Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
Car accident shuts down a portion of Highway 280
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Vestavia Hills police along with emergency crews are on the scene of a car accident Thursday night. US-280 is closed in both directions at the intersection of Dolly Ridge Road and Cahaba River Road. Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
wbrc.com
Fatal car crash, fire on Parkway East
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fatal car accident around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. BFRS says two cars were involved in the accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East. One of the cars caught on fire. One person has died as a...
ABC 33/40 News
One dead, one transported to hospital after early morning crash in Roebuck
One person is dead and another person suffered serious injuries after a two-car accident Saturday morning in Roebuck, according to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service. Crews responded to the call of a car accident involving a vehicle fire around 5:30 a.m. in the 9000 block of Parkway East. One...
2 major accidents shut down I-65 southbound lanes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two major accidents Thursday morning currently have southbound lanes on I-65 shut down. A tractor-trailer overtured on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue, leaving all lanes blocked. A second accident on I-65 South right near Finley Boulevard had two lanes closed, but traffic is now moving slowly. No injuries have been […]
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
wvtm13.com
One person dead, another injured in fiery car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham first responders are investigating a fatal fiery car crash. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue and Search and Birmingham police responded to the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say two cars got into an accident which lead to the fire. One person...
1 killed, 1 injured in Birmingham crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. One person was killed after their vehicle caught on fire. The other driver was transported […]
Bitter Cold Temps Prompt Freeze Warning in Portions of Alabama
You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder. Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an […]
wvtm13.com
Two people injured in Midfield shooting
Two people were injured after being shot in Midfield on Friday night. Police Chief Jesse Bell says the shooting occurred outside a business on the 1400 block of Woodward Road. Just before 5 p.m. that day, a car pulled up to the scene and fired shots. Both victims were taken...
wvtm13.com
Woman and child treated at scene of house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Firefighters were able to quickly control a house fire in Birmingham today, but some folks needed medical attention. A spokesperson with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews were called to the 800 block of 77th Street South Friday afternoon, and found smoke coming from the rear of the house.
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
wvtm13.com
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
2 shot, at least 1 critically, after vehicle pulls up and fires outside Midfield business Friday night
Two people were wounded, including one with life-threatening injuries, after they were shot Friday night outside a Midfield business, police said. The victims were standing outside a business in the 1400 block of Woodward Road in Midfield when a car pulled up and fired rounds just before 5 p.m. Friday, said Police Chief Jesse Bell.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is saying they are seeing a rise in car break-ins downtown. At least three vehicles were found in a downtown parking lot with windows smashed and one of the drivers is sharing her experience as a warning to others. “They broke into...
Birmingham Woman Dies After Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A 31-year-old Birmingham woman died Monday after a single-vehicle accident in Tuscaloosa County, State Troopers have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said Birmingham's Jamarria E. Montgomery was driving on Sylvan Loop Road south of Tuscaloosa when her Hyundai Santa Fe left the roadway and struck a tree.
wvtm13.com
Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
CBS42.com
Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man taken into custody in relation to Sept. 20 murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Stephen Scott Jr., 19, of Irondale. Officials said Lavell Onterria Burton, 19, of Birmingham, was taken into custody. According to police reports, Scott was found shot to death on Sept. 20 in the 1700 block...
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0