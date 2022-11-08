Read full article on original website
Preview: An Urgent Stealth Mission In ‘Star Trek– Resurgence’ #1
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek: Resurgence #1 (of 5), out today from writers Andrew Grant and Dan Martin, artist Josh Hood, colorist Charlie Kirchoff, and letterer Neil Uyetake. ‘On a windswept planet bordering the notoriously hostile Talarian Republic, a scientist on the cusp of developing technology...
Previewing Daniel Warren Johnson’s ‘Do A Powerbomb’ #4
Lona Steelrose and Cobrasun must face a hard truth as FYSO wrestles with their own life or death situation!
Preview: Adventures Above And Below The Waves In ‘Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible’ Vol 1
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Abe Sapien: Dark And Terrible Volume 1 TPB, out next week from writers Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, and Scott Allie, artists Max Fiumara and Sebastian Fiumara, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘On the run at the end of the world, Abe seeks the...
Preview: It’s Old-Fashioned Pulp Fun In ‘Hellboy– Weird Tales’ TPB
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Hellboy: Weird Tales TPB, out this week from writers Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, and Jill Thompson, artists Evan Dorkin, Craig Thompson, Guy Davis, Eric Powell, and P. Craig Russell, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘Some of the best writers and artists in comics...
Previewing David Messina’s Contemporary Fantasy Series ‘3Keys’ #2
“As the United States begins to go demonically insane comic-shop register-jockey Noah Carter and her tigerman mentor Theon find themselves battling even more other-dimensional monsters – but what does it all mean? And who-or what-is behind it? The answers begin to take shape here courtesy of superstar artist David Messina!”
Scott Snyder Announces ‘By A Thread’ And The Extension Of His Deal With Comixology Originals
Scott Snyder is expanding his deal with Comixology Originals with the announcements of new title,. which is co-written by his son. will be co-written by Scott Snyder and his son, Jack Snyder. The series will be illustrated by artist Valeria Favoccia (Beatrix Rose: Vigilante) and coluored by Whitney Cogar (Giant Days).
‘Lost Boy: Origin Of Peter Pan’ Enters Its Final Week On Kickstarter
A reimagining of Peter Pan’s origin story enters its final week of crowdfunding just a few hundred dollars shy of its $4,500 goal. Written by 14 year old Bunnie A.D., Lost Boy tells the story of how a Hand became a Hook, and how a ‘Peeter’ became The Pan.
Creator Confessions: Expanding Beyond Comics
A lot of aspiring creators have one story in mind. It basically becomes like their child; something that they have to nurture and will eventually become synonymous with. After several installments, however, the comic format may be limiting for that particular story. That’s not to say it can’t be good and cultivate a large following. But universes and stories — especially big ones — are never restricted to just one medium or format of storytelling. There are so many different mediums available to creators that it’s important to often branch out and look at other ways to expand their universe.
A Concert To Die For: Reviewing Scout Comics’ `Killchella’ #1
If you were ever willing to die to see your favorite band in concert, Killchella may be the series for you. A play on words on the Coachella music festival, Killchella opens with a couple being murdered by a mysterious woman. The story then shifts to a group of friends from Los Angeles who are camped out in a motel waiting to see their favorite singer in concert the next night.
Previewing The ‘Far Cry 6’ Prequel Tie-In ‘Far Cry: Esperanza’s Tears’ #2 From Ablaze Publishing
“Juan Cortez’s short time in Santa Costa has been more than eventful…and things are just getting started! Meeting all of the major players in the country can be dangerous for Juan, but not nearly as dangerous as it is for his target. Will he be able to pull off the job before the rival factions vying for control get in his way?
One Piece Diaries #40: Post-Enies Lobby Fillers
One Piece is one of the most beloved anime in history, but at over 1,000 episodes, it’s tough for those who haven’t been watching from the start to jump on board. One Piece Diaries tracks one writer’s experience with this daunting rite of passage. With hype for the highs and critique for the lows, this column will help you decide whether to take your own One Piece journey – or let you relive the one you’re already on. It will update biweekly every other Thursday.
Mad Cave Studios Announces ‘Hunt. Kill. Repeat.’ For Spring 2023
It’s Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Mad Cave Studios’ all-new series, Hunt. Kill. Repeat., written by Mark London, with artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering, colorist Lee Loughridge, letterer Rus Wooton, and cover artist Ryan Kincaid . The former goddess, Artemis, daughter of Zeus, is...
Nothing To Fear But Fear Itself: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #15
‘I Am Batman’ continues its roller coaster of a run by taking time away from the heavily cop-focused stories to dive into Batman’s mind and fears, while also finally connecting the character more to the DC Universe at large. Pitting the hero against a foe like Sinestro is a pretty big swing for a character that has mostly been very street-focused since his debut, but at the end of the day, it works and opens more doors for what could be done with this Batman going forward.
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 3
This episode of Titans took a rather peculiar way of unfolding. With so many characters, it’s understandable that sometimes they might break up into teams and use these smaller groups to follow different plot threats. Nevertheless, there’s still a lot left up in the air. So while some teams explore new territory, others completely ignore lingering questions that have yet to be answered. This is not necessarily a bad way of telling a story. There are plenty of episodes left and so answers may come down the line. In which case, these episodes that leave the overall plot lingering in limbo have to exist to move things forward.
First Look: Gruesome Consequences In R.L. Stine’s ‘Stuff Of Nightmares’ #3
BOOM! Studios revealed today a first look at Stuff Of Nightmares #3, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series from R.L. Stine, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan, colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Jim Campbell. ‘Reeling from disaster, Issac and Stella are left to pick...
‘The Experience’ To Feature ‘Black Panther’ Art And Namor Covers On Friday Show
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opening on Friday, The Experience is setting out to make their Friday night show particularly Wakanda-centric. Among the various pieces of original art and collectibles to be showcased will be complete art from Black Panther (2005) issues #1, #2, and #4 — with issue #2 being the first appearance of Shuri. Issue #1, meanwhile, features the first appearance of T’Challa’s grandfather, Azzuri, who faced off against Captain America in that issue’s tale. Each issue was written by Reggie Hudlin with John Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson on art.
Taking The Fun Out Of Riddles: Reviewing ‘Batgirls’ #12
‘Batgirls’ might have reached the end of Bat Girl Summer, but the fall and beyond for these characters is just as bright and awesome. There is a great energy and style to this book that makes sure it never loses a step and is fun but serious at the same time month after month, a clear love on the page from everyone involved.
Part Cybernetic ‘The Metamorphosis’ Part ‘Twilight Zone,’ Scout Comics Announces ‘Lost Souls: Haywire’
Scout Comics has announced Lost Souls: Haywire, dropping soon from creator Darryl Knickrehm. ‘Bob is a psychiatrist for robots, a psychiatrist who hates his job. Day in and day out he analyzes, certifies and judges the head-spinning drones, the stuttering bots, the self-looping droids – and he’s had enough! All this silicon lunacy is driving him insane.
BOOM! Studios Reveals InHyuk Lee Cover For ‘A Vicious Circle’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed the variant cover by InHyuk Lee for A Vicious Circle #1, the premiere issue of a prestige 3-issue original series from writer Mattson Tomlin, and artist Lee Bermejo, available in December 2022. ‘Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the...
‘Invincible Iron Man’ Humbled By A New Archenemy As New Trailer Debuts
Tony Stark is not a humble man. In the upcoming Invincible Iron Man #1 he’s about to face a new foe that may change that, and Marvel has debuted a new trailer to get fans ready. Starting on December 14, the latest volume of Iron Man finds Gerry Duggan...
