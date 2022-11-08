Read full article on original website
Related
SoCal will be mild, sunny on Saturday
Southern California will stay cool but sunny and mostly clear over the weekend.
LA River cleanup underway after heavy rain causes trash buildup
Days after a huge winter storm hit the Southland, bringing heavy rain with it, cleanup crews are busy at work clearing the Los Angeles River of a considerable pileup of trash. A record-setting amount of rain caused chaos for many Angelenos, who were subject to road closures, evacuation orders and flash flood warnings. As the rain fell, a massive amount of runoff flooded into the LA River, causing trash to gather along the shoreline. Contracted workers through Los Angeles County expect to be cleaning through at least the end of next week as they remove literal tons of trash from the river. Thus...
Heavy Rain Floods Streets Near LAX
Westchester, Los Angeles, CA: A storm is drenching the Southland with more downpours expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Key News Network captured the rain on video flooding Aviation Boulevard and West 104th Street at 7:05 a.m. Nov. 8, in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. The heavy downpour...
Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
Here's when it is expected to arrive.
Record rainfall reported throughout Southern California
A massive storm front that rolled through Southern California brought a flurry of wild weather along with it, including flooding, high-powered winds, snowfall and record-setting rainfall. The storm slowly moved into the region on Monday, when precipitation began to fall, causing headaches for beginning of the week commuters. While rain fell through most of the day, the storm flexed its true power overnight and throughout Tuesday, when downpours accompanied by strong wind caused a bevy of watches, warnings and evacuations for people living all over Southern California. While the storm is expected to last through the earliest parts of Wednesday, some regions have...
Evacuations ordered as storm brings rain, snow to Southland
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California today, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
More people presumed dead in Ontario storm basin following heavy rainfall
A recovery operation is underway after 10 people were washed away by a swift current in an Ontario storm drain amid heavy rains Tuesday, and up to four of them remain missing. The incident was first reported around 9:50 a.m. on 4th Street near John Galvin Park. The operation is now focused on East Philadelphia […]
spectrumnews1.com
Evacuations lifted as SoCal dries out from storm
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Southern California was drying out Wednesday from a drenching storm that set rainfall records in parts of the area, with forecasters saying some light Santa Ana winds will push temperatures up slightly during daylight hours later this week, but chilly temperatures could still prevail at night.
Storm Provides Some Drought Relief, But Water Shortage Prevails
The storm was significant, but the wet trend will need to continue to curb the three-year drought.
Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin
A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Issued
A significant storm is moving across Southern California today, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day.
CBS News
Thousands left without power as massive winter storm sweeps through Southland
A massive storm sweeping through Southern California has left thousands of people without power. On top of the mandatory evacuations, flash flood warnings and road closures, tens of thousands of people were affected by power outages due to the storm. Residents serviced by SoCal Edison and Los Angeles Department of...
110 Freeway in Highland Park closed in both directions due to flooding from heavy rainfall
The winter storm rolling through the Southland has caused heavy flooding on the 110 Freeway in Highland Park. Flooding was first reported at around 7:15 a.m. near the Via Marisol offramp, where several vehicles were getting stuck in the rising water. Caltrans crews that rushed to the scene were able to clear the hazard, and reopened the lanes to traffic at around 8 a.m., before another round of rainfall caused even more flooding. Traffic was diverted around the large puddle of water as workers attempted to clear the drainage area of debris. "The drainage system into which the freeway drains lead is jammed with debris," said Caltrans District 7 officials on Twitter. "The city of Los Angeles is trying to clear the debris."
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern California mountains, likely to impact Grapevine area
Heavy snow expected to fall in Southern California’s mountains prompted officials to issue a winter storm warning Tuesday. The warning comes as the Southland is being drenched by the second of three days of rain. Snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches, with some areas measuring up to 20 inches, are forecast to fall by […]
foxla.com
Flash food warning issued for parts of LA County before expiring
LOS ANGELES - The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of East Central Los Angeles County. The warning was in effect till 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. An emergency alert was sent to millions of phones, warning residents. At 3:56 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain...
kclu.org
Storm brings one to three inches of rain to parts of the Tri-Counties
The cold front that brought some significant rain to the Central and South Coasts has moved on from the region. But, it brought us some much needed rainfall. Rainfall totals include an inch of rain in Westlake Village. 1.4” in Santa Barbara. 3” at KCLU’s transmitter above Montecito. 1.28” in Solvang, and an inch in Los Osos.
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River
Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning. Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department […]
Wet weather moving into Southern California as storm sweeps through
Diamond Bar, Santa Monica, and Studio City were just some of the many Los Angeles County cities that saw wet weather Monday morning, as a significant storm sweeps through Southern California, bringing rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.Most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County experienced substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches, according to the NWS' Los Angeles office.Due to the wet...
Storm lingers over Southern California; rain expected through Wednesday
Southern Californians are bracing for a second day of rain as a strong Pacific storm drenches the region. Forecasters said to prepare for a total of three days of precipitation with showers arriving Monday and continuing until Wednesday morning. The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to the coast and […]
Comments / 0