Letter to the Editor: Why are subsidies for EAS proposals by Southern Airways Express, Cape Air so high?

Fads come and go. People who were alive during the 1970s, for example, remember the national obsessions with streaking, CB radios and Pet Rocks. Every generation has them and most of them are benign and eventually forgotten. Such was the case with a fad that swept the nation during the early 20th century, and gripped the city of Monmouth 109 years ago this month — in November 1913.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO