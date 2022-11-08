ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns

New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
New Yorkers Reveal Their Perfect Night In

If you’ve felt sluggish the last few days, it probably has a lot to do with the recent Daylight Saving. Ask any parent or pet owner if they think there’s a benefit to Daylight Saving and they’ll likely shout out a big no. The time change wreaks havoc on families and individuals around the world.
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!

The next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region, and maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way.
TikTokers Suspect Foul Play After a Man Married His Dead Wife’s Sister Two Months After The Accident

TikTok account @MindsEverybodiesBusiness, shared a creepy "Facebook love story" that has left people to speculate that a murder took place. The TikToker nicknamed Nosey Rosie shared a Facebook post that went viral in several groups for being fishy. A woman who was apparently involved in a "van accident" was killed along with one of her daughters. Her husband went on to marry his deceased wife's sister just two months after her passing, while his two other children were hospitalized from injuries sustained in the collision.
