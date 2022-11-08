Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Hospitalizations of young adults for eating disorders grew during pandemic, study says
(CNN) - Researchers report a stark increase in young adults seeking treatment for disordered eating behaviors during the pandemic. In the two years before the pandemic, U.S. inpatient admissions for young adults and adolescents with eating disorders rose by a rate of about 0.7% a month. However, during the first...
Eating disorders spiked at onset of COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- In another example of the COVID-19 pandemic's detrimental effects on youth mental health, its onset caused a significant spike in the volume of adolescents and young adults seeking care for eating disorders, a new study says. Researchers said the original investigation, which was published Monday in...
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
Here are the new most common COVID symptoms, according to a study
After nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the new most common COVID-19 symptoms have changed and vary widely depending on vaccination status. According to the ZOE Health Study’s findings on most common COVID-19 symptoms, participants who were fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated reported four of the top symptoms. However, one symptom differed depending on your vaccination status.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder formerly known as a manic-depressive disorder is a mental condition characterized by abrupt transitions between manic and depressive affective states. According to the National Institute on Mental Illness, bipolar disorder often first manifests in the teen or early adult years and affects 2.6 percent of adult Americans or over 5.7 million people.
PsyPost
New study links suffering from long-lasting severe depression to reduction in brain volume
A study on a large sample of patients found chronic, long-lasting depression to be associated with reduced brain volume. The reduced volume was found in brain regions relevant for planning one’s behavior, focusing attention, thinking, learning and remembering and also in regions relevant for regulating emotions. The study was published in Neurobiology and Treatment of Depression.
cohaitungchi.com
Hypothyroidism and Anxiety: What’s the Connection?
Hypothyroidism is a condition that can leave you feeling sluggish and contribute to weight gain and mood changes, so it’s not a surprise that it can be tied to depression. But hypothyroidism symptoms can also include anxiety. In fact, a review published in June 2018 in JAMA Psychiatry found people with hypothyroidism are more than twice as likely as people without the condition to develop anxiety disorders and that 29.8 percent of all anxiety disorders are associated with autoimmune thyroid disease.
Meditation, common drug, help people fight anxiety equally well, study says
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A type of meditation that helps people become more aware of their thoughts and feelings in the present moment is as effective as a "gold standard" antidepressant to treat patients with anxiety disorders, researchers said Wednesday. Findings from the study, led by Georgetown University Medical Center...
Your Severe PMS Symptoms May Actually Be a Sign of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)
For people who menstruate, the hormonal shifts caused by their period can extend well beyond just the 5 to 7 days spent bleeding. The average menstrual cycle takes 29 days to complete, meaning people spend the majority of the month moving through the phases of menstruation. The four phases include menstruation (when you actually shed the lining of the uterus and bleed), the follicular phase (when estrogen levels rise and the ovaries produce a mature follicle), ovulation (when the egg is released), and the final luteal phase (when progesterone is released or stopped depending on pregnancy).
dallasexpress.com
Addiction Drug Could Help Relieve Long COVID Symptoms
After suffering for over two years under “a thick, foggy cloud,” 34-year-old logistics expert, Lauren Nichols, can finally “think clearly” thanks to a low-dose prescription of naltrexone, typically used in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addiction. Millions of individuals report living with long-term complications from...
MedicalXpress
Drug may be first non-opioid treatment for infant withdrawal
More than 30,000 babies a year are born in the United States with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, yet treatment options are limited to supportive care or medicating with more opiates, such as morphine. "If you're a baby born to a mother who takes opiates, which unfortunately is very common, you...
Pregnancy risks are greater for young teens, preteens
When preteen children or very young teenagers become pregnant, they face higher rates of complications and a greater risk of winding up in the intensive care unit than older teens do, a new study finds. The question about what happens when a young girl goes through pregnancy and delivery takes...
Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study
Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison.
CDC: Seniors, pregnant people should avoid deli meat amid outbreak
Some people should not eat any meat or cheese from any deli counters due to an ongoing outbreak of listeria in the U.S. that has killed one person, sickened more than a dozen others and caused a lost pregnancy, federal health officials say."You are at higher risk for severe listeria illness if you are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system due to to certain medical conditions or treatments," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday in an alert posted on the agency's website."If you are in any of these groups, do not eat meat...
Higher than normal levels of CO2 detected in classrooms, Wake County parents want answers
A group of Wake county parents want to know after they say they didn't get answers from the district so they're taking matters into their own hands.
What Is Situational Depression?
A global pandemic, international conflict, and rising inflation — these are just some of the reasons why stress levels are spiking, according to a 2022 poll by the American Psychological Association. Throw in personal stressors like difficult family dynamics or moving, and stress can quickly pile up, even for those with the most robust psyches.
Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue
CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston, has been suffering from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headache and pain since her COVID-19 infection in the spring of 2020.
legalexaminer.com
Acetaminophen Use in Pregnancy Linked to ADHD and Autism
According to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry, exposure to acetaminophen in the womb may increase a child’s risk for attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). According to the National Institutes of Health, Researchers analyzed data from a long-term study of factors influencing pregnancy and child...
MedicalXpress
Research reveals key differences in the brains of boys and girls with binge eating disorder
Conducting the first known comparison of the brains of boys and girls with binge eating disorder, a team of researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC found significant differences in brain structure between the sexes. The research was recently published in Psychological Medicine. The study, which builds on...
Meditation just as effective as antidepressant drug at treating anxiety: study
Millions of Americans suffer from anxiety disorders. But access barriers and side effects prevent some from receiving effective treatment. For many, common antidepressant medications are ineffective. An eight-week mindfulness meditation program is as effective as the common antidepressant escitalopram (Lexapro) at treating anxiety disorders among adults, according to new results...
