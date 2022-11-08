Read full article on original website
Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview
Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
Joy Bauer's starchy sides are the stars of her Thanksgiving table
Let's be honest: Thanksgiving is all about the scrumptious sides. And these two winners have serious star quality: They’re easy to make, they‘re topped with crave-worthy fixings, and they’re filled with nutrition. Feast mode: activated!. Single-Serve Sweet Potato 'Casseroles'. Say hello to a festive side everyone can...
Netflix orders series adaptation of Judy Blume novel 'Forever' from Mara Brock Akil
Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020.
The best books to read in November 2022, according to Jenna Bush Hager
When it’s cold outside, there’s nothing like cuddling up on the couch with a great book. And as we get closer and closer to official cozy season, you might be looking for some good reading recommendations. Luckily, Jenna Bush Hager is always dishing up some picks for her...
Dolly Parton talks Christmas traditions: ‘I never got over being country’
Christmas will be here before you know it, and Dolly Parton is already in her element. As the 76-year-old begins to prep for a busy season filled with multiple holiday-related work projects, she recently caught up with Better Homes & Gardens to chat about her favorite holiday traditions and childhood memories.
It's here! The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has officially arrived
Manhattan is getting a little holiday cheer. The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has finally arrived at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City after it was cut down from its home in Queensbury, New York, and traveled 200 miles to the Big Apple. The 82-foot tall Norway spruce was donated...
Comedian Gallagher, known for watermelon-smashing bit, dies at 76
The comedian known as Gallagher, who earned '80s fame for his wild stand-up shows in which he smashed watermelons and other foods with a giant sledgehammer to spray the audience, died at 76 on Nov. 11, his longtime former manager told NBC News. Born Leo Gallagher, the prop comic died...
