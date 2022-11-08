Read full article on original website
cvindependent.com
Community Voices: Remembering Jack Lyons
The local theater community recently lost an icon. Longtime theater critic and supporter Jack Lyons passed away on Oct. 13 from prostate cancer at the age of 90. Virtually every valley actor, director and producer CEO knew Jack—and he was almost universally loved. Jack studied motion picture/TV writing, producing...
ukenreport.com
Avelo Airlines Takes Flight in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS — Avelo Airlines today, Friday, Nov. 11, will begin serving Palm Springs with seasonal nonstop service to Sonoma/Santa Rosa, California and Bend/Redmond, Ore. Avelo will begin service to Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 12. All routes will operate seasonally on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. The Sonoma/Santa Rosa and...
First snow hits Palm Springs Aerial Tramway; Guessing contest winners announced
We've got snow up on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway! The tram's mountain station got hit with five inches of snow on Tuesday night. First snowfall at the tram came a little over a month earlier than it did in 2021. Last year, snow fell for the first time in the middle of December.
cityofmenifee.us
Don't forget Menifee's Fall Shred Fest has been rescheduled to tomorrow, November 12
Stop by Menifee City Hall from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (or until bins are full) for our free community shredding event. ✔ Can bring up to three banker boxes (or equivalent to) to shred. - No binders, binder clips, or other objects in boxes. For more information, contact Cheyanne...
nomadlawyer.org
San Bernardino: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In San Bernardino, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In San Bernardino California. If you are looking for a getaway that has a lot to offer, look no further than San Bernardino, California. This city is one of the largest in the Inland Empire, and is home to many attractions and events. The city...
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions.
Snow covers Southern California mountains, closes schools in Big Bear
Heavy snow landed on Southern California’s mountaintops overnight, prompting schools to close in some mountain communities Wednesday. Video showed several inches of white powder falling in Wrightwood and Running Springs amid the winter-like conditions. Inclement weather, power outages and unsafe road conditions in Big Bear prompted the Bear Valley Unified School District to close its […]
ukenreport.com
Canyon Trail Regularly Used as Trade Highway
Native Americans found Canyon Trail an easy route to move between the high and low deserts. Day hikers can head through a rare, lush spot in a canyon bridging the Mojave and Colorado deserts near Desert Hot Springs. The 9.76 miles round trip Canyon Trail sits in the Big Morongo...
This LA-Based Company Is Building the First Microgrid Community Where Homes Will Generate Solar Power Energy for the Grid
Out in the desert in Riverside County, 15 miles north of Temecula, a new way of living is under development. It won’t be the first Californian community to place an emphasis on sharing, but instead of property or spouses, these neighbors will share something else: electrons. As part of...
ukenreport.com
Free Veterans Day Fishing at Lake Cahuilla
LA QUINTA – As a way to say thank you and to honor all who have served our country, Riverside County is providing them with free admission and fishing at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park is open Veterans...
iebusinessdaily.com
Mall demolition hits snag
The demolition of Carousel Mall is on hold, at least for the moment. The city council is scheduled to discuss at its Dec. 7 meeting a proposal to level the abandoned structure for $7.7 million, said Councilman Theodore Sanchez. Because the average price proposed by other demolition companies is closer...
NBC Los Angeles
Clear the Shelters Particpant Animal Friends of the Valleys Unveils a Brand New Spay/Neuter & Vaccine Clinic in Wildomar
Nonprofit animal shelter Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) - one of NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters' longtime participants - is set to break ground on a new low-cost pet spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, replacing the the existing spay/neuter clinic located in Lake Elsinore, Calif, adjacent to the shelter. It will be the only low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic serving Southwest Riverside County once completed in approximately 2024.
Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast
Businesses in the Inland Empire's Lake Perris getaway destination say the state's natural catastrophe plan is a disaster
knewsradio.com
Meth, Illegal Handguns Found At Homes In Coachella, Indio
Drugs, weapons found at homes in Coachella, Indio Nov 4th 2022. A 23 year old man from Coachella is spending time locked up in Indio. You can find Juan Gasca Nava at the County Jail after he was busted on Friday afternoon November 4th 2022 by the Coachella VAlley Violent Crime Gang Task Force.
Woman killed in I-10 freeway wreck in Palm Desert
A driver was killed early Monday morning when her car left the roadway, struck a parked car, then rolled over and slammed into trees lining Interstate 10 in Palm Desert. The crash happened in the freeway's eastbound lanes at approximately 3:24 a.m. approximately a mile west of Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening
During yesterday's First Alert Weather Alert Day parts of the valley experienced dangerous flooding brought about by the storm. Three vehicles were caught in the moving water at the wash area off of Indian Canyon Drive. You can read the full story here. One of the drivers whose vehicle was trapped in the moving water
Measure A has the city of La Quinta divided
La Quinta's Measure A is leaning towards a Yes vote. A "Yes" on Measure A would put specific limits on short-term vacation rentals in the city. "Approximately $8 million in tax revenue to the City would be lost annually," said Marcie Graham, La Quinta's Marketing, Brandshaper & Communications. A "No" on Measure A will keep
“A second opinion saved her life,” Bermuda Dunes mom creates nonprofit to help parents after daughter’s misdiagnosis
A new local nonprofit, Advocates 4 Pediatric 2nd Opinions, was launched in July 2022 by Bermuda Dunes resident Jessica Fincher, after her young daughter's misdiagnosis. "When we saw the doctor he said it could be two things. One thing she'll need surgery right away and or it could be something else and where it's probably
Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains
Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead
Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community
Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
