ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia's win over Tennessee was most-watched college football game of 2022 so far

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HHY3_0j3KFmgf00

Over 13 million people watched Georgia beat Tennessee on Saturday.

According to CBS, the Bulldogs’ 27-13 win over the Volunteers was the most-watched college football game of the season and the most-watched Georgia-Tennesse game ever. The game pitted the teams ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings and Georgia will likely be at No. 1 on Tuesday night in the second set of rankings.

The audience likely would have been even larger had the game been closer. Georgia took a 21-3 lead in the first half on the way to an easy win. Tennessee was overwhelmed after Georgia scored three touchdowns in just over nine minutes in the first half.

The game surpassed Tennessee’s win over Alabama for the most-watched game of the season. The Volunteers’ dramatic 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide on the last play of the game drew over 11.5 million viewers. That game was also on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Overall, the two top-10 matchups between SEC teams on Saturday drew over 20 million viewers. Over 7.5 million people watched LSU’s overtime win over Alabama Saturday evening. The third-most watched game of the weekend was Ohio State’s surprisingly close win over Northwestern. That game had over 4.7 million viewers on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia’s win on Saturday also drew more viewers than the Houston Astros’ World Series-clinching win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series that night. Over 12.5 million people watched the Astros beat the Phillies and the week’s most-watched World Series game (Game 5 on Thursday) had over 12.7 million viewers.

Only the NFL scored more viewers than Georgia’s win over Tennessee. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams had over 20 million viewers on CBS on Sunday afternoon and the Kansas City Chiefs’ overtime win over the Tennessee Titans had 17.7 million viewers on NBC Sunday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Betting info and prediction Tide vs. Ole Miss and other SEC games

Arguably, for the Ole Miss Rebels, the biggest game ever in Oxford, MS will be Saturday afternoon. What former Alabama Football, Offensive Coordinator, Lane Kiffin has accomplished at Ole Miss is remarkable. Kiffin took over an Ole Miss program that had won six, five and four games in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. Last year, in Kiffin’s second season with the Rebels, Ole Miss won 10 games and was ranked as high as No. 8 in the AP Poll.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Georgia Has "Replaced" Alabama In SEC

Over the past two seasons, the Georgia Bulldogs have been the most consistent team in college football. No one will debate that statement. Are the Bulldogs ready to be the top team in the SEC for years to come? ESPN's Peter Burns believes the answer is a resounding "yes." During...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Alabama Football: Ole Miss Rebels Defensive Preview

Alabama football desperately needs a win, and an impressive showing on both sides of the ball. The Alabama offense has been subpar in recent weeks, but hopes to take advantage of an equally unimpressive Ole Miss defense. Statistics would tell you that the Rebels employ a bend-but-don’t-break defensive approach, but...
OXFORD, MS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Enjoying a Crimson Tide bowl game

Instead of holding on to the slimmest of chances Alabama Football can qualify for the College Football Playoffs – let’s jump ahead. After the Crimson Tide finishes the regular season with wins over Ole Miss, Austin Peay and Auburn, a New Years Six invitation will quickly follow. Current...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 10 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 10 lineups!. Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Germany) Start: Geno Smith, Cade Otton. Smith is among the league leaders in completion percentage, YPA and QBR and...
102.5 The Bone

Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 10: Jacoby Brissett is a top-5 QB

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 10. Which will come to pass?. Scott Pianowski: We have to forget the early part of Cole Kmet's season. The Bears' offense was a hide-and-hope show, with little creativity or proactivity in the passing game. Kmet has three touchdowns in two weeks and is coming off his biggest target day of the year. And consider how he's scoring of late, benefiting off play design and feasting on defenses that are petrified of Justin Fields' running ability. These are chippies.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.5 The Bone

'Vote one last time': How Georgia runoff elections work and why they exist

Georgia’s Senate race is headed to a runoff, a high-stakes showdown election in which there’s only two candidates on the ballot. Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, whose election rivalry was billed as one of the in the country, resulted in a virtual dead heat as both candidates garnered about out of the cast, while Libertarian Chase Oliver captured the final 2%. But since no candidate captured more than 50% of the vote, according to , the top two vote getters in Warnock and Walker will go head to head in an election slated for Dec. 6.
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Midseason NFL awards: Patrick Mahomes is MVP. Colts are worthy of relegation. And let's give applause to J-E-T-S and G-E-N-O.

Midseason awards! This week’s Four Verts column is dedicated to the players and moments that have made the 2022 NFL season so special and memorable. The usual group of awards are here, but they don’t encapsulate everything we’re watching. A few new awards have been added that the NFL should consider adopting to paint a more complete picture of the league. Let’s jump in.
TENNESSEE STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy