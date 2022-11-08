Read full article on original website
wiproud.com
Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
New Wisconsin wolf plan eliminates state population goal
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials on Thursday released their first new wolf management plan in almost a quarter-century but the document doesn’t establish a new statewide population goal, a number that has become a flashpoint in the fight over hunting quotas. The Department of Natural Resources...
wpr.org
Wisconsin approves majority of school referenda statewide
Scores of voters in Wisconsin and across the country watched the politically divided state reelect Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. But beyond those high-profile races, people in communities around the state were also focused on referendum results for their local school districts. Statewide, 51 of...
wtaq.com
Feds Going After Wisconsin-Based Business
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAQ-METRO) – Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at...
cwbradio.com
Tourism Spending in Wisconsin Grew at the Highest Rate in More Than Two Years in September
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, announced that Wisconsin tourism spending grew in September at the highest rate in more than two years. According to preliminary data released by the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics, visitor spending in Wisconsin grew 5.9 percent in September 2022 compared to September 2019.
wpr.org
Regulators raise concerns over customer costs with proposal to sell ownership stakes in Beloit gas plant
Citing concerns over costs to customers, Wisconsin utility regulators delayed action on a proposal for Wisconsin Public Service to buy a $102 million ownership stake in Alliant Energy’s gas plant in Beloit. At the same time, the Public Service Commission, or PSC, voted 2-1 in the interim to approve...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin budget surplus: Republicans, Evers face renewed talks
MADISON, Wis. - How should Wisconsin use a $5 billion budget surplus?. Republican lawmakers hoped they could go it alone with a Republican governor or reach a veto-proof Republican supermajority after the midterm elections. Neither happened, so they will have to get Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' approval, who won reelection Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
cwbradio.com
Voters Approve 51 of 81 School Referenda During Tuesday's Election
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) Scores of voters in Wisconsin and across the country watched the politically divided state reelect Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin Public Radio, but beyond those high-profile races, people in communities around the state...
This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Wisconsin
A study looking at the worst small towns in Wisconsin by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. A list like that really focuses on negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list. Today...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Assembly Speaker Will Consider A Review Of Wisconsin Abortion Law
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he may support some changes to Wisconsin’s law criminalizing abortion. That law currently has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and Governor Tony Evers wants it repealed. Vos said sending a bill to Evers containing those exceptions...
CBS 58
Food recalls on the rise in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Food recalls here in Wisconsin are on the rise in 2022, compared to previous years. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it mostly happens with smaller companies. The issues could range from items on the shelves having a product not listed as an...
cwbradio.com
FSA County Committee Elections Under Way Now
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The U.S. Department of Agriculture has mailed ballots for the Farm Service Agency county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, to be counted, ballots must be returned to the local FSA county office or postmarked by December...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Corn Production Down, But Kernels Harvested May Hit an All-Time High
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Though total production of corn in Wisconsin will be down compared to last year, the amount of kernels harvested per acre may come in at an all-time high. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the National Ag Statistics Service's monthly Crop Production report says corn production is...
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
'Purple voters' explain what led them to vote for Evers, Johnson
For the first time since 1998, Wisconsin voters split on the two top races, reelecting Democrat Governor Tony Evers and also reelecting Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
cwbradio.com
Megan Wolfe Explains Canvassing Process
(Bob Hague, WRN) -Wisconsin Elections Administrator Megan Wolfe says once municipalities around the state have finished canvassing their vote totals, Wisconsin’s 72 counties will complete their canvass. “The county canvass is another way that the results are verified at the county level. So again, they're going through those checks...
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
Daily Cardinal
Doug LaFollete anticipated to be reelected as Wisconsin Secretary of State
With over 95% of total votes counted, Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette continues to hold the lead over Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck with 48.31% of votes for Wisconsin’s secretary of state race, according to the New York Times. The Secretary of State oversees the actions of the governor and...
