reported.

Officers described the driver as evading officers “throughout Amarillo” before eventually stopping the vehicle, KAMR reported.

Officers told KVII that they used stop strips to stop the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Joseph Tyler Putch, got out of the car and tried to run from officers, but he was caught, KFDA reported.

Police pulled at least five guns, a sword and a machete out of the vehicle, KVII reported.

Police said the victim is safe, and referred to what happened as a domestic violence incident.

Putch was taken to the Potter County Detention Center on charges including aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, evading arrest, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

