This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke basketball big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list
Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue Devils' 2-0 start,...
Duke basketball's best defensive start in 76 years
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has made defense a focal point. In their 84-38 home win over USC Upstate on Friday night, the defensive-minded Blue Devils scored 39 points off turnovers. Indeed, that's one more point than the visitors scored altogether, pretty much an unheard-of feat. On Monday...
Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston
Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
Photos: Coastal Champs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- By defeating Wake Forest, North Carolina captured the ACC Coastal crown and punched its ticket to the conference title game in Charlotte. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was on the field as the final seconds ticked off Saturday night and the Tar Heels celebrated ...
NC State QB MJ Morris after home loss to Boston College
NC State quarterback MJ Morris spoke with members of the media following Senior Day loss to Boston College.
Taylor: Appreciating The Fight | UNC-Wake Forest Takeaways
Inside Carolina's Taylor Vippolis reports from Truist Field in Winston-Salem, with his biggest takeaways following UNC's 36-34 win over the Demon Deacons, as the Tar Heels move to 9-1 on the year, 6-0 on the road, and clinch the Cï¿½
Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina
In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
Instant Analysis: UNC’s Comeback Magic Clinches Coastal Division Title
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina conjured up comeback magic yet again Saturday night, and this time the clincher for the ACC’s Coastal Division came along with it. The 15th-ranked Tar Heels topped Wake Forest 36-34 at Truist Field, as Noah Burnette’s 33-yard field goal with 2:12 remaining became the game-winner.
Duke freshman Lively to make debut vs. USC Upstate
Durham, N.C. — Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has announced that freshman Dereck Lively II will dress and be available to play tonight when the No. 7 Blue Devils host USC Upstate at 6:30 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Lively, the preseason Rookie of the Year in the ACC,...
Injury watch: N.C. A&T freshmen QB Eli Brickhandler avoids surgery
3-star North Carolina A&T freshmen QB Eli Brickhandler made his collegiate debut against Duke in the third game of the season this year. By all accounts, Brickhandler looked good against the Devils in the loss with crisp passes and agile feet. Brickhander was again able to see the field against...
Duke basketball program signs premier point guard
Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
Top247 prospect Rico Walker decommits from North Carolina
A little more than a month before Signing Day and Top247 edge Rico Walker's recruitment is back open. The Hickory (N.C.) High prospect made the proclamation Friday night, pulling back the commitment he made to North Carolina four months ago. When Walker committed to the Tar Heels in mid July,...
North Carolina vs College of Charleston: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Will North Carolina remain No. 1 after this week or could College of Charleston pull off the ultimate scare on Friday night?. TV schedule: Friday, November 11, 7:00 pm ET, ACCNX. Arena: Dean E. Smith Center. The number one team in the country, North Carolina, takes the floor for their...
(11) South Point shocks (6) Dudley with offensive explosion, 74-41
Greensboro, N.C. — The South Point Red Raiders upset the reigning state champion Dudley Panthers with an outstanding offensive performance on Friday night. When the dust settled, the Red Raiders had put up a whopping 74 points to Dudley's 41. That 74 was more points than Dudley had given...
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Greensboro; 7 more big wins across North Carolina
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883
Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
