Read full article on original website
Related
6 Incredible Benefits of HR Analytics For Startups To Reap
There is no hidden fact that technological advancements are happening all over the world. These advancements come along with various benefits due to which every field has enhanced its scope. The same is the case with the corporate world. One such technological advancement has been presented in the form of HR analytics. These data analytics have transformed how business operations are carried out.
How $5M Is Helping Black Students Prepare for and Land Corporate Jobs
Research shows that only 5% of senior executives at Fortune 500 companies are Black or Latino despite that 30% of Americans belong to those racial groups. To help change the leadership gap, at least five companies, including General Electric, Biogen, Epic Games, EY, and Nespresso, and others are investing $5 million this year to help educate and prepare students including Black Americans to become future corporate leaders.
8 Call Center Management Best Practices, Strategies And More In 2022
Customer expectations are high, and how you attend to your customers’ needs will affect customer retention and business growth. So you need an effective call center management strategy. Forbes Advisor has compiled a list of eight best practices for effective call center management. We’ll show you the best practices...
aircargoweek.com
Joana Baetz to lead Rhenus Group’s Global HR management
The Rhenus Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Joana Baetz as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). As of November 1, Dr. Joana Baetz has assumed this position, marking the next step in the career of the HR expert after her successful management of the group’s Air & Ocean and Port Logistics divisions.
ZDNet
Developer jobs: Nearly a third of top tech roles remain empty, say recruiters
Nearly a third of key software roles are going unfilled as a result of hiring pressures and market shortages, according to a workforce study of more than 3,400 senior technology professionals. A survey conducted by coding platforms CoderPad and CodinGame found that 30% of companies struggled to hire software engineers,...
Section4 Introduces Accelerated Certificate Programs to Build Strategic Leaders Faster Than Traditional Offerings
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Section4, a live learning platform for strategic leaders, today launched a set of accelerated certificate programs designed to build strategic leadership skills more quickly than traditional offerings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005196/en/ Section4 certificate programs will initially focus on core business skills, leadership, product strategy, marketing strategy, and digital transformation. (Photo: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com
A Machine Learning Engineer’s Career Path and Salary in the USA
As data science and related technologies advance, so does the need for skilled machine learning engineers. More and more businesses are deciding to hire machine learning experts to better their products and services. It is essential to collaborate with technology to expand and provide a unique service. Due to the exclusive nature of this field, machine learning engineers enjoy a high salary. There’s a good explanation for it, too. It calls for a high level of specialized education, a well-developed skill set, and a natural aptitude in the scientific realm.
US News and World Report
Ph.D. Programs That Prepare You for Work Beyond Academia
Aiming for a tenure-track university job right after completing your Ph.D.? Experts say beware. The market is tough, so consider broadening your search beyond academia. According to a June 2022 report from the American Association of University Professors, 61.5% of U.S. college and university faculty in fall 2020 had contingent positions and did not have the job security that comes with tenure.
Comments / 0