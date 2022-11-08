ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paoli, PA

VISTA.Today

Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry Unveils New Logo and Website

Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry unveiled a brand-new logo and website on Nov. 3, 2022, during their Annual Awards Celebration at Longwood Gardens. “The Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry is thrilled to unveil our new logo and website,” said Laura Manion, President of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry. “The new logo brings together our past, present, and future by highlighting business, government, agriculture, and the sciences. All crucial sectors that make Chester County the great place it is. In addition to a new logo, we’ve created a new tagline to further the mission of the Chamber, ‘Advocacy, Connections, and Community.’’
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

From General Recreation: The Smart Play Centre

General Recreation in Newtown Square, a playground designer, and equipment supplier, introduces Smart Play Centre: Three separately themed playhouses for 2-to-5-year-olds. The one, two, or three playhouses link with a series of elevated crawl tunnels to foster dynamic learning and playing experience. In The Loft, handrails lead young children up...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
VISTA.Today

State orders Emergency Services Shutdown at DCMH

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ordered emergency services be closed at Delaware County Memorial Hospital starting Monday because there aren’t enough people to staff it, writes Robert Moran for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The [Pa.] department continues to actively monitor the situation at Delaware County Memorial Hospital to ensure...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: County of Chester

The County of Chester is an Equal Opportunity Employer that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and offers full-time employees competitive and flexible benefits packages that include health, long-term disability, dental, and life insurance, and more. Corrections Officer I. This position’s responsibilities include supervising the security and conduct of...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Hankin Group Breaks Ground for Affordable Senior Housing Project in Phoenixville

Exton developer, Hankin Group held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Phoenixville Senior Housing project on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Hankin Group welcomed project partners, as well as regional and city community leaders to celebrate the commencement of construction on Hankin Group’s newest development project, a 50-unit affordable senior housing building located in the Borough of Phoenixville.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Immaculata University Receives Grant for Chester County Students from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust

Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University received a financial grant of $87,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust for Chester County students. This year’s grant allowed Immaculata University to award scholarships to 22 worthy full-time undergraduate students. The Trust requires that the students selected be permanent legal residents of the Delaware Valley Area (Philadelphia and its neighboring counties) who are in good academic standing and have financial need.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC

Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
VISTA.Today

SCORE Celebrates Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

As we honor Americans who served in the military and their families on Veterans Day this November, SCORE shines a light on the nation’s almost two million Veteran-owned small businesses. Many Veterans feel the military experience prepared them well for small business ownership, based on SCORE 2020 and 2021...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

Media Advisory-2022 Police and Princess Ball

WHEN: Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. WHAT: The New Castle County Division of Police will host the 2022 Police and Princess Ball. WHERE: The Waterfall Banquet and Conference Center, 3416 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. SCHEDULED TO ATTEND: Congresswoman Lisa Blunt-Rochester, U.S. Representative, County Executive,...
CLAYMONT, DE
