Read full article on original website
Related
New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.
A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
sheltonherald.com
5 things to know about NBC CT’s Ryan Hanrahan, who covered Hurricane Sandy 10 years ago
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ten years ago, in the days after Hurricane Sandy swept through Connecticut, NBC Connecticut meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan traveled to Fairfield Beach to cover the damage. A few houses had been swept away and more had been destroyed. Sand piled up multiple feet high along the beach.
ABC6.com
2 Connecticut men arrested after guns seized during traffic stop in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Connecticut men were arrested Tuesday night after three guns were seized during a traffic stop on the highway in Lincoln. Rhode Island State Police said they stopped a car just after 11:30 p.m. on Route 146 north. During a search of the car, troopers...
Where veterans can score deals in Connecticut on Veterans Day
(WTNH) – In honor of Veterans Day on Friday, November 11, businesses and restaurants across Connecticut offer deals to veterans, active-duty military, and even military spouses. Nationwide, these deals include varying discount codes, free drinks, appetizers and meals from dozens of restaurants and stores. Deals at local businesses: LaChat’s Barbershop – Nov. 14 FREE haircuts […]
The Modern Weapon Against Dog Poop in Connecticut? DNA Testing
Well this is a new one, I had to have my dog's DNA collected. Why? Because we have a slob living in our neighborhood that doesn't pick up their dog's poop. DNA testing? And it cost us $50. How does it work? All dog owners in our condo association had to bring their dog to a DNA testing company representative in our parking lot, then the worker swabbed around my little guy's mouth a couple of times. RayRay's DNA will be profiled in a database, and compared to any stray poop found on our property. If it's not a match, no prob. If it is? We face fines that increase with each offense, and ultimately we would have to re-home our dog as a final measure.
Stephanie Thomas elected CT Secretary of the State
Democrat Stephanie Thomas beat Republican Dominic Rapini to replace Mark Kohler as CT’s secretary of the state.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | The 2022 Wipeout: What Will Connecticut’s GOP Learn From It?
As it became clear in the wee hours of Wednesday morning that another Democratic sweep of Connecticut’s statewide and congressional offices was inevitable, I asked myself a variation of Albert Einstein’s now-famous quote about insanity: How can Republicans in our state think that the same strategy that has failed them multiple times will work if they simply deploy it over and over again?
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
iheart.com
Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota
(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC
Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts flights in and out of Connecticut
Avelo Airlines and Bradley International Airport are canceling certain flights ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the coast of Florida as a hurricane on Thursday morning.
I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management
Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
CT Congressional Race With National Implications For Party Control Is 'ThisClose'
The race for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District between Democratic US Rep. Jahana Hayes and Republican challenger George Logan is still too close to call, with the results containing national implications for which party will control Congress. Hayes currently leads with 50.37 percent, or 126,893 votes, compared to Logan's 49.63 percent,...
Jahana Hayes ekes out victory over George Logan in CT’s 5th District race
Hayes has received a high enough percentage of votes to avoid a recount, the CT Secretary of the State’s office said Wednesday night.
Connecticut’s Hayes wins 3rd term in US House, defeats Logan
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jahana Hayes has won reelection for a third term, fending off a challenge from a former state senator in a Connecticut race that national Republicans had targeted and resisting a red wave that overwhelmed some of her fellow Democrats in neighboring New York. Hayes defeated...
Comments / 1