Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
The Week

U.S. extending COVID public health emergency through spring 2023, per official

The Biden administration will extend the COVID-19 public health emergency through the spring of 2023, an administration official said Friday. The Department of Health and Human Services previously extended the emergency until January, CNBC reports. But officials are expecting another COVID surge this winter, hence another extension. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra had also promised to "give health-care providers 60 days notice before lifting the emergency declaration so they can prepare for a return to normal operations," CNBC summarizes. Because that notice was not sent out on Friday, the de facto deadline, the emergency has now been extended through the spring, CNBC summarizes. The public health emergency declaration has expanded public health insurance during the pandemic, and allowed "hospitals and other health-care providers more flexibility in how they operate." Its continued application will also allow millions of Americans to receive "free tests, vaccines, and treatments until at least April of next year," Reuters writes, per two administration officials. The public health emergency was first declared in January 2020.
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
WEKU

CDC issues new opioid prescribing guidance, giving doctors more leeway to treat pain

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance for clinicians on how and when to prescribe opioids for pain. Released Thursday, this revamps the agency's 2016 recommendations which some doctors and patients have criticized for promoting a culture of austerity around opioids. CDC officials say that doctors,...
MassLive.com

So-called ‘nightmare’ COVID variant likely already in Mass., doctors say

Boston-area doctors are warning that the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, officially known as XBB, is most likely already present in Massachusetts. The new variant is an offshoot of the Omicron COVID-19 strain that caused a wave of infections from November last year to February and represented the virus’s highest number of infections after vaccines became widely available.
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
KTSA

CDC says some nursing homes and hospitals no longer need to require universal masking

Outside of communities seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ended a blanket plea for Americans in hospitals and nursing homes to wear masks indoors. The change, one of many published Friday evening to the agency’s guidance for COVID-19 infection control...
Yakima Herald Republic

How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member

Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
MedicalXpress

Death common during and within one month of emergency visit

Deaths during or shortly after emergency department care are common, particularly among older patients with comorbidities, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Jonathan Elmer, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues used the Optum all-age, all-payer national database (2010 to 2020) to assess...
News-Medical.net

Dangers of recreational/medical cannabis use

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, cannabis is the most frequently used illicit drug in the world. While cannabis is being increasingly used as a recreational drug, in addition to its medical use for the treatment of chronic pain, there is little evidence of its safety.
UPI News

'Tripledemic' is overwhelming U.S. emergency departments

Emergency rooms are clogged with people who are waiting for inpatient beds or other care and it's causing a crisis, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). ACEP is one of more than 30 medical, patient advocacy and public health and safety groups who have sent a letter...

