FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thevindicator.com
Old Foes ready to meet again
Address to Cub Stadium: 1600 East Tom Green Street, Brenham, TX 77833. Records: Dayton (7-3, 5-2 district); Brenham (6-4, 5-1 district) Last Week: Marshall 52, Dayton 21; Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42. What's at Stake: The winner advances to the Area Championship next week against the Belton/Austin Northeast winner. Preview:...
Jimmy belts Davis in J.P. 2 race
It was a big night for the Liberty County Republican Party as they dealt a massive blow to local Democrats. Coming into Tuesday night, Democrats held only one elected office in the county as 40-year incumbent Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Ronnie Davis sought an 11th term. However, local voters overwhelmingly supported Republican Jimmy Belt. Belt walked away with a big win, 700-438.
Veterans honored at 4th annual OST
DAYTON – Veterans assembled for the 4th Annual OST Veterans Parade on Saturday; while there wasn’t a parade this year as bad weather had been expected, the celebration did go on. The event was started with an introduction from Mayor Caroline Wadzeck and a prayer from First Baptist...
Flowers has whirlwind 24 hours
Liberty senior cross country runner Patrick Flowers had an incredible 24 hours last week. First, the Panthers excellent runner traveled to Round Rock on Friday morning and competed in the State Cross Country Meet at Old Settlers Park and finished tied for 12th place with a time of 16:28.0 That was the third consecutive trip to state for Flowers, a feat in itself.
Gable brings IT solutions back to the community he loves
Some statistics show that over 90% of all small businesses today report using at least one technology platform to assist their company with day-to-day operations. Even though technology helps small businesses grow and improves performance with day-today operations, it can also present a drastic challenge. Large companies have devoted IT...
