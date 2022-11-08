Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Nicole wreaks havoc on Florida coast
Nicole made landfall as a rare November hurricane, causing flooding and destructive coastal erosion. Dozens of homes were destroyed and at least 5 people were killed.
Tropical Storm Nicole lashing Florida with strong winds, heavy rains after landfall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday just south of Vero Beach. The system has since downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm – which officially came ashore at 3 a.m. – is moving near the west coast...
'GTA' police chase suspect steals pickup truck on live TV in LA County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A police chase suspect went on a dangerous 2-county crime spree, including breaking into multiple vehicles, backing into a cop car and breaking into someone's house – all to avoid getting in handcuffs. The suspect, initially wanted by police in Fullerton, led officers on a...
Chilly week ahead for Western Washington
There is only a slight chance for isolated showers today. Otherwise, you can expect dry and chilly weather this week. Today, the coast, Olympic Peninsula, Chehalis River Valley and the South Sound have the best chance for spotty, light showers. Elsewhere, overcast skies are in the forecast with highs well below-average.
Colder lows are on the way into the weekend and next week
Highs for your Veterans Day top out in the mid to upper 40s across Puget Sound with slightly warmer highs at the beach. Winds will kick up some for the coast and the foothills too.
