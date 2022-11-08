ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wiproud.com

Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

New Wisconsin wolf plan eliminates state population goal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials on Thursday released their first new wolf management plan in almost a quarter-century but the document doesn’t establish a new statewide population goal, a number that has become a flashpoint in the fight over hunting quotas. The Department of Natural Resources...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin approves majority of school referenda statewide

Scores of voters in Wisconsin and across the country watched the politically divided state reelect Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. But beyond those high-profile races, people in communities around the state were also focused on referendum results for their local school districts. Statewide, 51 of...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Feds Going After Wisconsin-Based Business

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAQ-METRO) – Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at...
MINNESOTA STATE
cwbradio.com

Tourism Spending in Wisconsin Grew at the Highest Rate in More Than Two Years in September

Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, announced that Wisconsin tourism spending grew in September at the highest rate in more than two years. According to preliminary data released by the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics, visitor spending in Wisconsin grew 5.9 percent in September 2022 compared to September 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin budget surplus: Republicans, Evers face renewed talks

MADISON, Wis. - How should Wisconsin use a $5 billion budget surplus?. Republican lawmakers hoped they could go it alone with a Republican governor or reach a veto-proof Republican supermajority after the midterm elections. Neither happened, so they will have to get Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' approval, who won reelection Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI
cwbradio.com

Voters Approve 51 of 81 School Referenda During Tuesday's Election

(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) Scores of voters in Wisconsin and across the country watched the politically divided state reelect Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin Public Radio, but beyond those high-profile races, people in communities around the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

This Is Considered The Best Small Town In Wisconsin

A study looking at the worst small towns in Wisconsin by a site called Road Snacks has gained some popularity in the last few months. A list like that really focuses on negativity... thankfully it looks like we can look on the brighter side with a new top-three list. Today...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Assembly Speaker Will Consider A Review Of Wisconsin Abortion Law

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he may support some changes to Wisconsin’s law criminalizing abortion. That law currently has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and Governor Tony Evers wants it repealed. Vos said sending a bill to Evers containing those exceptions...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Food recalls on the rise in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Food recalls here in Wisconsin are on the rise in 2022, compared to previous years. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it mostly happens with smaller companies. The issues could range from items on the shelves having a product not listed as an...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

FSA County Committee Elections Under Way Now

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The U.S. Department of Agriculture has mailed ballots for the Farm Service Agency county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, to be counted, ballots must be returned to the local FSA county office or postmarked by December...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Megan Wolfe Explains Canvassing Process

(Bob Hague, WRN) -Wisconsin Elections Administrator Megan Wolfe says once municipalities around the state have finished canvassing their vote totals, Wisconsin’s 72 counties will complete their canvass. “The county canvass is another way that the results are verified at the county level. So again, they're going through those checks...
WISCONSIN STATE

