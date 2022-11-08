The Loyal School District sends out a big thank you to the Loyal Economic Development Corp. for another generous donation to Project Snow Gear. Project Snow Gear is in its second year, and its mission is to ensure all Loyal students in grades 4K-12 stay warm this winter. If your child is in need of snow gear this winter and purchasing the items is financially challenging for you and your family, please consider completing this form.

LOYAL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO