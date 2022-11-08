Read full article on original website
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
10 free agent outfielders for the White Sox to consider
With free agency officially beginning this afternoon, the White Sox will be able to get to work on completing their team for the 2023 season. With AJ Pollock officially opting out of his contract, the White Sox enter the offseason with Luis Robert as their only *true* outfielder on the roster. While Oscar Colas is likely to be an option at some point at the position, the White Sox will need to build some depth while also finding a top-of-the-line option to get most of the at-bats in left field.
Mets Rumors: Michael Conforto could receive contract extension
Some of the latest free agency buzz surrounding the New York Mets is their reported interest in recent seven-year Met, Michael Conforto. Of course, this comes roughly a year-and-a-half after Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, advised him to turn down a mega $100 million dollar-plus contract extension with the Mets.
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Brewers’ offseason: Who could trade for Corbin Burnes and what does a potential deal look like?
The Milwaukee Brewers would prefer not to deal Corbin Burnes. However, being a small market team and Burnes likely commanding a 6-year, $180 million-type deal, the Cy Young winner is likely destined to play elsewhere. The logical move is to trade Burnes for a big return. After seeing what a...
Will Brewers pursue Justin Turner for a second consecutive offseason?
Last offseason, the Brewers offered free agent Justin Turner a multiyear contract. He ended up turning it down and returning to the Dodgers on a two-year deal with an option for the 2023 season. The Dodgers have elected to turn down the $16M option, making Turner a free agent for the second consecutive offseason. That begs the question, will the Brewers pursue him again this offseason?
Angels Have A Pitching Reinforcement On The Way In 2023
One of the main reasons the Los Angeles Angels have struggled over the past several years has been their lack of pitching depth. Unfortunately, signing Noah Syndergaard, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Ryan Tepera did not work out for the Halos in 2022. Despite that, the team does have a...
Dodgers Insider Clarifies The Goal With Justin Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided not to pick up Justin Turner‘s club option for 2023, which means that he may have played his last game in a Dodgers uniform. However, that does not mean that the Dodgers won’t try and retain him for 2023. With his option...
These Two Teams Reportedly Red Sox's Biggest Threat In Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes
Xander Bogaert's free agency market is starting to heat up and not in the best way for the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts and the Red Sox have been unable to come to terms on a new deal so far and although there have been conversations between the two sides, no progress reportedly has been made.
News and Notes: The Blue Jays again have interest in Andrew Heaney, Ronald Acuna Jr. trade speculation, and more!
Heaney was among the names in the mix last winter to be Toronto’s next Robbie Ray when it became clear that the bargain-bin-arm-turned-Cy-Young-winner was going to secure a bag of cash elsewhere in free agency. Heaney wound up inking a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the L.A. Dodgers and...
Cubs Continue Roster Moves as Free Agency Looms
It's no secret that the Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason. However, before the hot stove truly heats up, the Cubs need to set their official 40-man roster. Earlier this week, the Cubs flexed their 40-man roster down to 36. That said, the Cubs announced two additional moves on Friday. Jared Young and Esteban Quiroz both cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Iowa.
Yankees Fan Proposes Interesting Offseason Idea
The New York Yankees may have an opening in their starting rotation this offseason. The rotation is already solid, featuring Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Frankie Montas. But there could be room for a major signing. Among the top starting pitchers available is left-hander Carlos Rodon, who followed...
The Mets Made A Sneaky Depth Move This Week
With MLB free agency set to begin at 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, the New York Mets made a little depth move on Wednesday, claiming left-hander Tayler Saucedo off of waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays. The 29-year-old appeared in four games for the Blue Jays in 2022, posting a...
Cardinals Analyst Points Out A Major Payroll Concern
The St. Louis Cardinals have made it very clear that they intend to increase their payroll this offseason. But by how much is unclear. The Cards have a clear need for a catcher, a power bat, and an ace level starting pitcher. So, Cardinals fans might expect a significant payroll...
Cross Joc Pederson off the list of potential Braves targets
Pederson is coming off an All-Star campaign in which he mashed 23 homers for San Francisco. Still, he only produced 1.3 WAR, and most teams have been hesitant to hand Pederson a lucrative contract in the past. Not the Giants, though; the qualifying offer for this year is set at one-year, $19.65 million. That’s much more than the one-year, $6 million contract Pederson signed with the Giants last offseason.
Angels Rumors: LA Showing Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher
In 2022, Anderson went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He also took a no-hit bid into the 9th inning against these Angels back in June, only to have Shohei Ohtani break it up. Since Anderson has the qualifying...
Astros Analyst Shuts Down A Popular Fan Theory
The baseball world was left shocked when it was learned that the defending World Series champion Houston Astros would not be bringing back their general manager in James Click. In a stunning move, the Astros fired Click less than a week after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.
Free agent SP Jacob deGrom interested in AL West team
Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom is one of the top available players on the MLB free agent market this fall and winter. About as dominating as they come when he’s actually on the bump, the 34-year-old deGrom is keeping his options open. That includes the real possibility he returns to the New York Mets.
