oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Set Program Record Attendance in Loss to No. 1 Texas
NORMAN – In front of a program record crowd of 3,702 fans, the Oklahoma volleyball team were swept by No. 1 Texas, falling in three sets (3-0), 25-14, 25-19, 25-10, on Saturday evening inside McCasland Field House. "First, we have to thank the crowd for helping us break an...
oklahoma Sooner
Hill's Career Night Propels Sooners Past UAPB
NORMAN – Jalen Hill led Oklahoma men's basketball with a career-high 22 points and the Sooners edged Arkansas – Pine Bluff 66-58 at Lloyd Noble Center Friday night. "Made some winning plays. Even though we had turnovers, we executed down the stretch and got some stops," said Oklahoma head men's basketball coach Porter Moser. "We played really hard."
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Falls to West Virginia in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Eric Gray ran for over 200 yards, but Oklahoma fell on a last-second field goal to West Virginia 23-20 in Morgantown on Saturday. In a defensive fight, Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) led 20-13 after three quarters of play, but the Mountaineers outscored the Sooners 10-0 in the final frame to win. Mountaineer kicker Casey Legg pushed a 25-yard field goal attempt through the uprights as time expired to give WVU (4-6, 2-5) the victory.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Volleyball Inks Top-20 Class for 2023
NORMAN – Oklahoma volleyball head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton announced Friday the addition of three student-athletes during the 2022-23 early signing period. The tremendous trio joining the Sooners for the 2023 season are Mele Corral-Blagojevich, Emma Henry and Hannah Pfiffner. The three-member class currently ranks No. 18 in PrepVolleyball.com's 2023...
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma leaves Pennsylvania with strong finish at Journeymen Collegiate Classic
NORMAN — The Sooners ended their trip to Pennsylvania with multiple first and second place finishes at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic on Sunday afternoon. In front of his hometown crowd, Darrien Roberts dominated the 174-pound division with a 3-1 finish, including a 4-3 upset over No. 8 Coniglario (Harvard) and a comeback pin over NC State's Singleton. Roberts' showing landed him the 174-pound pool championship.
oklahoma Sooner
OU wraps up first day in Pennsylvania with win over Buffalo
NORMAN — Competing in its first dual action of the season, the Oklahoma wrestling team split its duals Saturday, defeating Buffalo 28-9 and dropping a 24-17 contest to No. 14 Lehigh at the Journeymen WrangleMania in Bethlehem, Pa. "We had some great matches and we had some matches where...
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Tennis Signs Valdes, Trondson
NORMAN - Oklahoma men's tennis head coach Nick Crowell announced the additions of Luis Valdes and Hank Trondson. "We are very excited to announce these two signees today," said Crowell. "Both guys bring exactly what we are looking for in terms of tennis and culture to the team." From Mexico...
