Registration Is Still Open For Duluth’s 2022 Gobble Gallop Run/Walk Events
A great annual tradition is ready to once again hit the street in downtown Duluth! The Gobble Gallop 5K Run/Walk is back and registration is open now. I've run every Gobble Gallop, including virtually during the pandemic, and I remember the first one had hundreds of runners and now it's grown to a huge event that involves thousands of runners participating in the 5K, a 1 mile race and a kids event.
Duluth Hiker Comes Across Buck Chasing Doe In Rut And Things Get Scary
I saw this video posted from last weekend where a man has a close call with an 8-point buck. According to his description, he was hiking near Enger Tower in Duluth when a doe came running by him just feet away. That's when a buck came up and started acting aggressively.
Lake Superior Zoo Introduces New Baby Goral
This is the cute content that we need as winter starts to creep up on us! The Lake Superior Zoo just announced the birth of a baby animal, expanding their already sweet pack of animals. Back in August, a baby monkey was born at the Lake Superior Zoo. The monkey...
Atlas Obscura
Bob Dylan's Childhood Home
Robert Allen Zimmerman was born in Duluth, Minnesota, but spent his formative years 70 miles away in the small mining town of Hibbing. The son of an appliance salesman, this aspiring musician relocated to Minneapolis when he was 18, and then to New York City, where he entered the folk scene as Bob Dylan and earn the moniker “spokesperson of a generation” before recording “Like a Rolling Stone,” widely regarded as one of the greatest rock-‘n’-roll songs of all time.
Were You Aware Of This ‘Snow Removal Code’ That Duluth Residents Must Follow?
As messy, winter-like weather approaches parts of the Northland this week, I guess it's time to officially transition into "winter mode'. This means preparing your vehicle while also having hats, gloves, boots and your winter jacket ready. If you're a Duluth resident, that also means brushing up on the Snow...
Helicopter Tours Now Being Booked For 2022 Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” In Duluth
The Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" will soon be open for the 2022 season and while hundreds of thousands of people walk through the attraction each year, there is a unique and breathtaking way for you to see it all, as well as the city of Duluth. Bentleyville Helicopter Tours are...
Vote Now And Help Duluth’s Bentleyville Earn National Holiday Lights Honor
The Bentleyville "Tour Of Lights" will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, November 19, when Santa himself skydives into the popular attraction at 4:55 p.m. It's a great Northland holiday tradition and one that has earned national recognition. Even though they're not yet open to the public, USA TODAY...
City Of Duluth Plans Raleigh Street Reconstruction Project For 2023
The City of Duluth is making plans for a reconstruction project on one of the busier "feeder" streets in West Duluth. During the 2023 road construction season, crews will work to make necessary improvements to Raleigh Street - between Grand Avenue/Highway 23 and 59th Avenue West. Looking at the task...
Superior Public Library Plans ‘In Person’ Return For Annual Love Your Local Artist Event
The organizers of a popular local fundraiser are planning for its return to an in-person event this winter. The annual Love Your Local Artist fundraiser at the Superior Public Library is planning for a return to its usual style on Friday, February 10, 2023. The return to in-person follows two...
MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley
A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
boreal.org
Strong fall storm on track
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 9, 2022. A strong fall storm is on track to affect the Northland from through Saturday, although most of the precipitation will occur today into Friday morning. This will be a messy system, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and potentially freezing rain. One of the primary concerns with this system will be the potential for heavy snow accumulations in far north-central Minnesota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of northeast Minnesota from Thursday morning to late Friday afternoon. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast later this week and stay tuned for additional updates!
Southbound Lanes Of Garfield Avenue In Duluth To Close November 11-14
A temporary closure will have big consequences for some drivers this upcoming weekend. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting Twin Ports drivers about the closure of the southbound lanes of Garfield Avenue - November 11 through November 14. The closure will mean that Superior-bound traffic will have...
FOX 21 Online
Midterm Voter Turnout In Duluth And Superior
DULUTH, Minn./SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is a big night across the nation with the midterm election that could see a historic turnout. Fox 21 took a look at some of the polling places in Duluth and Superior. Both cities saw a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day to cast their ballots.
Duluth Proposes Rate Increase For Downtown Parking In 2023
Parking in downtown Duluth will cost you more next year if a proposed rate adjustment passes the approval of the city council. City leaders have released a document that presents the Duluth Parking 2023 Parking Rate Adjustment plans to the general public ahead of the council's vote. In defense of...
Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street
I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
Merry Kiss Cam: Everything We Know About The Movie Shot In Duluth
Halloween is over which means it is holiday season now, with Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner. That also means, in my world, it is time for those amazing holiday romantic comedies. You probably know by now that one of those very movies filmed in Duluth earlier this year....
FOX 21 Online
Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case
CARLTON, Minn. — The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play. 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.
Minnesota Man Found Drunk & Asleep Behind The Wheel In Courthouse Parking Lot
Don't drive drunk, find a sober ride home. That's the message from the Pine County Sheriff's Office after a man was recently arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at the county courthouse. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the man was found recently by a deputy on routine patrol last week.
Superior, Wisconsin Voters Support Marijuana Legalization In Landslide Approval
Can you imagine if a candidate running for a race won with 70% of the vote? That would be insane! They would call it a landslide victory. Why is it then that time and time again Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approve legalization of marijuana and are ignored?. Cannabis, also known as...
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force Arrests Multiple Men During Search Warrant
DULUTH, Minn. — Stolen handguns, body armor, drugs, and ammunition were all seized in a West Duluth home Monday afternoon. It happened on the 100 block of South 67th Avenue West during a search warrant by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force. Four men between the ages 20...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
