SoftBank reports Q2 profit but announces more Vision Fund pain with FTX writedown
TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) reported its first quarterly profit in three quarters, buoyed by paring some of its stake in China's Alibaba (9988.HK) even as its massive Vision Fund unit posted another heavy quarterly loss. The sprawling Vision Fund, which upended the world of...
Coinbase to write off investment that its ventures arm made in FTX- source
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that...
BlockFi suspends withdrawals, retains bankruptcy counsel
"We are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda," they wrote in a Twitter post.
Gold prices have room to run as sentiment turns solidly bullish after best week in two years
The gold market is ending the week with a more than 5% gain as prices hold solid support
Atlantia buyout bid falls short of 90% threshold
MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A buyout bid launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone (BX.N) for Italy's Atlantia (ATL.MI) has fallen just short of the required 90% threshold for the deal to proceed as the deadline to take up the offer closed on Friday. The bidders,...
U.S. consumer sentiment slumps; inflation expectations edge up
WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment slumped in November amid persistent worries about inflation and higher interest rates, according to a survey on Friday, which also hinted at a sharp slowdown in spending on goods. The University of Michigan's preliminary November reading on the overall index on consumer...
FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700
Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall
Investors gobble up bonds as worst of inflation may be over -BofA
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Investors bought more bonds than at any time in the last four months in the week to Wednesday as signs emerged that inflation may have peaked, BofA Global Research said on Friday. Investors bought $2.6 billion of bonds in the week to Wednesday, BofA said,...
South Africa's mining sector contracts in September as gold and iron ore production down
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. StatsSA said that largest negative contributors were iron ore (-23.1%, contributing -2.7 percentage points) and gold (-12.4%, contributing...
Crypto exchanges release “Proof of Reserves” to help calm anxious investors
This involves the release of wallet addresses for both hot and cold wallets, allowing users to check the
Wall St opens higher on Fed optimism
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session after soft inflation data supported expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 82.38 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 33,797.75....
Will the FTX collapse cascade to other markets? - Ran Neuner
Guest(s): Ran Neuner Founder, Crypto Banter | Host CNBC Crypto Trader.
Gold/Silver: Two charts you must watch
It was a busy week for markets, and a downside surprise in CPI on Thursday along with a crypto collapse, was all that was needed to propel markets higher. It will be interesting to see where crypto investors redeploy their capital. Do they keep jumping from one coin to another, or do they finally return to the more traditional safe haven currencies such as Gold and Silver? We will have to wait and see. This week, two charts that stood out are the 10-Year Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar. It was the combination of these two breakdowns that ignited the markets.
M&A heats up as gold miners carve out a significant bottom
In a sector where investor confidence has been extremely low for the past several months, mining companies have begun to re-kindle efforts to explore alliances and partnerships to bring promising projects online and share the risk between parties. While underground gold reserves held by major mining firms continue to be...
NY Fed launches Phase II of its study into a U.S. dollar CBDC
Project Cedar Phase II x Ubin+ is a joint effort between the NY Fed's New York Innovation Center
Gold-backed tokens and MATIC offer safe haven from FTX-inspired crypto carnage
Amid the scramble to maintain value, gold-backed tokens have outperformed the field in the face of collapsing valuations
British gold-backed ETC RMAU defies the market and sees 133% growth so far in 2022
Thursday, HANetf said its Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC (LSE: RMAU) has seen its assets undermanagement
