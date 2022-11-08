ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Election voting continues uninterrupted despite power outage

By From staff reports
 3 days ago

Voting continued in Perquimans County without interruption Tuesday despite a brief power outage in the New Hope area.

Perquimans County Election Director Jackie Greene said a combined 804 votes were cast in the county’s seven precincts by 10 a.m.

Greene said a power outage that appeared to affect a widespread area of New Hope was not affecting voters’ ability to cast ballots at the New Hope precinct. She said each voting machine at the polling site had an eight-hour battery charge that allowed it to be used even after the power went out.

In addition, election officials were planning to hook up a generator at the New Hope polling site in case the outage lasted an extended period of time.

“We’ve got a plan in place. We’re getting a generator out there,” Greene said around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

About an hour later, Greene said the outage was over and power to the New Hope polling site had been restored. She estimated the outage lasted less than two hours.

As of 10 a.m., New Hope was seeing the largest turnout of the county’s seven polling sites, with 330 votes cast. Bethel was next with 159, followed by Parksville with 106, Belvidere with 83, West Hertford with 50, East Hertford with 40 and Nicanor with 36.

More than 3,500 votes had been cast in Perquimans County for Tuesday’s election as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. That included 2,747 early votes and 123 absentee mail-in ballots that had been counted. Mail-in ballots can be counted if they’re received by 5 p.m. on Monday as long as they were postmarked by election day, Nov. 8.

Political party officials on hand at the East Hertford precinct at the courthouse seemed pleased with the turnout.

“Turnout has been very good,” said Susan Cyr as she passed out campaign material to voters. “We had a good amount of voters earlier and it’s been pretty steady.”

Tammy Miller-White also was pleased with the turnout. “It’s a beautiful day and the people have been coming in pretty regularly.”

Perquimans voters had only one contested local race on Tuesday’s ballot, that for three seats on the Board of Commissioners. Voters were also deciding races for U.S. Senate, Congress, N.C. Supreme Court, the N.C. Court of Appeals, and Superior Court judge, among others.

Editor’s note: Because of The Perquimans Weekly’s early deadline, results of Tuesday’s election were not available for this week’s edition. They’ll be published in our Nov. 17 edition. They’ll also be available on our website at perquimansweekly.com.

