Effective Wednesday, November 9 at 6 a.m.: All Evacuation Orders Lifted for Canyons in Bond Fire Burn Area
Santa Ana, Calif. (November 9, 2022): Effective Wednesday, November 9 at 6 a.m. all evacuation orders will be lifted for Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon in the Bond Fire burn area. Road closures will be lifted for all roadways in the Canyons at 6 a.m. To report storm-related...
BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater
A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
County of Orange to Host Veterans and Military Family Career and Resource Fair
SANTA ANA, Calif. (November 10, 2022) – The County of Orange will host a Veterans and Military Family Career and Resource Fair in early 2023. Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District, has committed $10,000 to support this effort, which will help veterans and their families access valuable resources and obtain gainful employment that will lead to self-sufficiency.
County of Orange Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week
SANTA ANA, Calif. (November 10, 2022) – To celebrate the U.S. Department of Labor’s eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), the County of Orange and Orange County Workforce Development Board (OCWDB) are hosting a series of virtual apprenticeship information sessions in partnership with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
