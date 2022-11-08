Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Sheriff's deputy arrested on duty with blood-alcohol content of 0.13 percent
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday evening announced the arrest of a deputy on suspicion of DUI. Allahno Dean Hughes, 35, was responding to a call for service Saturday in a marked Placer County Sheriff’s patrol car. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s personnel were already on scene, suspected Hughes was under the influence and confronted him.
Rocklin's Veterans Day Ceremony
The Rocklin American Legion Post 620 hosted the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Rocklin Cemetery on Veterans Day, Friday. “This event has been going on for 50 to 60 years,” said Rocklin American Legion Post 620 Commander Nick Bonge in last week’s front page Gold Country Media article, “Several events to celebrate Veterans Day here,” “It’s a well-known event for the community to honor Veterans Day.”
Lincoln Police logs
Celeste Mary Joy Dossett Davis, 38 of Rocklin was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Oct. 30 for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) at Lincoln Boulevard/Ferrari Ranch Road. She was booked into the Placer County Jail. Maile Lolani Wong, 37 of Fairfield was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Oct. 30 for warrants at...
Auburn Union School District taking additional month to come to school closure decision
After listening to parents, students, teachers and community members address Auburn Union School District’s need to close a school at the end of the year, trustees this week voted to extend the timeline under which a final decision will be made. More than 150 community members packed the EV...
Veterans Day celebrated early in Vernon Street Town Square in Roseville
Area residents celebrated Veterans Day a night early Nov. 10 at Vernon Street Town Square in Roseville. They honored the community’s veterans and the service and sacrifices they have made to the country. Roseville Parks, Recreation and Events hosted the event. It was sponsored by Placer County Transportation Planning...
Jodi Sanford Black 8/3/1971 - 10/15/2022
Jodi Christine Sanford Black (But, loved her Mother's middle name Rose and would use that as well) Jodi was born on August 3rd, 1971. Born and raised in the Granite Bay/Loomis area, Jodi had a warm kind spirit and an infectious laugh that would bring anyone joy. People young and old adored Jodi, immediately at ease and enjoying life just from being in her orbit.
West Park cruises to victory over Nevada Union, advances to Division 4 section semifinals
West Park High School scored big in the first half against Nevada Union to move on to the Sac-Joaquin Division IV football playoffs with a 48-28 victory in Roseville on Friday night. The halftime score of 38-7 nearly mirrored the 36-6 final score of the first game between the clubs...
Forest Lake Christian advances to NorCal semifinals with sweep of Vallejo school
Make that 12 straight wins for Forest Lake Christian girls volleyball, as the third-seeded Falcons topped No. 6 seed Vallejo-North Hills Christian 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-21) Wednesday night in the opening round of the CIF Northern California Regional Division VI playoffs. It’s been a dominant winning streak for Forest Lake...
413 yards: Acia's career night launches Del Oro past Antelope, into Division 2 section semifinals
DEL ORO 46, ANTELOPE 26 Antelope 7 0 7 12 – 26 Del Oro 7 12 13 14 – 46 DO – Kainoa Acia 5 run (Cameron Smith kick) Ant – Trevon Watson 44 pass from Jasiah Bateman (Landon Richardson kick) DO – Tommy Poe 12 pass from Caden Pinnick (kick failed) DO – Acia 3 run (run failed) DO – Cade Lawley 44 pass from Pinnick (kick good) Ant – Bateman 4 run (Richardson kick) DO – Robert Garcia 2 run (run failed) Ant – Curron Borders 1 run (pass failed) DO – Acia 6 run (kick good) Ant – Cassidy Cole 8 pass from Bateman (pass failed) DO – Acia 12 run (kick good)
Trojans rip Thundering Herd, 37-14
Featuring a dynamite passing game and a solid defense that has been there all season, the Oak Ridge Trojans rolled over Elk Grove, 37-14, in the second round of the playoffs on Friday night. Senior quarterback Maddox Varella found Kaleb Edwards for a five-yard completion on the game’s opening play...
