Read full article on original website
Related
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
Fruit-Smashing Comedian Who Briefly Lived in Central New York Dies
Popular '80s comedian Gallagher, who was widely known for his watermelon-smashing routine, has died. He was 76 year old. His manager Craig Marquardo made the unfortunate announcement to the New York Daily News:. [Gallagher] succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California. He...
New Yorkers Reveal Their Perfect Night In
If you’ve felt sluggish the last few days, it probably has a lot to do with the recent Daylight Saving. Ask any parent or pet owner if they think there’s a benefit to Daylight Saving and they’ll likely shout out a big no. The time change wreaks havoc on families and individuals around the world.
This New York Town Was Named Most Family Friendly In The Entire State
Sometimes in New York State we get a bad reputation for being rude or unkind. We know in Upstate this is completely untrue. One region in New York State was just named the most family friendly area of the entire state. Let's be honest, being family-friendly is a bit different...
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!
The next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region, and maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way.
First Gen Z Congress Member Maxwell Frost Is a Harry Styles and Ariana Grande Stan on Main
America's very first Gen Z Congress member is a pop stan just like the rest of us. Maxwell Frost, a social justice activist and Congress's newest Democratic Representative from Florida, is 25 years old — meaning he grew up on social media like many young millennials and members of Gen Z.
NY State Police Release ID of Toddler Killed in Plainfield Crash
New York State Police are releasing the names of the toddler who died in a crash Wednesday night, November 2 in Otsego County and the two adults and four other children who were hurt. An updated news release from the New York State Police Troop C headquarters in Sidney reports...
New York’s Biggest Lottery Winners of All Time, Are You Next?
"When I win the lottery..." It's the beginning of a sentence many of us have uttered so many times. The rest of that line varies from person to person - "...I'm going to quit my job", "...I'm going to help out my family", "I'm going to give money to several charities", etc.
TikTokers Suspect Foul Play After a Man Married His Dead Wife’s Sister Two Months After The Accident
TikTok account @MindsEverybodiesBusiness, shared a creepy "Facebook love story" that has left people to speculate that a murder took place. The TikToker nicknamed Nosey Rosie shared a Facebook post that went viral in several groups for being fishy. A woman who was apparently involved in a "van accident" was killed along with one of her daughters. Her husband went on to marry his deceased wife's sister just two months after her passing, while his two other children were hospitalized from injuries sustained in the collision.
Mix 103.9
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 103.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsrkfm.com
Comments / 0