Kroger Ordered to Pay Two Former Employees They Fired Over Refusal to Wear a Multicolored Heart
A Kroger store found themselves in the middle of a lawsuit after they fired two of their workers over the workers' refusal to wear a multicolored company apron. Kroger was requiring the two former employees to wear an apron with a multicolored heart and phrase. One of the employees, Brenda Lawson, asked not to wear the apron because she considered the symbol to be an LGBTQ symbol and her religious beliefs do not allow her to support or promote LGBTQ +.
The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years
Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
Charlotte fraud analyst accused of stealing nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds
CHARLOTTE — A former fraud analyst at Wells Fargo is now accused of fraud after allegedly taking nearly $1 million in a scheme to bilk a COVID-19 relief program, federal authorities tell Channel 9. The case involves money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to go to...
Secret court ordered a woman who was trapped in body of a child to be medicated without her knowledge
A woman trapped in a girl’s body was ‘covertly’ given hormone medication on the orders of a judge sitting in secret. Her mother had not sought help over her failure to reach puberty and the judge concluded she didn’t want her daughter to grow up. The...
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
Ask Sam: Our landlord wants to use a small room in our apartment as a separate rental. Is this legal?
There’s a third, tiny bedroom in our apartment that my landlord wants to rent out separately, but my roommate and I think it’s a bad idea. I’m also wondering whether this is even legal. What is considered a legal bedroom? Can landlords rent out individual rooms?. It...
Banks are reminding customers to keep account secure as several see similar fraudulent charges
Arvest Bank is reminding you to keep your bank account secure after some on social media are speaking out about their debit accounts being hacked.
California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough
Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
Former Marshalls Employees Warn About Taking The Credit Card
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Postal worker stole nearly $400,000 in tax refund checks from mail in Florida, feds say
The worker stole around 40 checks intended for Florida residents, according to the Department of Justice.
My neighbour left a note threatening ‘legal action’ but the way they park their huge truck is comical
A FRUSTRATED motorist has taken to social media to show a note left on their car by an angry neighbour. The post has the title: 'So I got this note on my car, see the second picture for my daily parking situation.'. Reddit user 'Culneaj' uploaded the post along with...
Woman loses nearly $25,000 to scammer claiming to be Chase Bank investigator
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman saving for a house lost almost $25,000 to a scammer – in a fraud that all started with a simple text. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, the Better Business Bureau on Friday sent out a news alert about this scam. Investigators are seeing a steep incline in the number of complaints involving fake fraud alert text messages. Songwriter Monika Jedrzejek pounds electronic the piano with rage. She never thought it would be so cathartic – but given what happened, it's not a surprise. "Just anger," she said. "Lots of frickin' anger." Jedrzejek has been...
Self-Identified Cracker Barrel Employees Share TikTok Videos Accusing Company of Discriminatory Practices
The videos share alleged “code words” for discriminatory labeling of restaurant customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and TheDailyMeal.com.
Mother of Alleged Dollar General Employee Claims on Viral TikTok Video That Company Forced Son to Work For Free
This complaint is the latest labor-related issue to challenge the beleaguered superchain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Distractify.com, DailyDot.com, and The U.S. Department of Labor.
McDonald’s Employees Try To Convince Customers Who Refuse To Use Self-Checkout: ‘It Will Not Hurt You’
If you refuse to use a self-checkout touch screen to order your burger, you might want to see this video posted by a McDonald's employee on TikTok. In the video, McDonald's restaurant manager Noah Anderson urges people to use self-checkout kiosks.
FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias
Nov 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said it would ask a federal judge in Texas to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who accused the company of disciplining and firing her after she complained about racial discrimination.
Alleged Walmart Employees Share Company Secrets on TikTok Videos
Individuals identifying themselves as current or former Walmart employees have taken to social media to expose company secrets. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok, DailyDot.com, Google.com, TellMeBest.com, and Reddit.com.
Bank ordered to pay $564 million to victims of Petters fraud
MINNEAPOLIS -- A federal jury has awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom, according to attorneys who represented bankruptcy trustees. It's also the largest single verdict or settlement connected to the multi-billion dollar Petters fraud. BMO said it will appeal the verdict and penalty. Petters, of Wayzata, was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2010 for defrauding investors out of $1.9...
Woman Blasts Shake Shack As Self-Service Kiosk Asks for a Tip After Ordering Her Meal Without Human Interaction
Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.
Update: U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Further Safety Violations. Compliance or Closings Expected.
The beleaguered company has been hit with a new round of citations, bringing current financial penalties to nearly $2.8 million. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor.
