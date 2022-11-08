ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Roll Call Online

Democrats keep Senate control ahead of Georgia runoff

Democrats will keep their Senate majority in the 118th Congress, even if they lose a runoff election in Georgia, though winning that race could make running the chamber easier next year. A day after Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly's race in Arizona was called, Catherine Cortez Masto won her race in...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

At the Races: 726 days till Election Day 2024

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. “No one ever said this thing was going to be easy.”. That’s what Tom Emmer, the Minnesota...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Election Gambit to Avoid Charges Isn’t So Sound

Former President Donald Trump’s bizarre and insanely early rollout of his 2024 presidential campaign has former prosecutors accusing him of simply seeking cover from a potential federal criminal indictment. But those same legal experts say Trump announcing his candidacy would at best only delay a prosecution—and at worst cause a MAGA insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Democrats hold Senate majority — and the House is still in play

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., at a get out the vote campaign event on Nov. 7, 2022, in Henderson, Nevada. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) Four full days after Election Day, the improbable 2022 midterms have reached their penultimate chapter in dramatic fashion, with confirmation that Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate in the next Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

House panel urges Supreme Court to allow access to Trump returns

The Supreme Court should not keep former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from Ways and Means Chairman Richard E. Neal, House attorneys told the justices in a filing Thursday. The House urged the justices to reject Trump’s emergency request to pause lower court rulings that would allow the Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Schumer hails Democratic retention of Senate as he condemns GOP’s violent rhetoric

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Democrats’ retention of the Senate majority a vindication, and said that the American people rejected the violent rhetoric from the Republican Party. Mr Schumer made the remarks shortly after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto clinched her re-election in Nevada late Saturday evening after mail-in ballots moved the race in her favour. “Democrats will once again have a majority in the Senate and I will once again be majority leader,” he said. “This election is a victory, a victory and a vindication for Democrats, our agenda and for the American people.” Democrats now have 50...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Government fortifies abortion access for migrant children

New Department of Health and Human Services guidelines released Thursday instruct the government to ensure unaccompanied migrant children in its care have access to abortion, even if it means taking them to another state. The department, which takes custody of unaccompanied minors, unveiled a six-page field guidance document that tells...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy