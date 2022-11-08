ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Couple Arrested in Connection to String of Violent Robberies Across Conn.

A man and woman in Bristol have been arrested in connection to several violent robberies that happened across Connecticut this year. The Department of Justice said 44-year-old Lonny Cross and 40-year-old Rebecca Barbera, both of Bristol, face charges for conspiring to commit numerous violent thefts across the state in September and October.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut couple indicted of multi-town robbery spree

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Bristol man and woman are accused of committing dozens of robberies in numerous Connecticut towns in September and October, according to the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Lonny Cross, 44, and Rebecca Barbera, 40, were federally indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday of conspiring to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where veterans can score deals in Connecticut on Veterans Day

(WTNH) – In honor of Veterans Day on Friday, November 11, businesses and restaurants across Connecticut offer deals to veterans, active-duty military, and even military spouses. Nationwide, these deals include varying discount codes, free drinks, appetizers and meals from dozens of restaurants and stores. Deals at local businesses:  LaChat’s Barbershop – Nov. 14  FREE haircuts […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

The Modern Weapon Against Dog Poop in Connecticut? DNA Testing

Well this is a new one, I had to have my dog's DNA collected. Why? Because we have a slob living in our neighborhood that doesn't pick up their dog's poop. DNA testing? And it cost us $50. How does it work? All dog owners in our condo association had to bring their dog to a DNA testing company representative in our parking lot, then the worker swabbed around my little guy's mouth a couple of times. RayRay's DNA will be profiled in a database, and compared to any stray poop found on our property. If it's not a match, no prob. If it is? We face fines that increase with each offense, and ultimately we would have to re-home our dog as a final measure.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | The 2022 Wipeout: What Will Connecticut’s GOP Learn From It?

As it became clear in the wee hours of Wednesday morning that another Democratic sweep of Connecticut’s statewide and congressional offices was inevitable, I asked myself a variation of Albert Einstein’s now-famous quote about insanity: How can Republicans in our state think that the same strategy that has failed them multiple times will work if they simply deploy it over and over again?
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota

(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
MARSHALL, MN
high-profile.com

Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC

Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management

Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
DANBURY, CT

