Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Turn Your Old Android or iPhone Into a Free Security Camera. Here's How
You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell it or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?. One of the most...
Phone Arena
Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December
Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
Apple wants to get rid of ‘Hey Siri’, report claims
Apple wants to get rid of the famous ‘Hey Siri’ phrase, according to a new report.Instead, the company would like users to only be able to say “Siri”, and have their request answered by the eponymous voice assistant.The change would allow people to wake up their phone with just a word, bringing it in line with competitors such as Alexa. But it will also require significant engineering work and artificial intelligence training to make sure that the phone can recognise the word.That deep work has been going on for the past months and is expected to be finished next year...
notebookcheck.net
SwitchBot Blind Tilt solar-powered adapter can turn ordinary blinds into smart blinds with voice controls
The SwitchBot Blind Tilt is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. The smart blinds adapter can be retrofitted to many standard blinds in just three steps; the company claims that the gadget is compatible with 99% of wand controls for horizontal blinds. You can then control your blinds in ten ways, such as with a timer or sunrise.
Nuki's new Keypad lets you open your door with your fingerprint
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Our favorite smart door locks are incredibly convenient once you’re used to using them for locking and unlocking your front door every day. They play an important role in securing your property, and versatile, feature-rich locks with support for multiple authentication methods can quickly climb in price. Nuki, a popular home security product brand in Europe has updated one of its most popular Keypad accessories for smart locks with support for biometric authentication.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
iPhone 14 users are about to get a fantastic free upgrade
There's a new iPhone feature and it could save many lives
The best smart speakers of 2022
We've been testing smart speakers for years, reviewing each new iteration as it hits the market, and we've whittled the long list of smart speakers down to the best four.
Woman Comes Up With No-Fail Way to Find Studs In the Wall
This comes in handy when you’re trying to hang something
Chrome’s new features will make your life so much easier
Google brings new features to Chrome all the time, but not all of them are quite as impactful as the three coming later this month. Last week, Google published a blog post detailing all of the biggest features coming to Chrome 108, which is currently in beta. I’d bet that you’ll end up using at least one of them regularly, if not all three.
reviewed.com
Alexa is the star of Amazon’s newest TV but the picture is underwhelming
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. A great pick for Alexa aficionados, but not for picture purists. The Omni has more tricks up its sleeve than the average Alexa-integrated TV. You can use hands-free voice commands to...
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: Meross Smart Dimmer Plug is the perfect way to control outdoor Christmas lights
It’s officially Christmas decoration season, and if you’re looking for a smart plug so your Christmas lights can be controlled from your iPhone, iPad Apple Watch, or from Siri (even remotely), the Meross Smart Dimmer Plug is a great option. It’s easy to set up and works with HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant as well. The plug itself is designed with a sleek, compact design and has an LED indicator light that will let you know when it’s powered on. You can also use customize the schedule in the Home app so it automatically turns on at different times of the day. Let’s look at the Meross Outdoor Plug with HomeKit.
CNET
iOS 16.1.1 Arrives With Apple Bug Fixes
Apple on Wednesday released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 with bug fixes. The Software Update section on iPhone and iPad devices states that iOS 16.1.1 "includes bug fixes and security updates." Apple's Support page goes into more detail, noting that the update will prevent remote users from causing "unexpected app termination or arbitrary code execution." Apple didn't provide more detail.
Android Authority
What is Google Nest? Everything you need to know
Google wants to offer a complete home ecosystem. While Google’s biggest interests are ads, subscriptions, and its Pixel phones, the company is pushing ever deeper into hardware, and it’s hard to ignore its Google Nest brand. Here’s a primer on Google Nest, including its history and product lineup.
CNET
Rare HomePod Mini Deal Saves You $20 Today Only
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Deals on Apple's HomePod smart speakers are a rare find which is exactly why you should jump on this Target one-day deal while you can. Over there, you can nab a HomePod Mini for just $80, 20% off its regular price, for today only. The early Black Friday deal applies to all five color options while supplies last.
Digital Trends
Google’s Nest Mini Echo Dot rival is $18 today, and it’s selling out fast
Make your home smarter with the second-generation Google Nest Mini, which you can purchase for a very low price of $18 from the Walmart Black Friday sale. That’s $31 in savings from its original price of $49, and if you buy it now, you won’t be bothered by the chaos that the shopping holiday will surely bring. You need to act fast though, because with more than 1,000 units purchased by shoppers over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer.
makeuseof.com
Sign Up Now for the Public Preview of the Redesigned Google Home App
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The popular Google Home app is getting even better. Anyone can now request an invitation to receive early access to the redesigned smart home control app. We’ll show you how and highlight some new improvements.
9to5Mac
Apple raises trade-in values for some iPhone models, lowers offers for others
Apple has adjusted the trade-in values for many older iPhone models this week as we quickly dive into the important holiday shopping season. This applies to models such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 series, and more. Trade-in values have increased for some models and decreased for others…
TechRadar
Ring vs SimpliSafe: which home security company offers the best protection?
In the battle of home security companies, it can be hard to decipher just which is offering the best value for money, ease of use, and long-term security. Two of the biggest players are Ring and SimpliSafe, which both have their strengths but also weaknesses that help differentiate their offerings from one another.
ZDNet
Best early Black Friday security camera deals 2022: $40 off Arlo Pro, $60 off Google Nest
As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my cats while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my boys sleeping on their favorite comfy blankets via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
Comments / 0