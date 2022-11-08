Read full article on original website
knewsradio.com
Tropical Storm Nicole live updates: 4 dead in Orange County, Florida
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast early Thursday as a Category 1 storm. At least 45 of Florida’s 67 counties are under a state of emergency due to Nicole. Nicole formed as a subtropical storm in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Monday,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida
Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
click orlando
Here are the top 10 ‘luckiest’ stores to buy lottery tickets in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you missed the chance to win big after the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed earlier this week, you still have a chance to try your luck in other ways. Data from the Florida Lottery shows the top 10 locations in Central Florida that...
click orlando
Orlando college student agrees to plea deal in U.S. Capitol attack case
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A former Orlando college student has agreed to a plea deal in his case stemming from the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Grady Owens, a student at Full Sail University at the time, was arrested by the FBI in April 2021. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling...
click orlando
Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole
BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
allears.net
New Luxury Hotel Announced Nearby Disney World
Orlando is the theme park capital of the world. Because there is SO much to do in the Florida city, it should come as no surprise that there are an endless amount of hotels you can stay at. When it comes to staying in Disney World, you can choose to stay on-site at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, or off-site at one of Orlando’s many options. And now, there’s a new hotel you’ll soon be able to stay at!
The #1 neighborhood in Orlando might not be what you think
A beautiful neighborhood in OrlandoEmens on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando, I knew nothing about the area. Obviously. But it would've done me well to do some research. I love my luxury apartment complex, but it is smack in the middle of the worst area of Orlando. Each time someone new comes to visit me, they always comment about why anyone would bother to put a luxury apartment complex in this part of town. I've had my car stolen, a man was caught doing terrible things in the elevator,and sometimes random people who don't live here will just walk in and ask you to use your phone charger. True story.
EDC Orlando appears to be ‘unaffected’ by Tropical Storm Nicole, plans to have update
ORLANDO, Fla. — EDC Orlando is scheduled to kick off Friday through Sunday following Tropical Storm Nicole. EDC Orlando is expected to take place at Tinker Field a day after Tropical Storm Nicole went through the area. Insomniac Public Relations Manager Page Bakunas told WFTV that organizers are assessing the venue and checking for damage.
wmfe.org
Central Florida prepares for Nicole
The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
click orlando
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
channele2e.com
Tropical Storm Nicole and ConnectWise IT Nation: Storm Updates
Tropical Storm Nicole, which could strengthen into a category 1 hurricane, appears to be approaching Orlando, Florida — where ConnectWise is hosting the IT Nation Connect 2022 conference for MSPs on November 9-11. Still, the storm threat has not kept MSPs away from the show. The massive keynote room...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots November 8, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Keith Palmer Allen. DOB02/27/1981. Melbourne, Florida. VOP. DOB09/29/1990. Merritt Island, Florida. Trespass Fail Leave Property Upon Order of Owner...
mouseplanet.com
Orlando and Walt Disney's Ancestors
When people think of Walt Disney World, they immediately think of Orlando, Florida. However, the vacation kingdom is actually located about twenty miles west of downtown Orlando. It straddles both Orange and Osceola counties. While Walt Disney World recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, it is still a latecomer to Orlando's...
orangeobserver.com
Oakland welcomes new police chief
Darron Esan has exchanged one OPD badge for another and has made the move from the Orlando Police Department to the Oakland Police Department. Orlando police Lt. Esan wasn’t looking to retire, but when the opportunity arose to apply for the position of Oakland chief of police, he knew he was ready for the challenge.
piratesandprincesses.net
Night of a Million Lights Returning to Island H20
The highly anticipated Orlando event, Night of a Million Lights, is returning for 2022. It was named the “number one thing to do in December in Orlando” by USA Today. Its normal location is at the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. However, this year this event will be taking place at the Kissimmee Waterpark, Island H20. The event runs from November 12th to January 1st, 2023.
westorlandonews.com
CFX Temporarily Suspends Cash Toll Collection
As Central Florida is under a Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning ahead of Nicole, the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) will temporarily suspend cash toll collection and close its headquarters and E-PASS Customer Service Walk-In Center. CFX closure details due to Nicole, which is expected to become a hurricane...
click orlando
Orange County leaders urge residents to pivot to preparation as Nicole nears Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Wednesday held a news conference to discuss the county’s preparations and storm readiness, now faced with Hurricane Nicole. Demings was joined at the event — held in the county’s Emergency Operations Center in Winter Park — by a...
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
disneydining.com
Brightline High-Speed Rail Project to Disney World Back On…Sort of
When Disney’s Magical Express ended earlier this year, a big gap in coverage between Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World was created. Disney likely hoped that people would utilize their Minnie Van service. But the price proved too high for many to tolerate when similar services were available at a much lower cost. Enter Brightline.
Hurricane Nicole: Doordash will stop food delivery services
ORLANDO, Fla. — DoorDash will be suspending operations across central Florida due to Hurricane Nicole. The company announced that it will stop taking orders in Orlando and surrounding areas starting Wednesday night at 9 p.m. They said that they took this precautionary measure because Hurricane Nicole is forecast to...
