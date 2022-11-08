ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Registration Is Still Open For Duluth’s 2022 Gobble Gallop Run/Walk Events

A great annual tradition is ready to once again hit the street in downtown Duluth! The Gobble Gallop 5K Run/Walk is back and registration is open now. I've run every Gobble Gallop, including virtually during the pandemic, and I remember the first one had hundreds of runners and now it's grown to a huge event that involves thousands of runners participating in the 5K, a 1 mile race and a kids event.
DULUTH, MN
Lake Superior Zoo Introduces New Baby Goral

This is the cute content that we need as winter starts to creep up on us! The Lake Superior Zoo just announced the birth of a baby animal, expanding their already sweet pack of animals. Back in August, a baby monkey was born at the Lake Superior Zoo. The monkey...
DULUTH, MN
Bob Dylan's Childhood Home

Robert Allen Zimmerman was born in Duluth, Minnesota, but spent his formative years 70 miles away in the small mining town of Hibbing. The son of an appliance salesman, this aspiring musician relocated to Minneapolis when he was 18, and then to New York City, where he entered the folk scene as Bob Dylan and earn the moniker “spokesperson of a generation” before recording “Like a Rolling Stone,” widely regarded as one of the greatest rock-‘n’-roll songs of all time.
HIBBING, MN
MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley

A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
HINCKLEY, MN
Strong fall storm on track

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 9, 2022. A strong fall storm is on track to affect the Northland from through Saturday, although most of the precipitation will occur today into Friday morning. This will be a messy system, bringing rain, snow, gusty winds, thunderstorms, and potentially freezing rain. One of the primary concerns with this system will be the potential for heavy snow accumulations in far north-central Minnesota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of northeast Minnesota from Thursday morning to late Friday afternoon. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast later this week and stay tuned for additional updates!
DULUTH, MN
Midterm Voter Turnout In Duluth And Superior

DULUTH, Minn./SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is a big night across the nation with the midterm election that could see a historic turnout. Fox 21 took a look at some of the polling places in Duluth and Superior. Both cities saw a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day to cast their ballots.
DULUTH, MN
Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case

CARLTON, Minn. — The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play. 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.
CARLTON, MN
