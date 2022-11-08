Read full article on original website
Miron fires back at Wausau DPW, but city blames contractor again for delays
One day after the Wausau City Council approved an adjusted timeline for its drinking water treatment facility, a city department again blamed the contractor for the delay, while acknowledgment company discussions are “productive.”. “None of the milestone completion dates were met throughout the project creating delays in startup and...
Residents, supervisors push back against replacing Marathon county’s pregnancy program with those offered by ‘religious’ org
Several residents and Marathon County supervisors on Wednesday pushed back against what they said was an attempt by an unaccredited agency to assume some of the services offered by the Health Department’s pregnancy and reproductive health related programs. They also opposed reducing the funding for the program, Nurse Family...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Mayor Issues Statement Following Transportation Referendum Vote
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza issued a statement Thursday thanking voters for their support of four different transportation projects at the polls this week. “I’m very happy that the majority of voters understood the importance of these questions,” said Wiza. “We will now be...
wxpr.org
Forest County Sheriff challenger defeats incumbent; Lincoln and Price County Sheriffs beat challengers
It was a mixed election for a couple of contested Sheriff’s Races in the Northwoods. In Lincoln County, Incumbent Sheriff Ken Schneider won with 64% of the votes. Independent candidate Garrett Dinges got 33% of the votes. In Price County, Incumbent Sheriff Brian Schmidt handily won his election with...
wxpr.org
Wausau to resume progress on delayed water treatment project
Construction on Wausau's new drinking water treatment facility is expected to resume on November 11th after continuous delays with the developer. After months of delays, progress is finally promised on Wausau's water treatment facility. The city and Miron Construction agreeing to start testing the facility on Friday, after mechanical issues...
cwbradio.com
Unofficial 2022 November 8th Election Results for Clark and Wood County
The November 8th Midterm Elections were held on Tuesday. Residents of Clark County voted as they usually do, with most voting Republican down the line. For Governor and Lt. Governor, Tony Evers and Sara Rodriguez received 3,816 votes and Tim Michels and Roger Roth received 7,491. Joan Beglinger received 189...
spmetrowire.com
City wins ‘pass-through’ grant for former convent project
Stevens Point has won a grant to help facilitate the redevelopment of the former St. Joseph Convent. The city applied for an I...
cwbradio.com
Name of Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Crash has Been Released
The name of the Spencer man killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County has been released. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm this past Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Ashton Curtin was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
cwbradio.com
County Highway Agencies Remind Drivers to Drive Safely in Work Zones and Be Aware of Winter Conditions
The Clark County, Wood County, and Marathon County Highway Departments and Wisconsin County Highway Association officials remind drivers to drive safely in work zones and urges drivers to be aware of the upcoming winter conditions, noting that drivers should be aware of the use of fluorescent green warning lights on Municipal vehicles throughout Wisconsin.
wxpr.org
Northern Wisconsin sees high voter turnout as voters express concerns about the economy
Polling locations near Rhinelander saw a steady stream of voters this Election Day, with several local clerks saying they anticipate turnout to surpass the last midterm election in 2018. Among those turning out to vote were many new voters registering to vote in Wisconsin for the first time. “We’ve had...
wxpr.org
Four arrested in Northwoods drug conspiracy; police searching for fifth person connected to case
Police are searching for a fifth person connected to this case. Anyone with information about where Benjamin Somers, 35, is should contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says its arrested four suspects they believe have been distributing meth in the Northwoods in...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Gravel Truck on its Side
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a report of a gravel truck on its side. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 6:32pm, they received a call of a gravel truck on its side in the ditch about 200 yards east of Clark Avenue on Dyer Road in the Township of Levis.
95.5 FM WIFC
Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
WSAW
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people remain in the Oneida County Jail on allegations they were distributing meth from a Mexican drug cartel. Authorities are also looking for a fifth suspect who they’ve identified as Benjamin Somers, 35. David Lassiter, 39, remains in custody on $25,000 cash bond. Kimberly...
cwbradio.com
Lane Closures and Detours for Crack Filling on Marshfield Roads
Beginning today and running through Friday, November 18th the following roads will have lane closures and detours setup for concrete maintenance (crack filling). The northbound lane on Peach Ave. will be detoured from 4th St. to Arnold St. The detour will run 4th St. to Vine Ave., Vine Ave. to Arnold St., and Arnold St. back to Peach Ave.
UPMATTERS
6-month meth investigation uncovers drug conspiracy in Wisconsin, 4 arrested
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-month investigation in northern Wisconsin resulted in four arrests for conspiracy to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, some of which had tested positive for fentanyl. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved a drug conspiracy that occurred over a six-month period...
cwbradio.com
Loyal Economic Development Donates to Loyal School District's Project Snow Gear
The Loyal School District sends out a big thank you to the Loyal Economic Development Corp. for another generous donation to Project Snow Gear. Project Snow Gear is in its second year, and its mission is to ensure all Loyal students in grades 4K-12 stay warm this winter. If your child is in need of snow gear this winter and purchasing the items is financially challenging for you and your family, please consider completing this form.
cwbradio.com
Owen Man Charged for his Alleged Connection to Drug Overdose Death
An Owen man has been charged for his connection to a drug overdose death in Clark County. According to court records, authorities responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at W6210 Sladich Road in Greenwood. When authorities arrived, the driver of the vehicle was out walking around, but the passenger was unconscious and believed to be dead.
onfocus.news
Accident on HWY 29 Near HWY 97
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – There is an active accident scene on HWY 29 near the exit for HWY 97. Traffic is closed to westbound traffic and travelers can expect delays as emergency crews address the scene. The accident is near mile marker 145. We welcome your stories! Contact...
