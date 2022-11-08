Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed outside Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man stabbed outside a bar received non-life-threatening injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. in central Sioux Falls. Reports say two men were arguing inside the bar and then decided to go outside to fight. At one point, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the head and neck. The 31-year-old victim from Sioux Falls was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.
Reward offered in South Dakota dog shooting case
A Hartford family is now offering a reward in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed their dog.
KELOLAND TV
SF Police share robbery surveillance video
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for the person that robbed a convenience store on Monday, November 7. Sioux Falls Police posted this surveillance video from the robbery:. If you recognize him or have any info on the robbery, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 605...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating a robbery at convenience store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shoplifting at a local convenience store. The initial call came in as a robbery at the store near the corner of 10th Street and 12th Street in central Sioux Falls. “The clerk believes was a teenager. He ended...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say multiple shots were fired in a Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 1 a.m. in a southwest Sioux Falls bar, two people went outside the establishment to fight, and someone else started shooting a gun. Nine shell casings were found on the property, three bullets hit the building, and another hit a parked car. As soon as the gun was fired, people started to run. Officers will look to the establishment’s surveillance footage for more information.
KELOLAND TV
Cold temperatures ahead across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extended forecast is quite cold for KELOLAND. While there’s no snow yet for these holiday decorations at Falls Park that won’t prevent the cold air from becoming a big story. As it turns out, the lack of snow is our only saving grace from preventing even harsher conditions.
Fatal South Dakota crash on I-90 closes stretch from SF to Hartford
Two people died in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
KELOLAND TV
Lennox police investigating stolen trailer
LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — A call about a suspicious trailer turned out to be a theft, Lennox police say. On Wednesday evening, the Lennox Police Department received a call about a suspicious trailer when they discovered it had actually been stolen. Officers eventually found out the trailer had been...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
Saving Teens’ Lives At Sioux Falls Safety Village Crash Clinic
This is the kind of class I wish they would have had when I was a kid. I would have known a whole lot more about cars if I had taken something like this. It could have prevented some of the numerous annoying issues that have come up!. If you...
Major Sioux Falls Food Desert Getting New Grocery Store
When the Hy-Vee on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls closed earlier this year it turned a west-central Sioux Falls neighborhood into a proverbial "food desert". Not that there aren't available edibles in that part of Sioux Falls, but affordable and nutritious may not describe what is currently for purchase in that part of town. What remains, tends toward fast and snack food from convenience and chain fast food restaurants.
KELOLAND TV
Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
dakotanewsnow.com
Semi-truck rolled on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the two people in the semi-truck that rolled on I-29 received minor injuries. According to Sgt. Cory Hartley, the semi-trailer truck, was driving northbound on I-29 when it entered into the median, jack-knifed, and rolled onto its side.
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
Kameron Nelson is making history in the South Dakota House of Representatives as the first out gay legislator.
dakotanewsnow.com
Drought conditions affecting structures, foundations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Long-term drought conditions have affected the U.S. economy, recreation, and even simple places like home. Depleted soil moisture puts the integrity of home foundations and other structures at serious risk of failure. Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority explained some of the concerns you should be aware of.
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner
Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
kynt1450.com
Vehicle Pursuit Sweeps Through Yankton
A routine traffic stop led to a traffic pursuit in Yankton early Thursday morning. Highway Patrol says that at 2 am Thursday morning, a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop on a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup on Highway 81. Tony Mangan with the SD Department of...
Sioux Falls Breakfast Hotspot Offers Free Meal To Veterans Friday
If you're losing track of days this week, this Friday, November 11th is Veteran's Day. We can never say thank you enough to our veterans. They gave up so much and sometimes too hard to find the words to show our appreciation. Luckily, food is always a way to a person's heart.
973 KKRC Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://973kkrc.com/
Comments / 1