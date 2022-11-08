The winter storm rolling through the Southland has caused heavy flooding on the 110 Freeway in Highland Park. Flooding was first reported at around 7:15 a.m. near the Via Marisol offramp, where several vehicles were getting stuck in the rising water. Caltrans crews that rushed to the scene were able to clear the hazard, and reopened the lanes to traffic at around 8 a.m., before another round of rainfall caused even more flooding. Traffic was diverted around the large puddle of water as workers attempted to clear the drainage area of debris. "The drainage system into which the freeway drains lead is jammed with debris," said Caltrans District 7 officials on Twitter. "The city of Los Angeles is trying to clear the debris."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO