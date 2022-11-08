Well this is a new one, I had to have my dog's DNA collected. Why? Because we have a slob living in our neighborhood that doesn't pick up their dog's poop. DNA testing? And it cost us $50. How does it work? All dog owners in our condo association had to bring their dog to a DNA testing company representative in our parking lot, then the worker swabbed around my little guy's mouth a couple of times. RayRay's DNA will be profiled in a database, and compared to any stray poop found on our property. If it's not a match, no prob. If it is? We face fines that increase with each offense, and ultimately we would have to re-home our dog as a final measure.

