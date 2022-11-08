Planning a family trip can be tricky. You want somewhere that has a lot of activities, geared towards children and adults. If you’ve decided that you would like to travel to a city for this family vacation, San Francisco might just be for you. It’s a big city with many major attractions and iconic landmarks, but isn’t as crowded as other city destinations like New York City (San Francisco has a little under a million people whereas New York has over 8 million).

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO