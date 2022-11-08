Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capecoddaily.com
Two injured, one seriously in overnight car vs tree crash in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – From Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) FD: At 01:39 this morning the COMM Fire Department received a call for a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries on Race lane in Marstons Mills. Upon the arrival of COMM FD personnel, two patients were found, one with critical injuries as a result of a car vs […] The post Two injured, one seriously in overnight car vs tree crash in Marstons Mills appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Crash results in car hitting house in Orleans
ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash resulted in one car going off the road and crashing into a house. The collision happened just after noon Thursday on West Road at Chase Lane. Firefighters extricated the driver and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to […] The post Crash results in car hitting house in Orleans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Eastham officials on the scene of pickup vs pole crash
EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: Eastham Police and Fire Departments are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Massasoit Road between North Sunken Meadow and South Sunken Meadow Roads. Due to a telephone pole and wires being down in the roadway, the road will be closed for quite some time. Please avoid this […] The post Eastham officials on the scene of pickup vs pole crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to 828 Eversource customers in Mashpee. The crash happened about 6:45 PM Thursday at the intersection of Red Brook and Monomoscoy Roads. The utility pole was snapped and the area is expected to be closed for an extended time. The driver had apparently walked away […] The post Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Mashpee appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Several departments respond to house fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – Fire broke out at a house in Orleans around 5 PM Saturday. Firefighters from several departments responded to 507 South Orleans Road (Route 28) to find smoke showing from the residence. There were no immediately reports of injuries. Harwich, Brewster and Eastham units also responded to the scene. The fire was reportedly confined […] The post Several departments respond to house fire in Orleans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
WOMAN & YOUNG CHILD SAFE AFTER SMOLDERING PIZZA BOX IGNITES HARWICH APARTMENT [HN PHOTOS]
HARWICH, Massachusetts – A Harwich Police Officer alerted responding crews that the outside fire had caught onto the dwelling. A woman and young child were able to evacuate safely. The child was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a police cruiser to keep warm. At around 11:00 p.m. last evening, crews began rapidly responding to the Pine Oaks Village Apartments on John Nelson Way. The first firefighters on scene were able to knock down the exterior flames within a matter of minutes. It was a timely save which held the brunt of the fire damage to an exterior wall. According to Chief Dave LeBlanc of the Harwich Fire Department, the fire was caused by a pizza box sitting on a kitchen stove. The box began smoldering and was removed to the outside of the building. Wind reportedly blew the burning box back against the dwelling, igniting it, as the resident scrambled to find water. There were no injuries to residents and firefighters, and the five other attached apartment units were undamaged. The unit which caught fire was badly damaged on its exterior front wall, displacing the woman and young child until repairs can be made. The quick response of Harwich Police and Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading deeper into the dwelling which included an additional number of occupied apartment units. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by Bokani Dyer… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post WOMAN & YOUNG CHILD SAFE AFTER SMOLDERING PIZZA BOX IGNITES HARWICH APARTMENT [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capecoddaily.com
Fire breaks out on exterior of Harwich apartment building
HARWICH – Fire broke out on the exterior of an apartment building in Harwich shortly after 11 PM Thursday. Firefighters responded to the Pine Oaks Village Apartments at 81 John Nelson Way and quickly put out the fire. Crews checked to make sure the flames had not gotten inside the structure. No injuries were reported. […] The post Fire breaks out on exterior of Harwich apartment building appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Early Light at Nauset Beach.
There was some nice color in the eastern sky this morning before sunrise. Was able to get it some air time, too. Always grateful to have more exposure for these images.
capecoddaily.com
Town Services Closed for Veterans Day
BARNSTABLE – Many town services across Cape Cod will be closed Friday in honor of Veterans Day. Closed services include the Transfer Station in Barnstable and Yarmouth as well as transfer station and public library in Dennis. The Dennis Pines and Highlands Golf Courses will still be open their regular hours from 8 am to […] The post Town Services Closed for Veterans Day appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Sunday Journal – Co-Founder and CEO of Love Live Local Amanda Converse
Amanda Converse of Love Live Local joined us once again on Sunday Journal this weekend. Her organization will be taking part in a showing of a documentary at the Cape Cinema in Dennis on November 16 at 7 p.m. She explained how the story relates to the trials and tribulations felt by local business owners […] The post Sunday Journal – Co-Founder and CEO of Love Live Local Amanda Converse appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0