Denver, CO

NFL odds: Broncos are underdogs vs. Titans in Week 10

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos (3-5) are considered 3-point road underdogs against the Tennessee Titans (5-3) in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, according to odds from Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for total points scored between the two teams has been set at 39 — oddsmakers are clearly expecting a low-scoring, defensive battle.

Before their bye, the Broncos were considered 1.5-point underdogs against the Jaguars in Week 8 and Denver won by four points. Last week, the Titans were considered 12-point underdogs against the Chiefs and Tennessee lost by three points.

The Titans lead the all-time series against the Broncos 24-18-1, including a 16-14 win in their most recent meeting in 2020.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

