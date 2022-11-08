ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Yardbarker

Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation

The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Yardbarker

10 free agent outfielders for the White Sox to consider

With free agency officially beginning this afternoon, the White Sox will be able to get to work on completing their team for the 2023 season. With AJ Pollock officially opting out of his contract, the White Sox enter the offseason with Luis Robert as their only *true* outfielder on the roster. While Oscar Colas is likely to be an option at some point at the position, the White Sox will need to build some depth while also finding a top-of-the-line option to get most of the at-bats in left field.
Yardbarker

Mets Rumors: Michael Conforto could receive contract extension

Some of the latest free agency buzz surrounding the New York Mets is their reported interest in recent seven-year Met, Michael Conforto. Of course, this comes roughly a year-and-a-half after Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, advised him to turn down a mega $100 million dollar-plus contract extension with the Mets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario

I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Yardbarker

Will Brewers pursue Justin Turner for a second consecutive offseason?

Last offseason, the Brewers offered free agent Justin Turner a multiyear contract. He ended up turning it down and returning to the Dodgers on a two-year deal with an option for the 2023 season. The Dodgers have elected to turn down the $16M option, making Turner a free agent for the second consecutive offseason. That begs the question, will the Brewers pursue him again this offseason?
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Angels Have A Pitching Reinforcement On The Way In 2023

One of the main reasons the Los Angeles Angels have struggled over the past several years has been their lack of pitching depth. Unfortunately, signing Noah Syndergaard, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Ryan Tepera did not work out for the Halos in 2022. Despite that, the team does have a...
Yardbarker

Dodgers Insider Clarifies The Goal With Justin Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided not to pick up Justin Turner‘s club option for 2023, which means that he may have played his last game in a Dodgers uniform. However, that does not mean that the Dodgers won’t try and retain him for 2023. With his option...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cubs Continue Roster Moves as Free Agency Looms

It's no secret that the Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason. However, before the hot stove truly heats up, the Cubs need to set their official 40-man roster. Earlier this week, the Cubs flexed their 40-man roster down to 36. That said, the Cubs announced two additional moves on Friday. Jared Young and Esteban Quiroz both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Iowa.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees Fan Proposes Interesting Offseason Idea

The New York Yankees may have an opening in their starting rotation this offseason. The rotation is already solid, featuring Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Frankie Montas. But there could be room for a major signing. Among the top starting pitchers available is left-hander Carlos Rodon, who followed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Mets Made A Sneaky Depth Move This Week

With MLB free agency set to begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, the New York Mets made a little depth move on Wednesday, claiming left-hander Tayler Saucedo off of waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. The 29-year-old appeared in four games for the Blue Jays in 2022, posting a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Analyst Points Out A Major Payroll Concern

The St. Louis Cardinals have made it very clear that they intend to increase their payroll this offseason. But by how much is unclear. The Cards have a clear need for a catcher, a power bat, and an ace level starting pitcher. So, Cardinals fans might expect a significant payroll...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cross Joc Pederson off the list of potential Braves targets

Pederson is coming off an All-Star campaign in which he mashed 23 homers for San Francisco. Still, he only produced 1.3 WAR, and most teams have been hesitant to hand Pederson a lucrative contract in the past. Not the Giants, though; the qualifying offer for this year is set at one-year, $19.65 million. That’s much more than the one-year, $6 million contract Pederson signed with the Giants last offseason.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Angels Rumors: LA Showing Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher

In 2022, Anderson went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He also took a no-hit bid into the 9th inning against these Angels back in June, only to have Shohei Ohtani break it up. Since Anderson has the qualifying...
Yardbarker

Astros Analyst Shuts Down A Popular Fan Theory

The baseball world was left shocked when it was learned that the defending World Series champion Houston Astros would not be bringing back their general manager in James Click. In a stunning move, the Astros fired Click less than a week after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Free agent SP Jacob deGrom interested in AL West team

Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom is one of the top available players on the MLB free agent market this fall and winter. About as dominating as they come when he’s actually on the bump, the 34-year-old deGrom is keeping his options open. That includes the real possibility he returns to the New York Mets.
NEW YORK STATE

