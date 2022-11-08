Read full article on original website
Win the Ultimate Holiday Gift Pack Worth Over $1,900
The holiday season should be a time to slow down and enjoy family and friends. But stressing over crafting a wishlist – and finding that perfect gift for the friend who has everything – can tarnish those festive vibes. To help you keep the season on track and get gifting with ease, we teamed up with Matador, Standard & Strange, Sardel, Ooni, ThruDark and TwelveSouth to give you a chance to win the ultimate holiday gift pack worth over $1,900. From premium apparel to quality cookware and travel gear to tech, one lucky winner will start their holiday season with zero shopping stress.
The Best Electric Weed Grinders to Spare Your Wrist
As cannabis use has become more mainstream with state after state legalizing the once-taboo drug for recreational and medicinal use, entire industries have popped up to service this ever-growing crop of law-abiding consumers. From brands churning out stylish vapes and bongs to companies selling actual bud and edibles, there is no shortage of weed gear available to purchase these days. And one of the most essential pieces of kit in any pot smoker’s arsenal, at least if they’re toking up with dry herb, is undoubtedly a grinder. For most folks, a classic two- or three-piece manual grinder will do the job just fine, but there’s also a burgeoning market out there for more high-tech electric weed grinders.
Gear, Cocktails and More at American Field’s Hill Country Hoedown
The ultimate outdoor lifestyle and shopping event is coming to Austin, Texas – and you're invited. For an entire weekend in December, shop gifts that give back; meet independent designers and founders; and, of course, enjoy fantastic barbecue and cocktails. You're guaranteed to find the greatest holiday gifts, get the inside scoop on unreleased products and take full advantage of the great outdoors. Best yet: act fast and get one free ticket with the purchase of a regular-priced ticket.
How to Go Bikepacking: Tips to Make Your First Trip a Success
Crunching gravel, the hypnotic rhythm of pedal strokes — it doesn't get much better than traveling by bike. If you're an outdoorsy kind of person and have tried your hand at thru hiking, backpacking and cycling, you're the ideal candidate for getting into one of the fastest growing categories in outdoor recreation: bikepacking. On the surface, it's as simple the name suggests: you go camping, and you transport yourself and your gear via bicycle. However, like any outdoor pursuit, there are tips, tricks and nuances to bikepacking.
