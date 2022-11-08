Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry unveiled a brand-new logo and website on Nov. 3, 2022, during their Annual Awards Celebration at Longwood Gardens. “The Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry is thrilled to unveil our new logo and website,” said Laura Manion, President of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry. “The new logo brings together our past, present, and future by highlighting business, government, agriculture, and the sciences. All crucial sectors that make Chester County the great place it is. In addition to a new logo, we’ve created a new tagline to further the mission of the Chamber, ‘Advocacy, Connections, and Community.’’

