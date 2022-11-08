Read full article on original website
City of Coatesville Receives $25,000 Grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation
The Alliance for Health Equity was presented with a $25,000 grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation for the Greening Coatesville Initiative and Outdoor Fitness Center, as part of the Foundation’s 2022 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The fitness center will be in Victor Abdala Sr. Park, a 3.1-acre...
Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry Unveils New Logo and Website
Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry unveiled a brand-new logo and website on Nov. 3, 2022, during their Annual Awards Celebration at Longwood Gardens. “The Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry is thrilled to unveil our new logo and website,” said Laura Manion, President of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry. “The new logo brings together our past, present, and future by highlighting business, government, agriculture, and the sciences. All crucial sectors that make Chester County the great place it is. In addition to a new logo, we’ve created a new tagline to further the mission of the Chamber, ‘Advocacy, Connections, and Community.’’
From General Recreation: The Smart Play Centre
General Recreation in Newtown Square, a playground designer, and equipment supplier, introduces Smart Play Centre: Three separately themed playhouses for 2-to-5-year-olds. The one, two, or three playhouses link with a series of elevated crawl tunnels to foster dynamic learning and playing experience. In The Loft, handrails lead young children up...
Malvern Bank Sponsorship of Ardmore Rock N’ Ride Helps Local EMS Provider
Malvern Bank was a sponsor of this year’s Ardmore Rock N’ Ride held on Aug. 20, 2022, in Ardmore. The annual event – a bike ride and music festival – raised funds to purchase a new ambulance to serve 150,000 community members in Lower Merion, Narberth, Haverford, Conshohocken, and West Conshohocken.
Local Volunteers, Fire Departments Recognized as Heroes in Chester County
Although it is well known that local fire departments and other EMS providers are heroes in Chester County, the bucket of recognition is never full when speaking about their constant aid around the area, writes Shannon Montgomery for County Lines Magazine. While there has been a decrease in volunteers, those...
UPDATED: Here Are the 2022 Election Results in Chester County
U.S. Senator – 252,461 total votes cast. Democrat John Fetterman – 142,788 (56.55%) Republican Mehmet Oz – 102,967 (40.79%) Libertarian Erik Gerhardt – 3,532 (1.40%) Green Party Richard L. Weiss – 1,546 (0.61%)
State orders Emergency Services Shutdown at DCMH
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered emergency services be closed at Delaware County Memorial Hospital starting Monday because there aren’t enough people to staff it, writes Robert Moran for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The [Pa.] department continues to actively monitor the situation at Delaware County Memorial Hospital to ensure...
Westtown Residents Vote Overwhelmingly in Favor of Preserving Crebilly Farm
Westtown voters overwhelmingly approved a tax increase that would preserve Crebilly Farm, one of the biggest unprotected properties in Chester County threatened by development, in the Tuesday referendum, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. This vote gives the municipality a green light to buy 206 acres of the farm...
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Welcomes Andy Hockenbrock as Executive Director of the Jennersville YMCA
Andy Hockenbrock, Executive Director of the Jennersville YMCAImage via YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Andy Hockenbrock has joined YMCA of Greater Brandywine as the Executive Director of the Jennersville YMCA. With over 23 years of YMCA experience, Hockenbrock brings expertise, passion and a strong sense of community to Chester County.
VISTA Careers: County of Chester
The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Corrections Officer I. This position’s responsibilities include supervising the security and conduct of...
Hankin Group Breaks Ground for Affordable Senior Housing Project in Phoenixville
Exton developer, Hankin Group held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Phoenixville Senior Housing project on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Hankin Group welcomed project partners, as well as regional and city community leaders to celebrate the commencement of construction on Hankin Group’s newest development project, a 50-unit affordable senior housing building located in the Borough of Phoenixville.
Immaculata University Receives Grant for Chester County Students from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust
Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University received a financial grant of $87,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust for Chester County students. This year’s grant allowed Immaculata University to award scholarships to 22 worthy full-time undergraduate students. The Trust requires that the students selected be permanent legal residents of the Delaware Valley Area (Philadelphia and its neighboring counties) who are in good academic standing and have financial need.
Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC
Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
SCORE Celebrates Veteran-Owned Small Businesses
As we honor Americans who served in the military and their families on Veterans Day this November, SCORE shines a light on the nation’s almost two million Veteran-owned small businesses. Many Veterans feel the military experience prepared them well for small business ownership, based on SCORE 2020 and 2021...
Chester employees could lose benefits, pensions due city's financial concerns
"The issue right now is Chester faces a $46.5 million deficit next year on a $55 million budget," said Vijay Kapor, the chief of staff for Chester's receiver.
Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Delaware County
U.S. Senator – 224,863 total votes cast. U.S. Representative (Fifth Congressional District) Democrat Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis – 148,120. Republican Douglas V. Mastriano and Carrie Lewis DelRosso – 73,455. Libertarian Matt Hackenburg and Tim McMaster – 1,921. Green Party Christina DiGiulio and Michael Bagdes-Canning –...
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
Pa. hospital’s emergency room ordered to close over staffing shortage
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered a closure of the emergency department at Delaware County Memorial Hospital starting Monday morning because of a lack of staffing, but county officials said Friday night that they are exploring legal options to keep it open. The suspension of emergency department services at...
Media Advisory-2022 Police and Princess Ball
WHEN: Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. WHAT: The New Castle County Division of Police will host the 2022 Police and Princess Ball. WHERE: The Waterfall Banquet and Conference Center, 3416 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. SCHEDULED TO ATTEND: Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester, U.S. Representative, County Executive,...
Kennett Square Food Drive Aims to Help Local Families Struggling Amid Raging Inflation
The Flats team members, from left, Carolyn Kitsock, Steve England, Kathryn Sylvia, and Matt Beekler following last year’s food drive. The Flats at Kennett is opening the season for charitable giving with a food drive to help support families that are struggling amid raging inflation, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News.
