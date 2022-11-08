ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball's best defensive start in 76 years

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has made defense a focal point. In their 84-38 home win over USC Upstate on Friday night, the defensive-minded Blue Devils scored 39 points off turnovers. Indeed, that's one more point than the visitors scored altogether, pretty much an unheard-of feat. On Monday...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Photos: Coastal Champs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- By defeating Wake Forest, North Carolina captured the ACC Coastal crown and punched its ticket to the conference title game in Charlotte. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was on the field as the final seconds ticked off Saturday night and the Tar Heels celebrated ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina

In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Duke freshman Lively to make debut vs. USC Upstate

Durham, N.C. — Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has announced that freshman Dereck Lively II will dress and be available to play tonight when the No. 7 Blue Devils host USC Upstate at 6:30 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Lively, the preseason Rookie of the Year in the ACC,...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Injury watch: N.C. A&T freshmen QB Eli Brickhandler avoids surgery

3-star North Carolina A&T freshmen QB Eli Brickhandler made his collegiate debut against Duke in the third game of the season this year. By all accounts, Brickhandler looked good against the Devils in the loss with crisp passes and agile feet. Brickhander was again able to see the field against...
GREENSBORO, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball program signs premier point guard

Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
DURHAM, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883

Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
247Sports

247Sports

