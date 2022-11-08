As cannabis use has become more mainstream with state after state legalizing the once-taboo drug for recreational and medicinal use, entire industries have popped up to service this ever-growing crop of law-abiding consumers. From brands churning out stylish vapes and bongs to companies selling actual bud and edibles, there is no shortage of weed gear available to purchase these days. And one of the most essential pieces of kit in any pot smoker’s arsenal, at least if they’re toking up with dry herb, is undoubtedly a grinder. For most folks, a classic two- or three-piece manual grinder will do the job just fine, but there’s also a burgeoning market out there for more high-tech electric weed grinders.

