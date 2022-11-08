Letter to the Editor: Why are subsidies for EAS proposals by Southern Airways Express, Cape Air so high?

Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
More than $1.5 million in scholarships awarded to Blessing-Rieman students
QUINCY — Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences, in cooperation with the Blessing Foundation, has awarded $1.6 million in scholarships and grants to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences students for the 2022-23 academic year. Fifty-two students received money from 44 endowed scholarships, one additional scholarship and one general financial aid fund.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County for Oct. 24-28, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tommi L. Fanning of Quincy sold a residence at 115 E....
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Health president, CEO announces intentions to retire in October 2023
QUINCY — Maureen Kahn, president and CEO of Blessing Health, will retire on Oct. 6, 2023. The announcement was made Friday morning in a press release by Timothy Koontz, chairman of Blessing Corporate Services Board of Trustees. On behalf of fellow board members, Koontz thanked Kahn for her leadership...
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
Rock Island, Scott County police, emergency service scanners switch to digital encryption
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service agency scanners in Scott and Rock Island counties are going silent to the public. The QC Area Public Safety Agencies is implementing the final pieces of a digital radio system. The QC P-25 Radio System is encrypted, which means those in the public who enjoy listening to scanner traffic will now no longer be able to.
KCCI.com
Iowa chiropractor will have license reinstated
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Iowa chiropractor will keep his license afterassault charges were dropped. Bruce Lindberg, of Ottumwa, was accused of hugging and kissing a young patient. His license was suspended during the investigation. Lindberg and the Iowa Board of Chiropractors have now reached a settlement to reinstate it.
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has permanently barred Rhonda Lettington of Decorah from working as a mental health counselor, accusing her of […] The post Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Park Board gets look at fiscal 2023 budget, approves fee increases for programs and services
QUINCY — Quincy Park District officials got their first collective look at the fiscal 2023 budget Wednesday night. The budget shows a planned deficit of $1.84 million, most of which is the planned result of scheduled spending of revenues and fund reserves to pay for upcoming capital projects. The deficit represents 21.4 percent of cash reserves. Park Board President John Frankenhoff said the terminology is always confusing to the general public.
aledotimesrecord.com
Jeff Rankin: ‘Jack the Hugger’ terrorized Monmouth in 1913
Fads come and go. People who were alive during the 1970s, for example, remember the national obsessions with streaking, CB radios and Pet Rocks. Every generation has them and most of them are benign and eventually forgotten. Such was the case with a fad that swept the nation during the early 20th century, and gripped the city of Monmouth 109 years ago this month — in November 1913.
KWQC
Traffic temporarily blocked off for accident on Brady Street
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a two-vehicle accident Friday night. Police say officers as well as Davenport Fire and EMS responded to the crash near the intersection of Brady Street and Locust Street at 5:38 p.m. One person was found with minor injuries, but refused medical help,...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 9, 2022
Paula A Otte (65) Canton Mo for Improper Lane Usage at 11th & State PTC 161. Andrew D Harris (32) Homeless for Theft Over at 1801 Broadway Lodged 122. Adrian Kenyon (31) 12 College St, Hudson OH, for driving while license suspended. NTA 175. Jeffrey D. Willingham (60) 312 S....
KCRG.com
Iowa Sec. of State: Linn County Auditor’s Office did not follow basic election review process
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recounts his office requested have been completed following county issues with reporting on election night. According to the Secretary of State, there were approximately 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 in Des...
muddyrivernews.com
Heart-shaped box
The Quincy Paper Box building at Third and Vermont will be the home for the Quincy Children's Museum. Photo by Brittany Boll. Winter is coming. And it’s not just the Game of Thrones world that fears it. Mothers, fathers, childcare givers alike, across the Midwest fear the cold that...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Children’s Museum announces satellite exhibit at Quincy Town Center beginning Friday
QUINCY — The Quincy Children’s Museum will have a six-week satellite exhibit experience will be held beginning Friday, Nov. 11, at a space directly across from Kirlin’s in Quincy Town Center. The exhibit will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-noon and from 4-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are noon-5 p.m. The experience is free and open to the public.
Recounts completed for Des Moines, Warren counties following 'technical difficulties'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties have unofficial election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Pate called on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct administrative recounts as soon as possible. A...
muddyrivernews.com
Kroc Center to offer free admission to veterans on Veterans Day
QUINCY — In honoring tri-state veterans, the Kroc Center is offering free admission to all veterans on Friday, Nov. 11. Veterans can present their military/veteran identification to receive free entry and enjoy the Kroc Center’s many offerings, including the facility’s weightlifting and cardio areas, as well as the aquatic center.
muddyrivernews.com
State Street Theater, Calftown Café announce show schedule, specials for holiday season
QUINCY — State Street Theater and Calftown Café have announced their holiday calendars and updated plans for the winter season. In a press release, Brian Stitt, manager of the State Street Theater and Calftown Cafe said, “We are excited to be in a position to offer a full-service destination for the holidays, with casual, delicious food at the café and elevated cocktails at the theater, while also showcasing Quincy’s extensive local talent. We look forward to making Calftown a local holiday destination for the community.”
47 wrongly-distributed ballots remade in Scott County, Audtior's Offiice said
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Almost 50 ballots cast at Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport were distributed incorrectly and later remade, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It was reported that candidates were missing from 47 ballots given at the Duck Creek Lodge polling place Tuesday morning, and the issue was brought to the Auditor's Office as the voting machine began rejecting the ballots.
muddyrivernews.com
Salvation Army to ring in Christmas season with first days of kettles and bells on Friday, Saturday
QUINCY — Red kettles and bells will soon return as The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command begins its first days of fundraising for the 2022 Christmas campaign in Quincy on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12. Kettles will resume full-time for the season on Nov. 18 in Quincy and Nov. 19 for Hannibal, continuing through Dec. 24. There will be no bell ringing at kettles on Mondays and Tuesdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas week.
muddyrivernews.com
Tri-Township’s first ladder truck also will be asset to other area departments
QUINCY — The Tri-Township Fire Protection District held a ceremony Tuesday to put its first ladder truck into service. Tom Bentley, chief of the department, says the ladder truck not only will be beneficial to Tri-Township but to surrounding fire departments as well. “I’ve had other firefighters ask me,...
