Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Cryptos That Belong Only in a High-Risk, High-Reward Portfolio
Looking for a way to boost your crypto portfolio returns? You might want to add a high-risk, high-reward crypto to your portfolio that can deliver superior investment returns during a time of macroeconomic uncertainty. Three high-risk, high-return cryptos that stand out right now include Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), ApeCoin (CRYPTO: APE),...
NASDAQ
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
Is Top Lithium Stock Albemarle a Buy After Reiterating Its Highly Profitable Outlook?
Shares of top lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) are up 19 % over the last one-year stretch, obliterating the 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Why? Thank the electric vehicle (EV) market, which has an insatiable appetite for lithium right now. Albemarle is rapidly scaling up its operations to try and feed the beast.
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Textiles, Computer Peripherals
In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.2%. Leading the group were shares of A.K.A. Brands Holding, up about 22.2% and shares of Unifi up about 13.7% on the day. Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day...
NASDAQ
How the FTX Meltdown Dragged FTX, Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Down This Week
Cryptocurrencies are having a rough week as one of the world's most popular crypto-trading exchanges experienced a financial crisis, culminating in a Chapter 11 filing for bankruptcy protection. Here's how the FTX cryptocurrency exchange's financial meltdown has affected some of the leading digital currencies, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and CoinGecko.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
NASDAQ
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Defense Stocks
In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities, off about 18.8% and shares of American States Water off about 4.3% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday are...
NASDAQ
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Once More for the People in the Back: Get Your Digital Assets off Centralized Exchanges
Just when you thought the coast was clear to take a position in crypto, the bottom has fallen out — yet again. This time, it happened because crypto exchange FTX may have become insolvent, and its bailout from Binance is no longer on the table. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the...
NASDAQ
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. POPULAR INC (BPOP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks...
NASDAQ
Whisky, Art, and Farmland: Alternative Assets in Retail Portfolios
Major global stock benchmarks - the S&P 500 (SPX), the NASDAQ, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI EM, and MSCI ACWI - have all tumbled by double digits since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, bonds don’t offer any salvation from the stock market bloodbath, as they have been selling off as well. It looks like there’s no place to hide for retail investors, at least in the “traditional” markets. No wonder more and more retail investors are searching for ways to enter the alternative investments sphere.
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy
In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.7%. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.2% and 10.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 25.63% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is down 34.92% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 49.47% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and WBD make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2022: AEL, FOCS, PGY, EXFY
Financial stocks were moderately higher late in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each advancing about 1.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping less than 0.1%. Bitcoin was declining...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 11/11/2022: KRKR,MTTR,NVS,AVT,SOUN
Technology stocks added to their two-day gains Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 3.0%. In company news, 36Kr Holdings (KRKR) jumped 5% on Friday after the Chinese online media publisher said it was partnering with the FutureCar...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI
The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 368,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of KXI were off about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ambev,...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: ROP,AVB,MAR,TMO,LRCX
Roper Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6825 per share, payable on January 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 9, 2023. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2022, or an expected $0.25 increase on an annual basis, $0.0625 on a quarterly basis. This is the thirtieth consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.
NASDAQ
Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Investors might want to bet on Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts. That said, over 70% of analysts covering PLUG stock remain bullish as the company reaffirmed its long-term targets, while others see the possibility of the company over-promising and under-delivering.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Sleep Better in a Bear Market
The stock market has been rather turbulent so far in 2022, and there's no sign of this volatility going away anytime soon. This means many investors are understandably reluctant to add any new stocks to their portfolio. However, there are some stocks that could still be an excellent fit in...
Comments / 0