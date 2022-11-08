ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CBS LA

LA River cleanup underway after heavy rain causes trash buildup

Days after a huge winter storm hit the Southland, bringing heavy rain with it, cleanup crews are busy at work clearing the Los Angeles River of a considerable pileup of trash. A record-setting amount of rain caused chaos for many Angelenos, who were subject to road closures, evacuation orders and flash flood warnings. As the rain fell, a massive amount of runoff flooded into the LA River, causing trash to gather along the shoreline. Contracted workers through Los Angeles County expect to be cleaning through at least the end of next week as they remove literal tons of trash from the river. Thus...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Heavy Rain Floods Streets Near LAX

Westchester, Los Angeles, CA: A storm is drenching the Southland with more downpours expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Key News Network captured the rain on video flooding Aviation Boulevard and West 104th Street at 7:05 a.m. Nov. 8, in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. The heavy downpour...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Record rainfall reported throughout Southern California

A massive storm front that rolled through Southern California brought a flurry of wild weather along with it, including flooding, high-powered winds, snowfall and record-setting rainfall. The storm slowly moved into the region on Monday, when precipitation began to fall, causing headaches for beginning of the week commuters. While rain fell through most of the day, the storm flexed its true power overnight and throughout Tuesday, when downpours accompanied by strong wind caused a bevy of watches, warnings and evacuations for people living all over Southern California. While the storm is expected to last through the earliest parts of Wednesday, some regions have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Evacuations lifted as SoCal dries out from storm

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Southern California was drying out Wednesday from a drenching storm that set rainfall records in parts of the area, with forecasters saying some light Santa Ana winds will push temperatures up slightly during daylight hours later this week, but chilly temperatures could still prevail at night.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man dead, 2 missing in rain-swollen Ontario storm basin

A man died and two other people were missing Tuesday afternoon after a group of people was swept away in an Ontario storm drain during heavy rainfall. The incident was reported around 9:50 a.m. on East 4th Street near John Galvin Park, according to the Ontario Fire Department. A total of six people described as […]
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

110 Freeway in Highland Park closed in both directions due to flooding from heavy rainfall

The winter storm rolling through the Southland has caused heavy flooding on the 110 Freeway in Highland Park. Flooding was first reported at around 7:15 a.m. near the Via Marisol offramp, where several vehicles were getting stuck in the rising water. Caltrans crews that rushed to the scene were able to clear the hazard, and reopened the lanes to traffic at around 8 a.m., before another round of rainfall caused even more flooding. Traffic was diverted around the large puddle of water as workers attempted to clear the drainage area of debris. "The drainage system into which the freeway drains lead is jammed with debris," said Caltrans District 7 officials on Twitter. "The city of Los Angeles is trying to clear the debris."
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Storm brings one to three inches of rain to parts of the Tri-Counties

The cold front that brought some significant rain to the Central and South Coasts has moved on from the region. But, it brought us some much needed rainfall. Rainfall totals include an inch of rain in Westlake Village. 1.4” in Santa Barbara. 3” at KCLU’s transmitter above Montecito. 1.28” in Solvang, and an inch in Los Osos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 vehicles swept away in rain-swollen Los Angeles River

Rescue teams searched for any possible victims after two vehicles were carried away by the rushing waters of the rain-swollen Los Angeles River in Cypress Park Tuesday morning. Officials received a call around 7:45 a.m. reporting that the vehicles had been seen in the water passing the Washington Street Bridge, the Los Angeles Fire Department […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Wet weather moving into Southern California as storm sweeps through

Diamond Bar, Santa Monica, and Studio City were just some of the many Los Angeles County cities that saw wet weather Monday morning, as a significant storm sweeps through Southern California, bringing rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.Most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County experienced substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches, according to the NWS' Los Angeles office.Due to the wet...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

