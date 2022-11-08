ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Maine Writer

Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart

A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.
Ricky

The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years

Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
CBS Sacramento

California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough

Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Woman loses nearly $25,000 to scammer claiming to be Chase Bank investigator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman saving for a house lost almost $25,000 to a scammer – in a fraud that all started with a simple text. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, the Better Business Bureau on Friday sent out a news alert about this scam. Investigators are seeing a steep incline in the number of complaints involving fake fraud alert text messages. Songwriter Monika Jedrzejek pounds electronic the piano with rage. She never thought it would be so cathartic – but given what happened, it's not a surprise. "Just anger," she said. "Lots of frickin' anger." Jedrzejek has been...
CHICAGO, IL
Joel Eisenberg

Alleged Walmart Employees Share Company Secrets on TikTok Videos

Individuals identifying themselves as current or former Walmart employees have taken to social media to expose company secrets. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok, DailyDot.com, Google.com, TellMeBest.com, and Reddit.com.
CBS Minnesota

Bank ordered to pay $564 million to victims of Petters fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- A federal jury has awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom, according to attorneys who represented bankruptcy trustees. It's also the largest single verdict or settlement connected to the multi-billion dollar Petters fraud. BMO said it will appeal the verdict and penalty. Petters, of Wayzata, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2010 for defrauding investors out of $1.9...
MINNESOTA STATE

