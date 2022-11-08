ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

BREAKING Four presumed dead and one body found after 10 people in homeless encampment swept away in raging river as storm pounds California: Fire crews pull five survivors from the floodwater

A body has been found and four other people are presumed dead after a homeless encampment of at least ten people was swept more than three miles downstream by flash flooding in southern California. The group was sheltered inside a flood tunnel in a park in Ontario, a city around...
ONTARIO, CA
ocgov.com

County of Orange to Host Veterans and Military Family Career and Resource Fair

SANTA ANA, Calif. (November 10, 2022) – The County of Orange will host a Veterans and Military Family Career and Resource Fair in early 2023. Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Fifth District, has committed $10,000 to support this effort, which will help veterans and their families access valuable resources and obtain gainful employment that will lead to self-sufficiency.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ocgov.com

County of Orange Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

SANTA ANA, Calif. (November 10, 2022) – To celebrate the U.S. Department of Labor’s eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), the County of Orange and Orange County Workforce Development Board (OCWDB) are hosting a series of virtual apprenticeship information sessions in partnership with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy