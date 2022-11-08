Read full article on original website
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
It was a week of highs and lows with the lows being the passing of artists Kevin O’Neill and Carlos Pacheco this week. Breaking such news is never a good occasion, and it hasn’t been often we’ve had to cover two deaths in the one week. Although, it’s becoming something of a dire year, what with the passing of Neal Adams, George Pérez and Alan Grant too.
Image Comics Shares 10 More Spawn Variant Covers Celebrating Its 30 Anniversary
Yesterday we gave you a first look at 21 Image Comics’ covers featuring Todd McFarlane’s Spawn and today we bring you another 10 for The Bone Orchard Mythos: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #4, The Deadliest Bouquet #5, Vanish #4, 20th Century Men #5, Dark Ride #3, Kroma #2, Plush #2, Kaya #3, The Department of Truth: Wild Fictions Special, and Voyagis #3, all out this December.
‘We’ve forgotten how to be innocent’: Tim Minchin on comedy, music and the joy of Matilda
I had not expected to cry. I had not expected to cry three times. A screening of a kids’ film, 8.30 in the morning, a musical for Christ’s sake, and out of nowhere, I was crying. “Shall I tell you why?” asks Tim Minchin the next day, leaning forward over a precarious little table of tea. And then he tells me and I have to hold my breath to stop myself crying again.
‘Lost Boy: Origin Of Peter Pan’ Enters Its Final Week On Kickstarter
A reimagining of Peter Pan’s origin story enters its final week of crowdfunding just a few hundred dollars shy of its $4,500 goal. Written by 14 year old Bunnie A.D., Lost Boy tells the story of how a Hand became a Hook, and how a ‘Peeter’ became The Pan.
Creator Confessions: Expanding Beyond Comics
A lot of aspiring creators have one story in mind. It basically becomes like their child; something that they have to nurture and will eventually become synonymous with. After several installments, however, the comic format may be limiting for that particular story. That’s not to say it can’t be good and cultivate a large following. But universes and stories — especially big ones — are never restricted to just one medium or format of storytelling. There are so many different mediums available to creators that it’s important to often branch out and look at other ways to expand their universe.
Preview: ‘Kepler’ Reveals The Merciless Ambition And Identity Of The Gods Themselves
‘When the Benadem, benevolent space gods, return to Kepler, a planet where homosapiens went extinct and all other hominid species thrived, their arrival threatens to plunge the world into chaos. West, a 16-year-old Neanderthal girl, is thrust into the conflict and her efforts–unique because of her mixed hominid heritage–not only change her life, but also reveal the merciless ambition and identity of the gods themselves.’
A Concert To Die For: Reviewing Scout Comics’ `Killchella’ #1
If you were ever willing to die to see your favorite band in concert, Killchella may be the series for you. A play on words on the Coachella music festival, Killchella opens with a couple being murdered by a mysterious woman. The story then shifts to a group of friends from Los Angeles who are camped out in a motel waiting to see their favorite singer in concert the next night.
One Piece Diaries #40: Post-Enies Lobby Fillers
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
BOOM! Studios Reveals InHyuk Lee Cover For ‘A Vicious Circle’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed the variant cover by InHyuk Lee for A Vicious Circle #1, the premiere issue of a prestige 3-issue original series from writer Mattson Tomlin, and artist Lee Bermejo, available in December 2022. ‘Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the...
Mad Cave Studios Announces ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ For Spring 2023
It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Mad Cave Studios’ all-new series, Hunt. Kill. Repeat., written by Mark London, with artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, letterer Rus Wooton, and cover artist Ryan Kincaid . The former goddess, Artemis, daughter of Zeus, is...
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 2
Right from the start, Titans sets itself up as being edgier and darker then its superhero contemporaries. It features dark storylines and themes as well as language, violence, and sex. But just two episodes in and this season seems to be its darkest yet. There is human sacrifice and murder at every turn. It still tries to keep a lot of lightness and brevity amongst the Titans team, but it’s obvious that this episode dovetailed into straight horror territory. Not that that’s a bad thing. It just means that the rest of the season has to keep up the pace and come up with a satisfying horrific payoff.
Review: ‘Pennyworth’ S03 Ep.8 – ‘Red Marauder’
Thomas (Ben Aldridge) is ghosting Martha (Emma Paetz), the British military have taken over Salt’s lab so they can use Lullaby to create mind-controlled soldiers, and Patricia (Salóme Gunnarsdóttir) is testing out how many times she can go to a party that goes south and come out unscathed. Mostly, though, this week’s episode mines X-Men/mutant territory, with its portrayal of how PWEs are being ostracized and attacked, with Captain “Gully” Blighty (James Purefoy) as the one exception.
There’s Just Us: Reviewing ‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ #1
‘Sabretooth And The Exiles’ kicks off the second chapter of this series that continues to pull apart Krakoa and the Marvel Universe and speak to the injustices there reflected from our own unbalanced reality. A series that pulls no punches when diving deep into systems and those they harm/leave behind while also providing fantastic character depth and development for some of the forgotten or left-behind mutants of Marvel.
Taking The Fun Out Of Riddles: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #12
‘Batgirls’ might have reached the end of Bat Girl Summer, but the fall and beyond for these characters is just as bright and awesome. There is a great energy and style to this book that makes sure it never loses a step and is fun but serious at the same time month after month, a clear love on the page from everyone involved.
Dark Horse Books Reveals New Trailer For Sci-Fi Noir ‘Wiper’ OGN
Dark Horse Books has revealed a new trailer featuring never-before-seen art from their upcoming Wiper TPB, out next Wednesday from writer John Harris Dunning, artist Ricardo Cabral, and colorist Brad Simpson. ‘Lula Nomi is a Wiper–a private detective who guarantees complete discretion. A memory wipe after every job sees to...
Part Cybernetic ‘The Metamorphosis’ Part ‘Twilight Zone,’ Scout Comics Announces ‘Lost Souls: Haywire’
Scout Comics has announced Lost Souls: Haywire, dropping soon from creator Darryl Knickrehm. ‘Bob is a psychiatrist for robots, a psychiatrist who hates his job. Day in and day out he analyzes, certifies and judges the head-spinning drones, the stuttering bots, the self-looping droids – and he’s had enough! All this silicon lunacy is driving him insane.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review
Closing out Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a lot of ground to cover — and that’s before its solemn duty to serve as a public morning for the series’ late star, Chadwick Boseman. Helpfully, the film does not attempt to delay the grief or the sense of tragedy surrounding the actor’s death in August of 2020. While other versions of this story might use his absence in a different way and delay confronting the real world circumstances of the character’s disappearance until the last possible moment, here, it’s minute one.
Neon Lights And Chrome: Discussing `Wiper’ With John Harris Dunning And Ricardo Cabral
In their new graphic novel, Wiper, writer John Harris Dunning and artist Ricardo Cabral have depicted the world of 2223, a century after the West is wiped out in a nuclear war. The central character is Lula Nomi, a private investigator whose memory of each job she works is erased upon completion. But all is not as it seems with Nomi.
Avenger Prime Reveals Themself As Jason Aaron’s Historic ‘Avengers Assemble’ Crossover Continues
Later this month, fans will witness the opening battle of the greatest conflict in Avengers history in Avengers Assemble Alpha #1. The one-shot will kick off a crossover saga between Jason Aaron’s Avengers and Avengers Forever titles and serve as the conclusion to the comic visionary’s nearly five-year run on the franchise. Readers should prepare for a war beyond all imagination as Avengers Tower at Infinity’s End falls under assault by the ultimate forces of evil including the Multiversal Masters of Evil and Mephisto.
Image Ends Its Year-Long 30th Anniversary With ‘Spawn’ Cover Takeover
Todd McFarlane’s iconic character Spawn will be hard to escape this holiday season as he appears on over nearly 50 different covers for Image Comics’ titles this December. That, and the Spawn/Batman crossover, of course. And here’ where you’ll find him:. 3Keys #3 Cover C by...
